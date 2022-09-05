U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.12
    +2.25 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9917
    -0.0039 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1503
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5190
    +0.3670 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,743.15
    -50.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.06
    -8.61 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.65
    -64.54 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Delta Electronics Wins 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award from ANZCham Taipei

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management, and smart energy-saving solutions, won the 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award at the annual ANZCham Business Awards in Taipei, Taiwan for its significant contribution to business in Australia and deep partnerships with local Australian firms.

Since its establishment in 1996, Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd has built a solid market presence with a comprehensive product portfolio and local service network. Today, the company is rapidly expanding its solutions for mission critical infrastructure, industrial automation and the renewable energy market including energy storage and EV charging. Delta Australia has offices in Sydney and Melbourne and 60+ employees.

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta's Senior Vice President and General Manager of ICTBG (Information & Communication Technology Business Group), represented Delta to accept the prestigious award. He emphasized, "Delta is honoured to win the 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award. As climate change continues to impact the planet, we welcome collaboration with local and global partners who share our passion for energy efficiency and commitment to sustainable energy transition. Delta will continue leveraging our global R&D capability and experience to support our Australian partners."

Country Manager for Delta Electronics (Australia), Mr. David Leal, was excited at winning this award celebrating Delta Australia's partnerships.

He stated, "The 2022 AUSTRALIA-TAIWAN Business Partnership Award is a recognition of the strong partnerships that Delta has built in Australia. With over 20 years of outstanding growth in Australia, Delta has forged mutually beneficial relationships with many Australian companies in a broad range of industries including Australia Post, Sydney Trains, EVO Power, NHP, and  Australia's fastest growing hyperscale Data Centre company. These partnerships have been built on the back of Delta's commitment to innovation in smart and energy-efficient solutions for the Australian market."

In Australia, Delta continues to work with all the major Australian telecom companies to develop industry-leading power solutions to increase telecommunication network resilience countrywide. Delta has also in more recent years focused on large high-efficiency power and cooling solutions to support the expansion of the Data Centre industry throughout Australia and across the APAC region.

Delta's passion for energy efficiency and innovation continues to enrich its partnerships with Australian businesses day to day. With more the 70 R&D centres and over 9,000 R&D engineers worldwide, Delta is able to provide some of the most energy-efficient power products such as telecom power with up to 98% efficiency that alone has helped global customers save over 390 million kWh of electricity in the past 5 years.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd

Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. As a Delta Group company, Delta Australia is committed to its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow". Delta Group is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions, which is supported by sales offices worldwide and by R&D centres and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. In Australia, Delta is rapidly expanding into solutions for Electric Vehicle Chargers, Renewable Energy Solutions, Energy Storage, Industrial Automation, Power Quality, and Data Centre.

To find out more about Delta Australia please visit: www.deltaelectronics.com.au

About ANZCham Business Awards

The Australia and New Zealand Business Association (ANZBA) was formed in 1991 to represent Australians and New Zealanders doing business in Taiwan and to complement other organizations promoting trade, investment, and general relations among the three nations. The ANZCham Business Awards were presented for the first time in 2005, designed to recognize companies that have made a significant contribution to business between Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-electronics-wins-2022-australia-taiwan-business-partnership-award-from-anzcham-taipei-301617706.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Oil Powers Higher as OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supply, Gas Roars

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ was set to consider a symbolic production cut and Europe’s energy crisis worsened dramatically.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54West Texas Intermediate crude adv

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Chinese car a

  • Agave proving to be an ideal crop in California

    Ongoing drought conditions in California are forcing farmers to look at alternative crops that require much less water. Agave, traditionally grown in Mexico, is now proving to be an ideal and lucrative crop for many farmers in the region. Elizabeth Klinge has the details.

  • Investors Are Suing Companies Over This Poor-Performing Retirement Fund. Do You Have One?

    Target-date funds may be cramping your retirement. Between July 29 and Aug. 2, lawyers representing current and past participants in six separate retirement plans filed suit against their employers and plan fiduciaries, charging that the BlackRock target-date funds in the … Continue reading → The post Are Target-Date Funds Hampering Your Retirement? Try This Instead appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • South Korea Warns of Casualties as Super Typhoon Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s weather agency warned there could be casualties as the nation prepares for the most powerful storm in its history to make landfall early Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Oil refiners

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • Gas Crisis Batters European Stocks From Utilities to Industrials

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rushing to sell stocks most exposed to the energy crisis after Russia dealt a fresh blow by not resuming gas deliveries through the Nord Stream pipeline.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Gas pr

  • #WorkingInTech Influencers Are Facing Backlash For Their Glamorous TikToks About The Industry

    “Just because you break into tech doesn't mean like, your lifestyle is going to turn into this.”View Entire Post ›

  • Why I Sold a Healthcare Stock for a Cheap Internet Play

    SmileDirectClub has a massive opportunity, but there are some pitfalls too; Farfetch has a monopoly position in its area of the fashion industry.

  • European Gas Prices Surge on Nord Stream Shut Down

    Natural-gas futures in northwest Europe jump more than 30% in early trading but remain below the all-time high recorded in late August.

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

  • Elon Musk’s long history of questionable takes on climate change

    CLIMATE CRISIS: The Tesla CEO has poured his life into renewables, but environmentalists don’t always agree with his opinions

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Morning Weather Forecast - 9/4/22

    Another hot day with highs in the upper 100s.

  • South Korea braces for 'very strong' typhoon, businesses curb operations

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea raised its typhoon-alert to its highest level on Monday as approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor forced flight cancellations, the suspension of some business operations and the closure of schools. Heavy rain and strong wind pounded the south of the country as the typhoon approached from the south at a speed of 33 km per hour (20.5 mph). Hinnamnor is expected to make landfall southwest of the port city of Busan early on Tuesday, after reaching the holiday island of Jeju on Monday.

  • Brutal SoCal heat wave extended to Thursday. What you need to know

    Heat relief will start Thursday in Southern California, but even then, temperatures will remain above normal.

  • Mount Rainier’s ice caves may be beautiful but they’re also deadly, Park Service warns

    Viral photos prompted the warnings. The ice formations are dangerous, according to the National Park Service.