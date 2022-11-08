U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.57
    +25.77 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,159.99
    +332.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,638.50
    +73.98 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.23
    +3.42 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.40
    -2.39 (-2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.60
    +35.10 (+2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    +0.49 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0077
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    -0.0700 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1557
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5290
    -1.0460 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,918.34
    -1,810.68 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.34
    -19.57 (-4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.14
    +6.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

DELTA DENTAL OF COLORADO FOUNDATION AWARDS NEARLY $11 MILLION TO ORGANIZATIONS WORKING TO PROMOTE ORAL HEALTH EQUITY ACROSS THE STATE

·4 min read

Grantees provide statewide programming and direct services in 59 Colorado counties.

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation (DDCOF) announced nearly $11 million in grants to more than 40 organizations working to ensure all Coloradans have access to oral health care. The foundation awarded funds to organizations working within its three initiatives to address the root causes of oral health care inequity: prevention and preventive care, access to oral health care, and workforce development. Four of the grants, totaling nearly $5 million over four years, will be dedicated to expanding and diversifying dental hygiene programs across the state working in partnership with Colorado's higher education system. An additional $6 million is directed to 39 community organizations across the state to advance access to quality care and preventive services.

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation logo
Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation logo

DDCOF is amplifying the work of Colorado nonprofits dedicated to the belief that every person deserves a healthy mouth regardless of life circumstances. "We are thrilled to award this year's grants to organizations making an impact across the entire state," said Adeeb Khan, executive director of Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation. "We believe that the work of these organizations is essential for accessible oral health care in Colorado. These investments represent a comprehensive approach to addressing the goals of our initiatives and to advance oral health equity across the state."

In 2021, DDCOF made a fundamental decision to deepen its commitment to oral health by focusing on root-cause solutions to better support the mission of elevating the well-being of all Coloradans by advancing oral health equity. The foundation developed its funding priorities around three issues to advance outcomes.

  • Prevention: Incorporating oral health care into early childhood systems.

  • Access to Quality Care: Place-based funding in East Metro Denver and the San Luis Valley.

  • Workforce: Diversifying the workforce to better represent Coloradans.

"This year's grantees truly reflect our commitment to serving individuals in every county through the important work being carried out by local partners and statewide organizations," added Lori Casillas, manager of grantmaking and programs for the foundation. "These commitments work together to ensure we can achieve our mission, and they are all rooted in our strategic approach to creating oral health equity for all."

Prevention

The early childhood prevention of caries grantees reflect an alignment with DDCOF's belief that high-quality early childhood, pregnancy, and parenting education programs should include an oral health component. DDCOF will partner with 14 nonprofit partners across the state as they continue to embed oral health prevention education and activities into their programming for children up to age six and pregnant people.

Access to Quality Care

The 15 place-based grant recipients are a mix of grassroots organizations and dental providers that are led by and work with people most impacted by oral health challenges in the San Luis Valley and northeast Denver. DDCOF's goal is to develop local learning communities, advance what works in multiple settings, and develop a base of promising practices and partnerships that can be replicated in other regions across Colorado.

Workforce Development

The 10 grants within the workforce initiative represent a significant commitment to the long-term vitality and diversity of the oral health workforce in Colorado. Nine workforce grants are focused on creating more avenues into dental professions. This will ensure dental professions offer pathways to prosperity, provide scholarships to dental assistants and help dental assistants advance in their expertise, and develop culturally and socially relevant oral health care delivery. Through these opportunities, the oral health workforce will continue to racially and ethnically diversify to better align with Colorado's population. Four additional grants dedicated to expanding and diversifying dental hygiene programs across the state will be directed to Front Range Community College — Larimer Campus Dental Hygiene program, Community College of Denver Dental Hygiene program, Colorado Mountain College Dental Hygiene program, Pikes Peak State College Dental Hygiene program.

Read the full list of grantees here. To learn more about Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation's commitment to oral health equity, visit www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.

About Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation believes every person can have a healthy mouth regardless of life circumstances. By partnering with communities, the foundation works to re-imagine how all of our neighbors access, benefit from, and value the importance of oral health care. As a 501(c)(3) organization funded by the nonprofit Delta Dental of Colorado, the foundation intends to advance oral health equity throughout local communities across Colorado by implementing transformative programs and initiatives. To learn more about Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation, visit www.deltadentalcofoundation.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-dental-of-colorado-foundation-awards-nearly-11-million-to-organizations-working-to-promote-oral-health-equity-across-the-state-301672013.html

SOURCE Delta Dental of Colorado Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Medtronic Shares Fall As Blood Pressure Reduction Device Fails On Primary Goal

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. Subjects in the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABP

  • How Amgen Is Closing In On Rivals Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly With Obesity Drug

    Amgen stock jumped Tuesday on a promising update for its potential rival to obesity treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

  • Why Shares of Gilead Sciences Rose 27.20% in October

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) saw its shares rise 27.20% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock ended September at $61.69. Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology and HIV therapies, showed it has a strong future even as sales of its COVID-19 therapy, Veklury (remdesivir), have begun to ebb.

  • Medtronic hypertension device improves in new study, but doesn't outdo drugs for

    Medtronic’s Symplicity system, which stimulates nerves near the kidneys to treat hypertension, yielded disappointing results in 2014. It did better the second time — though it failed to prove itself significantly better than drugs.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Interim Results from Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Showing a 70% Objective Response Rate in Pancreatic Cancer at the SITC Annual Meeting

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today reported interim results from the phase 1/2 GOBLET study's first-line advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cohort in an abstract published as part of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting. The SITC meeting is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, from November 8 – 12, 2022.

  • Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant

    Amazon has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce. The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss

    Axsome (AXSM) reports a narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. Revenues comprise sales of the sleep drug, Sunosi, acquired from Jazz.

  • Medical Leader Veru Catapults As FDA Preps To Discuss Cancer Drug For Covid

    Veru stock skyrocketed Monday after the Food and Drug Administration posted a mixed review of its repurposed cancer drug for Covid treatment.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry is constantly growing, changing, and evolving, which will continue in the coming years. Among the leaders in these segments of the industry are HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). HCA Healthcare is a leading hospital chain company with operations throughout the U.S. Although there is plenty of competition, the company has grown its market share in the past decade and again during the troubled pandemic years.

  • Medtronic Blood-Pressure Device Curbs Hypertension, but Misses Top Goal in Study

    The company has applied for FDA approval of Symplicity Spyral, an experimental device used to perform a minimally invasive treatment procedure.

  • Beam Therapeutics Temporarily Retreats Clinical Plans For Second Sickle Cell Gene Therapy

    Last November, the FDA signed off Beam Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BEAM) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Phase 1/2 trial for BEAM-101 gene therapy for sickle cell disease. In the most recent earnings release, the company said it is still working on enrolling its first patient for the trial, dubbed BEACON-101, by year-end. The company announced in its Q3 update that it's pushing back plans to file an IND in 2022 for BEAM-102, another sickle cell gene therapy candidate. To speed up

  • Pfizer is on the hunt for new blockbuster drugs, backed by its COVID fortune

    While sales of its COVID vaccines are falling, Pfizer plans to triple the price of the shots and use its bonanza from government contracts to buy and develop new blockbusters.

  • Why Veru Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

  • FDA staff flags uncertainties on Veru's COVID drug; EUA hopes lift shares

    Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday identified several uncertainties around Veru Inc's data for its experimental COVID-19 drug but did not raise any new concerns, sending its shares surging 52%. The reviewers also did not offer any strong argument against the emergency use authorization (EUA) even as they flagged the small size of the trial that showed the drug reduced death rates, analysts said. The data did not help clearly identify a relevant patient population and the high rate of deaths in a placebo group in the trial may raise questions about the results, the reviewers said.

  • Pfizer Aims For A First In Respiratory Vaccines, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as it aims to gain the first approval for a maternal SRV shot? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Rockville's MacroGenics has restructured and inked a major partnership. Here's what comes next.

    MacroGenics Inc. says it has positioned itself for new routes to revenue after laying off a chunk of its workforce and shutting down two facilities as part of a corporate restructuring. The Rockville biotech, which in August cut 15% of its staff and closed satellite sites in Rockville and California, now has a longer cash runway — which means more money to fund research and development for key cancer treatment candidates, Dr. Scott Koenig, its president and CEO, said on a third-quarter company earnings call last week.

  • SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study demonstrates meaningful clinical benefits consistent with other SPYRAL HTN renal denervation trials

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial. The data were presented today as Late-Breaking Clinical Science at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022. With this news, Medtronic has submitted the final module of the Symplicity Spyral™ Premarket Approval (PMA) package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review and approval.

  • 8 Things You Should Never Say to Someone With Long COVID

    Courtesy of Laura LyonsWhen it comes to living with long COVID, there is no bright side, no good part, no silver lining. Trust me. I’ve been battling this chronic illness since early 2020, when people still called it “Corona” and everyone was making Instagram memes about a beer company.When COVID-19 first arrived on America’s unprepared shores, I was a New York City-based 31-year-old comedian with a promising career ahead of me. Then, in March 2020, I developed symptoms that at first weren’t con

  • What Drinking a Glass of White Wine Every Night Does to Your Body

    Alcohol, including white wine, can be part of a healthy lifestyle if you choose to drink. According to the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, if you opt to include alcohol in your diet, then it's suggested that you drink it in moderation.The recommendation for moderate consumption is up to 2 drinks per day for men and up to 1 drink per day for women. But what exactly is considered one drink of white wine and what happens to your body when you drink white wine on a nightly basis?One serv