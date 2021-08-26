U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,362.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.00
    -32.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.60
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    -0.72 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.44
    +0.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,856.18
    -579.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.71
    -36.83 (-3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.36
    -25.76 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Delta Dental Institute funds new oral health research from leading academic institutions

·4 min read

Peer-reviewed research from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, and University of Iowa will explore oral health disparities and access to oral health care

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Delta Dental Institute announced three new research awards to leading health research institutions. This funding is part of the Delta Dental Institute's continued efforts to invest in research that leads to actionable solutions for improved oral and overall health. Harvard School of Dental Medicine, University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine, and University of Iowa researchers have received awards to pursue the following oral health care topics:

Delta Dental Institute funds new oral health research from leading academic institutions
Delta Dental Institute funds new oral health research from leading academic institutions

  • Harvard School of Dental Medicine: Lead researcher Sung Eun Choi, SM, PhD, will evaluate the feasibility of policies to reduce disparities in oral health.

  • University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine: Lead researcher Tamanna Tiwari, MPH, MDS, BDS, will conduct a critical review of the success and barriers in dental-medical collaboration models to inform future dental-medical collaboration strategies.

  • University of Iowa: Lead researcher Leonardo Marchini, DDS, MSD, PhD, will assess the use of a mobile application (app) to improve oral health literacy and care provisions among caregivers of older adults.

"We are thrilled to award this trio of renowned research institutions with funding to address critical oral health research," said Vivian Vasallo, Executive Director, Delta Dental Institute. "Addressing disparities, identifying solutions for access to care, and creating inclusive approaches to care are of utmost importance. The Delta Dental Institute is proud to advance research that can make meaningful improvements in the oral health field, thereby improving overall health."

The research topics selected reflect Delta Dental's mission to advance the oral health of all Americans. All three studies will assess opportunities to create more equitable access to care and reduce health disparities—areas that are always important but became even more evident and immediate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's an honor to work with three leading researchers to further collect knowledge on some of the most pressing oral health issues communities are facing," said Dr. Joseph Dill, Head of Dental Science at the Delta Dental Institute. "The scientific rigor, ambition, and high quality of these proposals impressed us, and we look forward to working in partnership with these investigators."

These research investments build on prior research funded by the Delta Dental Institute, including a 2020 white paper on oral health literacy.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH PROJECTS

Harvard School of Dental Medicine: The study aims to conduct an economic evaluation of health care workforce-related policies that have promise for advancing access to care and thereby, oral health among vulnerable populations. Dr. Choi will develop a cost-effectiveness-based framework to estimate the impact of policies related to expanding National Health Service Corps loan repayment and scholarship programs on oral health care utilization and outcomes in underserved areas.

University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine: This research focuses on the relationship between overall health and oral health. Dr. Tiwari will evaluate patient-care delivery models that have integrated medical and dental care in a single model of care over the past 10 years. This project will assess the successes and barriers in using these types of care delivery models.

University of Iowa: Older adults, especially those in nursing homes, often lack access to high-quality dental care and rely on nurses and other caregivers to brush and care for their teeth. Many of these caregivers feel unequipped to help older adults care for their oral health. Dr. Marchini's research will explore the use of a mobile app, GeriaDental, as a tool to inform and teach care providers how to help older adults with their oral health.

ABOUT THE DELTA DENTAL INSTITUTE

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with the Delta Dental companies and dedicated partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we engage in and support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care that they need.

###

Delta Dental Institute (PRNewsfoto/Delta Dental Institute)
Delta Dental Institute (PRNewsfoto/Delta Dental Institute)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-dental-institute-funds-new-oral-health-research-from-leading-academic-institutions-301363198.html

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute

Recommended Stories

  • See Why Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Stock Is Moving Higher On Tuesday

    The FDA has approved Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) and Vifor Pharma AG’s Korsuva (difelikefalin) injection for severe-to-moderate pruritis (itching) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) undergoing dialysis. Difelikefalin is an opioid agonist that targets the kappa opioid receptor in the peripheral nervous system. The companies expect to launch Korsuva in Q1 of 2022 and hope to gain reimbursement and patient access through Medicare and Medicaid in 1H of 2022. Related content: Benz

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Option Care Health Are Popping Today

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was up more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday. Joining the index is a status symbol for up-and-coming companies and when a stock is added to the benchmark index, index funds and other investments tied to it automatically buy the stock. The healthcare company specializes in infusion therapy through the use of trained nurses who go to a patient's home to administer, through an IV, drugs for chemotherapy or to treat autoimmune disorders, congestive heart failure, and various blood disorders, among other conditions.

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Why Cara Therapeutics Shot Higher Today

    Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) was a hot stock on Tuesday. One of the formerly clinical-stage biotech's drug candidates won FDA approval, and investors reacted in the usual manner. The biotech company's most promising drug, Korsuva --- developed with Switzerland-based Vifor Pharma -- addresses this medical challenge sufficiently to win that all-important FDA approval.

  • Cassava Sciences stock tumbles, and company responds to allegations disputing trial data

    Cassava Sciences Inc. responded Wednesday to allegations posted overnight regarding the "accuracy and integrity" of trial data for its treatment of Alzheimer's disease, saying it believed the claims are "false and misleading." Cassava's stock had rallied 1.9% on Tuesday, and 16.4% over the past three days, with the company saying early Tuesday that it reached agreement with the Food and Drug Administration under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for its Phase 3 studies of oral simufilam for th

  • Unapproved anti-parasite drug given to Washington County inmates for COVID-19

    Karas Correctional Health provides health care at the Washington County jail but reportedly has prescribed ivermectin to inmates for COVID-19. Ivermectin is not approved for treating COVID-19.Why it matters: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the drug for the virus. However, as discussed during a quorum court meeting Tuesday — and reported Wednesday morning in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — the jail's health provider had been prescribing ivermectin to inmat

  • Covid Could Evolve to Evade Pfizer Vaccine, CEO Says

    A variant current vaccines can't handle would require manufacturers to update their offerings, making vaccines a source of recurring, long-term revenue.

  • Emergent BioSolutions' COVID-19 Plasma Candidate To Be Tested As Outpatient Treatment

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has announced the initiation of a Phase 3 trial that will evaluate its investigational SARS-CoV-2 Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIG) plasma-derived therapy. Related: Emergent BioSolutions' Plasma-Based Therapy Candidate Flunks COVID-19 Study. The trial will assess the therapy as a potential outpatient treatment for patients at high risk of progression to severe disease, including adults 55 and older and those who are immunocompromised. The NIAID

  • COVID SCIENCE-mRNA vaccines trigger backup immune response; some cancer drugs may help

    A new study may help explain why mRNA vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths than they are at preventing infection. Test-tube experiments on blood samples from 61 fully vaccinated adults showed that by six months, vaccine-induced antibodies that can immediately neutralize the virus had declined. "Your immune system has a backup," said study leader John Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

  • U.S. data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated

    Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported on Tuesday. The data, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease, shows an increase in so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated individuals. The CDC is relying on data from cohorts, such as the Los Angeles County study, to determine whether Americans need a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to increase protection.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • Get Shots or Get Out, U.S. Employers Are Telling Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Vaccine mandates are beginning a march across the U.S., constricting the places that people who have shunned the shots can work, shop and play.A day after the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, institutions central to their regions announced tougher -- perhaps bellwether -- rules. In New York, a city driven by finance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. required bankers to prove they’d been vaccinated. In football-crazed Baton Rouge, Louisiana State U

  • Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Is Tanking Today

    The company's second clinical-trial flop in as many months isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Emergency physician warns against questioning vaccine efficacy: 'You’re betting against the house'

    While recent CDC studies show COVID-19 vaccines are less protective against the Delta variant, it’s still more important than ever to get the shot to protect you from severe symptoms and hospitalization, and 'If you want to question [the efficacy of vaccines], you’re betting against the house,' according to Dr. Calvin Sun, Emergency Medicine Attending Physician and Monsoon Diaries Founder.