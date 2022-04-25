U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.75
    -35.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,447.00
    -281.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,252.00
    -101.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.50
    -20.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.38
    -3.69 (-3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.90
    -13.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2739
    -0.0096 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1860
    -0.2390 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,523.39
    -1,253.54 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.40
    -54.17 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.53
    -139.15 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Delta Drone and Volatus Aerospace declare the lapse of their agreement signed on 4 March 2022

DELTA DRONE
·2 min read
DELTA DRONE
DELTA DRONE

Delta Drone and Volatus Aerospace
declare the lapse of their agreement signed on 4 March 2022

Dardilly, April 25, 2022 at 8am

Lapse of the Volatus Aerospace / Delta Drone agreement

After several weeks of constructive exchanges that confirmed the significant commercial potential that exists thanks to the pooling of resources, and while the condition precedent related to the prior authorization of the French Ministry of Economy and Finance (under the control of foreign investments) is still under investigation, Delta Drone and Volatus Aerospace have decided by mutual agreement to interrupt their discussions according to the terms set out in the agreement signed on March 4, 2022.

As a result, the deadline of 30 April 2022, which was contractually agreed to lead to the signing of a final agreement, has lapsed, with each party regaining its full freedom of manoeuvre as of today.

However, Delta Drone and Volatus Aerospace are determined to capitalize on their first exchanges by deciding to maintain a friendly and regular relationship to explore the ways of future cooperation, especially for the marketing of each other's products in their respective areas of influence.

The positive effects of these strategic discussions

The draft agreement included the implementation of a plan to reduce operating expenses by approximately €2 million in a full year. This plan remains relevant, it has started since the beginning of April and will be fully implemented before the end of this year. Its impact will be visible from the 2022 accounts, even if it will produce its full effect on the 2023 financial year.

The discussions also provided a better understanding of the strong valuation and monetization capacity of several assets held by the Delta Drone Group, and the attraction they enjoy with potential buyers. These assets, patiently built up over time, are consistent with the Group's vision without being at the heart of the strategy.

Therefore, and in order to address shareholders' legitimate concerns about the dilutive financing methods used so far, some could be partially or totally divested during the year, so as to provide the group with substantial alternative financial resources, probably sufficient to achieve the objective of a positive structural cash flow situation. Various projects are already being studied.

Finally, the decision to consolidate Delta Drone shares (see press release of 19 April 2019) is part of the same logic to support a new stock market dynamic, in line with the Group's maturity.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
BSA Y – ISIN code : FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com

Investor contacts: Press contact:









Jérôme Gacoin







Marie-Laure Laville

+33 1 75 77 54 65

+33 1 55 02 15 13

jgacoin@aelium.fr

ml.laville@open2europe.com



Sarah Ousahla
+33 1 55 02 15 31
s.ousahla@open2europe.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Fund Cuts China Stocks to Zero in Year Worse Than 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s markets gyrate following Covid outbreaks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the nation’s best-performing macro hedge funds is bracing for more pain. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis F

  • What’s next for the stock market as investors grapple with Fed near ‘peak hawkishness’

    The Federal Reserve has ramped up its hawkish tone, rattling the U.S. stock market as investors watch for another gauge of inflation next week amid concern the central bank may be gearing up for larger rate hikes to get it under control.

  • Borrell says no EU agreement on Russian energy embargo

    There is insufficient support from European Union member states for a complete embargo or punitive tariff on Russian oil and gas imports, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell was quoted as saying by German newspaper Die Welt on Monday. "At the moment, we in the EU do not have a unified position on this question," Borrell told the newspaper. Oil exports are the Kremlin's main source of foreign currency and many within the EU have called for an end to oil payments because they effectively finance the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

  • 3 Safe Stocks That Outperformed the S&P During the Great Recession

    Fears about a possible recession are growing as interest rates rise and inflation keeps raging. One way to recession-proof your portfolio is to look at outperforming stocks in the Great Recession, which took place from December 2007 to June 2009. Three stocks that not only beat the S&P 500 during that time but generated double-digit returns were Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

  • BOJ to keep ultra-low rates, dovish stance as inflation clouds recovery

    The Bank of Japan is set to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Thursday and hold off from major tweaks to its dovish policy guidance, as rising raw material costs force it to focus on underpinning a fragile economic recovery. The BOJ's stubborn commitment to its zero-rate programme puts it at odds with major central banks that are shifting toward tighter monetary policy, although inflation in Japan is expected to creep up towards the central bank's 2% target. In contrast, surging inflation is prodding the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to remove stimulus deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China should act to ease COVID impact, boost growth over 5% -central bank official

    China should take steps to soften the economic impact of COVID-19 and boost annual economic growth back above 5%, a top central bank official said on Sunday. Wang Yiming, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People's Bank of China, told an economic forum the effective management of macroeconomic policies was critical in laying the foundation for the country to achieve the national growth target of around 5.5%. Beijing should "actively and effectively" expand domestic demand, stabilise the country's industrial supply chains and manage market expectations, Wang said.

  • Bank of America Doesn't Expect a Recession in 2022. Here's Why

    Despite more concerns about the near-term future of the economy, Bank of America reports that consumers and businesses look quite healthy.

  • Asian markets track Wall St rout, oil sinks

    Asian markets sank Monday on growing concerns of a sharp hike in US interest rates as officials struggle to contain runaway inflation, while oil was hit by expectations Chinese demand will dry up owing to Covid lockdowns.

  • Workers Are Changing Jobs, Raking In Big Raises—and Keeping Inflation High

    Job switching is a key driver behind broader wage growth, with some 20% of prime-age workers expecting to leave their job within a year, an exclusive ZipRecruiter survey found.

  • Consumers wary about inflation, while expecting higher wages creates worrisome wage-price spiral

    As consumers, we are a fickle bunch. Job prospects, high gasoline prices, rising interest rates, war in Ukraine, COVID-19 and politics are some of the strongest headwinds faced by the largest share of the American economy — consumption, meaning consumer spending.

  • 'Putin's price hike' is Biden inflation myth

    Inflation was already at the highest level in more than a generation when the Ukraine invasion began, do Biden can't blame Putin for price hikes.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Economic Growth, Inflation in Focus

    GDP reports will show how both economies performed during a period marked by sharp rise and rapid fall in Covid-19 cases, surging inflation and the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

  • Shanghai's economy slows as COVID deals blow to industry, retail

    The economy of Shanghai, China's most populous city, slowed in the first quarter from the end of 2021, hurt by rare declines in industrial output and retail sales that were hammered by the country's most serious COVID outbreak. Shanghai's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.1% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the local statistics bureau said on Saturday, significantly less than the 4.8% growth in the national GDP during the same period announced earlier. In 2021, Shanghai's GDP rose 8.1%.

  • Romania: Credit-Rating Outlook Hinges on Fiscal Prudence, Deploying EU Funds Amid Slow Growth, High Inflation

    Romania’s government risks missing near-term fiscal targets given the increasingly challenging mix of rapidly slowing growth and rising inflation, made worse by the war in Ukraine.

  • Republicans, Democrats push dueling economic narratives ahead of midterms

    In an economy that’s seeing both surging growth and debilitating inflation, Democrats and Republicans are telling very different stories about the overall economic picture ahead of midterm elections later this year. For Republicans, the message is simple: inflation, inflation, inflation. Consumer prices have risen 8.5 percent since last year, with wholesale prices climbing more than…

  • Sir Keir Starmer demands emergency Budget to tackle cost-of-living ‘chasm’

    Sir Keir Starmer has called for an emergency Budget to address the "yawning chasm" he says has been left by the Government's approach to the cost-of-living crisis.

  • FSU economist says recession possible in 2023

    Florida in general and this region in specific, has recovered from COVID-19 faster than the rest of the country, FSU economist Jerry Parrish said.

  • Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise

    Nearly two months into the Russian-Ukraine war, the Kremlin has taken extraordinary steps to blunt an economic counteroffensive from the West

  • Ukraine’s Grim Economic Toll From War Confronts World Governments

    The government in Kyiv has said it needs $5 billion a month in budgetary support for up to five months and roughly $600 billion for a broader rebuilding effort.

  • Viewpoint: Tax cuts' drain on revenues would stifle Oklahoma's economic growth

    Tax cuts would keep Oklahoma from funding investments that would make it a place where people want to raise families, start businesses and create jobs.