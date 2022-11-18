U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,534.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,727.25
    +16.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.43
    +0.79 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0370
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9130
    -0.3330 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,815.59
    +311.61 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.83
    +5.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,931.63
    +1.06 (+0.00%)
     

Delta Discussed its Coral Restoration Initiative, High Temperature-tolerant Coral Genes and Blue Carbon Topics with World-class Experts in the Action Hub of the COP27 Blue Zone

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Electronics Foundation has participated in the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt by hosting a side event and an Action Hub event on November 16, in which it shared its coral restoration initiative with the international climate science community in collaboration with the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, the Partnership for Observation of Global Ocean (POGO), and the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF). High temperature-tolerant coral genes and blue carbon ecosystems were also part of the event discussion, which overall received enthusiastic responses from international opinion leaders.

Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, stated, "Delta started this coral restoration project on its 50th anniversary, and we have reached the goal of planting 1,000 corals ahead of schedule by the end of this year. We will continue to work with the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology and conservation groups to achieve the goal of planting another 10,000 corals over the next three years. In addition to supporting the basic research on heat-tolerant corals and ensuring genetic diversity, we also utilize Delta LED lighting and automation technologies to enhance biodiversity that contributes to restore the marine ecosystems around Taiwan, which are threatened by increasingly frequent marine heatwaves. These ecosystems may gradually recover after we  achieve net-zero emissions goals."

Te-Hao Chen, Vice Director of the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, also visited Egypt in person to share the progress of Taiwan's research on the cultivation of heat-tolerant corals and gene preservation. He stated that the Aquarium will be committed to selecting and cultivating heat-tolerant corals to develop a "coral ark" where live coral culture and gene banks can be created on site.

Margaret Leinen, the POGO's representative and an international expert, shared the endeavors made by the Ocean Biomolecular Observing Network (OBON) and how to contribute to coral reef ecology through observation. Yu-Hsuan Yeh, Campaigner of the EJF, focused on the issue of blue carbon assets in the ocean and further stated that carbon can be sequestered and stored through a well-functioning blue carbon ecosystem, thereby alleviating climate change effects.

Different from the traditional conferences, Action Hub is held in a semi-open space in the Blue Zone to allow participants to participate freely. The Delta Electronics Foundation also shared the Restoration Scheme NFT that it recently launched by joining hands with Asia University and Formosa Art Bank DAO (FAB DAO) at the event, with the aim of increasing public attention through diverse issues. Meanwhile, the Delta Electronics Foundation set up a booth in the Blue Zone during COP27 to display coral restoration equipment, which also facilitated the exchange of ideas with several international climate advocates.

About Delta

Founded in 1971, Delta Electronics is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. Its businesses cover industrial automation, building automation, ICT energy, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, display and visualization. Delta is committed to realizing the goal of smart manufacturing and smart city. Delta has upheld the spirit of providing innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. By combining corporate sustainability and business modes, Delta utilizes its strengths in power and electronics technology to tackle the climate change issues. Delta has established sales offices, RD bases, and manufacturing sites in 200 locations worldwide.

Over the years, Delta has been recognized by numerous international awards that have proven our achievements in operations, innovation, and sustainability. Since 2011, Delta has been nominated for the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for eleven consecutive years and received the rating of "Leadership Level" for climate change and water security in 2021 CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) annual evaluations. Delta was also rated as "Supplier Engagement Leader" for two consecutive years. For more information about Delta, please visit www.deltaww.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-discussed-its-coral-restoration-initiative-high-temperature-tolerant-coral-genes-and-blue-carbon-topics-with-world-class-experts-in-the-action-hub-of-the-cop27-blue-zone-301682359.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Hunt Bows to Bleak Reality as UK Faces Weak Growth and Rising Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt laid bare a bleak new reality for the UK economy on Thursday, one plagued by weak growth and rising taxes for years to come.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry

  • China, Japan Leaders Open Door to Mend Ties in First Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asserted their desire to improve relations and agreed to reopen lines of communication in the first meeting of the leaders of Asia’s two largest economies in three years.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Deal, Zelenskiy to Speak After US Rebuff

    (Bloomberg) -- Damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure from Russian missile attacks since the war’s start may exceed $100 billion, the country’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry

  • Pelicans’ Dereon Seabron puts up fourth 20-point game in G League

    Seabron produced his fourth 20-point game of the season on assignment in the G League with the Birmingham Squadron.

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

  • Florida photographer snaps image of heron flying off with baby alligator: 'Right place at right time'

    Ted Roberts, a retired wildlife photographer, told Fox News Digital he saw the bird carrying a baby alligator while an adult gator gave chase at the Orlando Wetlands Park in Florida.

  • Former NBA Champ Is Transforming The $11 Trillion Construction Industry

    The construction industry accounts for as much as 40% of global emissions, but new technology could be on track to help people build cleaner and more efficient homes

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Build Its Fourth U.S. Factory in Alabama

    First Solar (FSLR) picks Alabama for its fourth U.S. manufacturing facility as part of its strategic goal to scale its manufacturing capacity in the United States.

  • Toyota unveils sleek new Prius hybrid as EV game plan stalls

    Have you driven a Prius hybrid lately? In the past that wasn’t question usually met with a positive response. But the all-new, fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius may change, at least from the looks point of view.

  • Earthquake in Oil Country Highlights Environmental Concerns

    The U.S. Geological Survey says the disposal of fluids used in crude production is the main factor behind an increase in seismic activity.

  • One of the deadliest animals in SC might attack without warning. What to know

    One of the deadliest animals in South Carolina might just show up where you least expect it.

  • 'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history

    U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's unanimous vote on the lower Klamath River dams is the last major regulatory hurdle and the biggest milestone for a $500 million demolition proposal championed by Native American tribes and environmentalists for years. The project would return the lower half of California’s second-largest river to a free-flowing state for the first time in more than a century.

  • GM aims to lower EV battery cost, locks up supply deal with Vale

    General Motors Co aims to slash the cost of electric vehicle battery cells and has added Vale to its growing roster of battery material suppliers as the automaker girds for increasing EV competition beyond 2025, GM said on Thursday. Brazilian mining giant Vale SA will supply GM with battery-grade nickel for future electric vehicles, starting in 2026, GM executive Doug Parks said on Thursday. The automaker also expects to cut the cost of its Ultium battery cells to less than $70 per kilowatt-hour "in mid to late decade," according to Parks, who heads GM's global product development, purchasing and supply chain.

  • Will it be a snowy winter? Some see increase in chances, latest NOAA outlook shows

    Were you disappointed last month when meteorologists released their winter outlook predicting the type of weather expected this season?

  • 10 Biggest Geothermal Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten biggest geothermal companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Geothermal Companies in the World. The energy industry is all that the investing world can talk about these days. The Russian invasion of Ukraine laid bare the fragility of […]

  • Small nuclear cheaper than solar and wind as Canada greens its power grid: report

    Researches say more nuclear funding is needed if Canada is going to avoid putting "all our eggs in the wind and solar basket."

  • Top 8 Black Friday Emergency Preparedness Deals

    ReadyWise is here to offer some relief with their incredible deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the top 8 Black Friday Deals that are must-haves for getting and being prepared. 72-Hour Emergency Food Kits are an essential product everyone should have.

  • More stringent rules for carbon capture pipelines draw lawsuit from Ames company

    The Story and Shelby county ordinances attempt to preempt state and federal oversight, Summit Carbon Solutions contends

  • Largest dam demolition plan in history clears last federal regulatory hurdle

    A plan to demolish four dams along the lower Klamath River in Oregon and California cleared its last federal bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, when U.S. regulators voted to greenlight what is set to be the country’s largest dam removal project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted Thursday to approve the plan, which would restore hundreds…

  • Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

    The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo and Los Angeles on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S. A plug-in version will hit the market next year, according to Toyota Motor Corp. Prices were not announced.