Delta flight diverted after passenger reportedly has 'diarrhea all the way through the airplane'

A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain was diverted back to its original airport after a passenger experienced an "onboard medical issue," which was reportedly a case of "diarrhea all the way through the plane."

The website FlightRadar24.com shows Delta Flight DL194 was about two hours into its eight-hour flight when it turned around over Virginia and headed back to Atlanta.

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who appears to devote his page to flight material shared audio recorded from the Airbus A350 that was broadcast on LiveATC.com.

On the recording, a pilot tells air traffic control, "This is a biohazard issue."

"We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta," the pilot added.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital there was no emergency landing because of the biohazard situation, but the flight did return to its original airport.

"Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue," the spokesperson said. "Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

There were 336 passengers onboard the flight that landed without further incident the following day, 8 hours and 6 minutes behind schedule.





