DELTA DRONE - Strong increase of revenues in the first half of 2022

Strong increase of revenues in the first half of 2022

Dardilly, 25 Jul 2022 – 8am

(K€) S1 20 20 S1 202 1 S1 202 2 Revenues 6 885 7 021 8 536 % change +16,8% +1.9% +21,6%

Strong acceleration in revenue growth

Consolidated revenue increased by 21.6% to €8.5 million, of which 22.1% was generated by the subsidiary Delta Drone International Ltd, based in Australia and operating mainly in the mining sector.

The activity, in the form of sales or services, of the ISS Spotter (security) and Countbot (inventory) solutions represents a turnover close to €500 K over the half-year. These initial commercial successes have made it possible to create solid references, thanks to which several contracts of significant size could be signed before the end of the year.

The activity of our subsidiary Delta Drone International is growing rapidly, both in Africa and Australia. In Africa, several contracts have been renewed for periods of several years. In Australia, a first contract of $1MAU over 3 years was signed with Red5 Ltd (see press release of 8 June 2022).

Delta Drone Human Tech, the Group's security division, continues to grow, driven by the growing need for security. The inclusion of a "drone systems" offer within the services provided at events has become a reality in 2022 and contributes to the long journey of acceptance of new technologies by customers.

Faced with the major deadlines that are looming in France (Rugby World Cup 2023 and Olympic Games 2024), there is no doubt that this approach will be a source of significant demand, further favored by the shortage of security guards that is becoming structural.

Satisfactory development of all participations composing the UDT ecosystem

All the companies without exception in the UDT portfolio (Elistair, Donecle, Diodon Drone Technologies, Aero41 and Sightec) are experiencing a very satisfactory development, with a particular mention for Donecle and Aero41 which achieved a positive net result in the last financial year ended (2021).

Several of them are in a favorable position to raise funds in the coming months to continue their development. The valuations used in these transactions should lead to a strong appreciation in the value of the UDT portfolio.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: 0014009LP0

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

www.deltadrone.com

