Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation Announces New Grant Opportunities

Funding available to organizations that improve oral health care, access, and prevention

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation (DDCOF), the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Colorado, is an organization guided by equity to address the needs of the communities it serves. This year, the foundation has made a fundamental decision to deepen its commitment to oral health by targeting root-cause solutions to better support the mission of elevating the well-being of all Coloradans by advancing oral health equity. In support of that shift, DDCOF will be committing $10 million over the next four years to help achieve their mission, including funding for grants for which they are now accepting applications at www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation's new strategic approach is rooted in research and learned experiences, refocusing on their belief that every person deserves a healthy mouth regardless of life circumstances. The new initiatives include 1) increased diversity in the oral health care workforce; 2) oral health prevention in early childhood; 3) place-based access to quality oral health care in east Metro Denver and the San Luis Valley; and 4) investment in oral health infrastructure.

"We believe every person deserves a healthy mouth regardless of life circumstances," said Adeeb Khan, vice president of corporate social responsibility and executive director, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation. "Every community has unique assets, needs, and priorities, and together we can address community needs, implement activities to improve oral health, and influence long-term change."

The foundation is currently accepting grant applications from Colorado-based nonprofit organizations whose activities strongly align to their prevention and place-based access to care focus areas. Applications are due by midnight Sunday, August 22, 2021. Full details, including the 2021 grant guidelines, can be found on the foundation's website at www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.

About Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation believes every person can have a healthy mouth regardless of life circumstances. By partnering with communities, the foundation works to re-imagine how all of our neighbors access, benefit from, and value the importance of oral health care. As a 501(c)(3) organization funded by the nonprofit Delta Dental of Colorado, the foundation intends to advance oral health equity throughout local communities across Colorado by implementing transformative programs and initiatives. To learn more about Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, visit www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.

