U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.00
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,835.00
    -40.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,419.00
    -4.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.65
    -1.05 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.40
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3310
    +0.2810 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,953.48
    -801.17 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.05
    -19.20 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,259.11
    -17.26 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

DELTA DRONE - Strong increase of revenues in the first half of 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DELTA DRONE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DLRWF
DELTA DRONE
DELTA DRONE

Strong increase of revenues in the first half of 2022

Dardilly, 25 Jul 2022 – 8am

(K€)

S1 2020

S1 2021

S1 2022

Revenues

6 885

7 021

8 536

% change

+16,8%

+1.9%

+21,6%

Strong acceleration in revenue growth

Consolidated revenue increased by 21.6% to €8.5 million, of which 22.1% was generated by the subsidiary Delta Drone International Ltd, based in Australia and operating mainly in the mining sector.

The activity, in the form of sales or services, of the ISS Spotter (security) and Countbot (inventory) solutions represents a turnover close to €500 K over the half-year. These initial commercial successes have made it possible to create solid references, thanks to which several contracts of significant size could be signed before the end of the year.

The activity of our subsidiary Delta Drone International is growing rapidly, both in Africa and Australia. In Africa, several contracts have been renewed for periods of several years. In Australia, a first contract of $1MAU over 3 years was signed with Red5 Ltd (see press release of 8 June 2022).

Delta Drone Human Tech, the Group's security division, continues to grow, driven by the growing need for security. The inclusion of a "drone systems" offer within the services provided at events has become a reality in 2022 and contributes to the long journey of acceptance of new technologies by customers.
Faced with the major deadlines that are looming in France (Rugby World Cup 2023 and Olympic Games 2024), there is no doubt that this approach will be a source of significant demand, further favored by the shortage of security guards that is becoming structural.

Satisfactory development of all participations composing the UDT ecosystem

All the companies without exception in the UDT portfolio (Elistair, Donecle, Diodon Drone Technologies, Aero41 and Sightec) are experiencing a very satisfactory development, with a particular mention for Donecle and Aero41 which achieved a positive net result in the last financial year ended (2021).

Several of them are in a favorable position to raise funds in the coming months to continue their development. The valuations used in these transactions should lead to a strong appreciation in the value of the UDT portfolio.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: 0014009LP0
BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com

Investor Contacts:

 

 

 

Jerome Gacoin

 

+33 1 75 77 54 65

 

jgacoin@aelium.fr

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning and Pfizer.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Where Will Nio Be in 5 Years?

    In a year, Nio's (NYSE: NIO) stock price has fallen more than 50%. Investors are concerned about Nio's slower growth due mainly to supply chain challenges, as well as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. Then there is the short seller's report accusing Nio of overstating its revenue.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • When Should You Buy Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • She’s 17 and Has a Roth IRA. How Gen Z Is Handling Its First Bear Market.

    More than half of people aged 18 to 25 are already investors. “There's a lot of fear and uncertainty,” Ella Gupta says.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Nvidia Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 24

    In the fiscal Q2 report, investors should focus on gaming and data center results along with guidance.

  • What Wall Street strategists recommend doing in this bear market

    In a new Yahoo Finance series, "What to do" we're taking a look how strategists say about navigating a bear market.