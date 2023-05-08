Delta Electronics receives DEKRA Taiwan first ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity certification

TAIPEI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the automotive technology service provider recognized by the EU government agencies, announced that they have successfully audited Delta Electronics, a world-class power and energy management supplier, in receiving an ISO/SAE 21434 certificate in automotive cybersecurity. Delta has become the first automotive powertrain supplier of Taiwan that passed the certification audit performed by DEKRA in accordance with the ISO/SAE 21434.

Steve Liu, (left) Director of EVSBG Traction Inverter Business Unit at Delta and Aaron Lee (right), Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan

This international standard promulgates the standards for automotive cybersecurity engineering from the aspects of risk assessment, product development, operation/ maintenance, and process review. This will cover the entire life cycle of a vehicle, enabling the cyber security protection of intelligently connected vehicles. DEKRA, an independent certification body, has successfully audited the compliance of Delta's capability for product lifecycle cybersecurity activities according to ISO/SAE 21434 and checked respective evidence in the product creation phase. Hence, they were the first of its kind in Taiwan as an automotive powertrain supplier to acquire an ISO/SAE 21434 certificate.

Thomas Thurner, Head of Automotive Cyber Security Services of DEKRA, stated that cybersecurity represents a kind of paradigm shift for the automotive industry. Due to increasing intelligent vehicle functions that require connectivity with the environment, the risk from cyberattacks have to be taken into account. Functional safety protects humans from threats posed by the vehicle, cybersecurity protects vehicles (and therefore all road-users) from maliciously acting humans. Therefore, the implementation of and compliance with ISO/SAE 21434 is for the whole automotive industry important and, additionally for OEMs the fulfillment of UNECE R155.

Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, suggested that in the early phase of development, vendors in the automotive supply chain consider requirements for both functional safety and cybersecurity and set up goals, which can significantly reduce the use of resources, cost and time of development. At present, DEKRA houses a professional team specializing in ASPICE, functional safety and cybersecurity, in order to provide the automotive industry chain with multi-faceted support and services.

Story continues

Steve Liu, Director of EVSBG Traction Inverter Business Unit at Delta, Anderson Ni, CPS Security Service Center Technical Section Manager of Delta Research Center, Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, Daniel Lee, General Manager of Operations at DEKRA Taiwan, and Kevin Huang, Manager of Global Functional Safety attended the certificate awarding ceremony to witness this remarkable moment. Thomas Thurner, Head of Automotive Cyber Security Services of DEKRA, and Gokulakrishnan Sreedhar, the global automotive technical expert for cybersecurity also participated in the ceremony especially from online that day. The check for compliance with respect to ISO/SAE 21434 was performed online by the audit team headed by Gokulakrishnan Sreedhar.

Steve Liu, Director of EVSBG Traction Inverter Business Unit at Delta, expressed that Delta Electronics have invested in the EV industry for more than a decade. Delta has demonstrated its efforts from On-Board Charger, DC-DC converter, in-vehicle electric control and engineering to external charging infrastructure. Upon the completion of the certification for functional safety and cyber security, Delta took the lead this time and got ISO/SAE 21434 certification based on random application samples as evidence from an electric car control unit. This not only indicates that Delta will always move forward with the latest trend of standards, but also showcases Delta's excellent quality control and advanced development capacity, which make them capable of offering more reliable automotive integrated solutions.

DEKRA is the largest not listed testing, inspection and certification (TIC) company, recognized by relevant government agencies in the European Union (such as the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, KBA). DEKRA conducts CSMS/SUMS certification audits and type approval under the UNECE R155/R156 framework, as well as according to ISO/SAE 21434 / ISO (DIS) 24089 compliance, certifies organizations and products according to functional safety standards (e.g. ISO 26262), the maturity of software development processes according ASPICE and Information management systems according ISO 27001/TISAX. These services are well established for vehicle manufacturers (OEM), Tier 1/Tier 2 suppliers, and other automotive engineering service providers.

About ISO/SAE 21434 & UNECE R155

ISO/SAE 21434 Road Vehicles - Cybersecurity Engineering is an international standard for management of cyber related risk in the road vehicle industry. It includes the entire life cycle phases from concept and development to production and post-production, with threat analysis and risk assessment at its core.

UNECE R155 - Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity System is a regulation issued by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). This provision specifies requirements for cybersecurity and cybersecurity management for vehicle manufacturers for their organization and implemented protection solutions within vehicles.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2022, DEKRA generated sales totaling nearly EUR 3.8 billion. The company currently employs almost 49,000 people in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, advisory and training services, testing and certification of products and systems, also in the digital world, as well as temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure, and sustainable world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-electronics-receives-dekra-taiwan-first-isosae-21434-automotive-cybersecurity-certification-301817908.html

SOURCE DEKRA