Delta discussed energy storage with Spanish local governments at COP27 side event

·4 min read

Delta provides solutions to strengthen grid resilience for island energy transitions

TAIPEI, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was just held in Egypt, with Delta actively participating in the COP for the 15th time this year. Delta focused on two "island" issues, climate resilience and ecological adaptation, and shared its endeavors with the international community. At the side event, Delta discussed its response to island energy transition issues, featuring Delta's energy storage solutions and cases, with representatives of the Balearic and the Canary island governments and an expert from RMI, a well-known U.S. energy think tank. Aligning with the two Spanish islands' need for energy transition, Delta also shared how to strengthen grid resilience. The side event was streamed live online, attracting the attention of international climate opinion leaders.

Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, stated, "As the proportion of renewable energy supplied gradually increases, accelerating the establishment of a more resilient decentralized energy system is one of the hot topics at COP27. The representatives of the Spanish island governments both emphasized that technology was the key to achieving an energy transition. As a leader in energy-saving technology, Delta's energy storage solutions are able to support the energy system when a circuit breaker trips, manage overall demand to eliminate short-term demand spikes, and overcome power supply bottlenecks, while being able to be tailored to local conditions, thereby helping stabilize the power grid. We shared with the international community how we improved grid resilience in Kinmen Island and Orchid Island with technology."

The Delta Electronics Foundation decided on the topics of this side event and invited the Spanish island governments to exchange ideas about the issue of island energy transition with each other. At the event, Pep Malagrava, DG Energy and Climate Change Government of the Balearic Islands, emphasized their renewable energy goal of 35% by 2030 and 100% by 2050 for the whole islands. This means an acceleration of renewables within 200MW per year until 2030, reaching 1600MW.  Thanks to innovative solutions, such as the use of green hydrogen for energy storage, we are also looking for new ways to produce green electricity, such as off-shore wind and wave energy.

José Antonio Valbuena Alonso, Chief Secretary of the Ecology, Climate, and Land Planning Bureau, Canary Islands, also shared the island's Energy Transition Plan (PTECan), in which power grid stability analysis, energy demand forecasting, demand management, and distributed power generation were adopted to maximize the proportion of renewable energy generated. He added that PTECan also created local job opportunities, cultivated green-collar talents, and prevented energy poverty in advance.

David Gumbs, head of RMI's Global South Program, pointed out that small islands in developing countries are often on the forefront of climate change. Over the past 40 years, the Caribbean has suffered a loss of US$140 billion due to natural disasters. The disasters have accentuated the importance of power grid stability and the urgent need to strengthen grid resilience. To achieve the global 1.5°C target, RMI, as a leading energy think tank, believes that it is imperative to support the energy transition of developing countries to avoid repeating the same mistakes made by the developed countries.

Delta has long participated in the UN COP starting from 2007 and regularly brings back the latest information on international negotiations and carbon reduction knowledge to assist Taiwan in mitigating the environmental impact caused by climate change. As an official observer of the UNFCCC, the Delta Electronics Foundation has hosted or participated in 18 exchange side events at the UN COP. In the future, Delta will continue to act in alignment with Delta's business mission of "to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow" with technologies that improve energy efficiency and through restoration endeavors that protect the natural environment.

About Delta

Founded in 1971, Delta Electronics is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. Its businesses cover industrial automation, building automation, ICT energy, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, display and visualization. Delta is committed to realizing the goal of smart manufacturing and smart city. Delta has upheld the spirit of providing innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. By combining corporate sustainability and business modes, Delta utilizes its strengths in power and electronics technology to tackle the climate change issues. Delta has established sales offices, R&D bases, and manufacturing sites in 200 locations worldwide.

Over the years, Delta has been recognized by numerous international awards that have proven its achievements in operations, innovation, and sustainability. Since 2011, Delta has been nominated for the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for eleven consecutive years and received the rating of "Leadership Level" for climate change and water security in 2021 CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) annual evaluations. Delta was also rated as "Supplier Engagement Leader" for two consecutive years. For more information about Delta, please visit www.deltaww.comhttp://www.deltaww.com/

Spokesperson of Delta:

Jesse Chou, Chief Sustainability Officer

Tel: 02-87972088 Ext. 5562

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-discussed-energy-storage-with-spanish-local-governments-at-cop27-side-event-301682671.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

