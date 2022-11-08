U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Delta Dental of New Jersey Launches DeltaVision® in Partnership with VSP® Vision Care

·4 min read

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of New Jersey (DDNJ) is proud to announce it is teaming up with VSP® Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, to launch DeltaVision®. This partnership will provide a convenient "one-stop shopping" experience for group vision and dental benefits. VSP will administer the fully insured plans, which will be sold in conjunction with DDNJ dental plans to businesses with at least two employees.

"We are incredibly proud to enhance our coverage options to include dental and vision benefits," said Dennis Wilson, President and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut. "By introducing DeltaVision®, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality service and supporting the health and wellbeing of our customers and clients. Dentists and optometrists are trained to detect numerous health conditions by observing early warning signs in the mouth and eyes. We hope this offering will lead to earlier intervention and better overall health for our customers."

The plans—which will be available starting January 1, 2023—afford businesses the ability to package both dental and vision benefits conveniently and affordably and include the option to purchase glasses and contacts in the same calendar year. DeltaVision® will be offered to individual customers later in 2023.

"DeltaVision® was created exclusively for our Delta Dental customers," Wilson continued. "VSP is well known for their best-in-class vision programs, making them the ideal complement to our dental program. When DeltaVision® is combined with your Delta Dental benefits, you get two great programs in one convenient and affordable package."

DeltaVision® offers customers the largest network of participating eye doctors nationwide and innovative benefit programs that feature discounts on LASIK, additional pairs of glasses and more. Members can easily take full advantage of their benefits that include in-network savings, world-class customer service, and one-stop administration that provides both dental and vision bills from the same company.

The top priority for consumers choosing a vision plan is low out-of-pocket costs, according to independent research.

DeltaVision® is committed to meeting and exceeding expectations by delivering value, choice, and service, low member out-of-pocket costs, savings up to 40 percent off retail costs on lens enhancements after a copay, exclusive savings on a wide selection of frame brands and lens enhancements, and both wholesale and retail frame allowances. Additional coverage is also available for members with diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, or age-related macular degeneration. Robust plans feature a variety of copayment options, allowances, and frequencies to fit any group's needs.

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (DOBI) recently approved DDNJ's application to offer vision coverage. DeltaVision® was first launched in Connecticut in 2021.

New Jersey businesses or their broker partners can learn more about DeltaVision® plans by visiting www.DeltaDentalNJ.com/DeltaVision or by calling 833-792-7089.

About Delta Dental

Delta Dental of New Jersey, Inc. is New Jersey's leading dental benefits company, providing or administering coverage to more than 1.9 million people through contracts with groups and individuals in New Jersey and Connecticut. In Connecticut, Delta Dental of Connecticut, Inc. is a licensed insurer that writes dental coverage and vision coverage (in NJ and CT) on an insured basis, and Delta Dental of New Jersey administers self-funded dental benefit programs.

Offering dental benefits since 1969, Delta Dental of New Jersey's mission is to promote oral health to the greatest number of people by providing accessible dental benefit programs of the highest quality, service, and value. We are a not-for-profit service corporation and, as a member of Delta Dental Plans Association, we're part of a network that provides national dental coverage to more than 85 million people. For more information, visit DeltaDentalNJ.com.

About VSP Global

VSP Global is a doctor-governed company that exists to create value for members and opportunities for VSP network doctors. Our industry-leading businesses include VSP® Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company, which provides access to eye care for nearly 90 million members through a network of over 40,000 doctors worldwide; Marchon® Eyewear Inc., one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and distributors of high-quality eyewear and sunwear; VSP Optics, industry leaders in ophthalmic technology and lab services, providing custom lens solutions for the vision and lifestyle needs of patients; Eyefinity®, the industry leader in practice management and electronic health record software; VSP Retail, which focuses on increasing access to eye care and eyewear through multiple channels, and VSP® Ventures, which offers care-focused, customized choices for doctors looking to transition their practice.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-dental-of-new-jersey-launches-deltavision-in-partnership-with-vsp-vision-care-301670877.html

SOURCE Delta Dental

