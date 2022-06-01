U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Delta Group to Install Europe’s 1st EFI Nozomi 18000+ LED Single-pass Printer for Display Graphics

·4 min read
BERLIN, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London-based global visual communications provider Delta Group is furthering its pioneering technical capabilities in high-quality, ultra-high-speed inkjet printing with the purchase of the new EFI™ Nozomi 18000+ LED single-pass printer for display graphics from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. Scheduled for installation in Q3, the new printer – the first of its kind to be installed in Europe and only the second to be installed anywhere in the world – sets a new productivity benchmark in inkjet signage production with throughput speeds that are three to five times faster than scanning inkjet printers for display graphics production.

“We have had remarkable success as an early adopter of EFI’s single-pass technology on our first Nozomi solution, an EFI Nozomi C18000 corrugated board printer that we use to produce high-quality displays,” said Delta Group COO Martin Shipp. “The new 18000+ model for signage and display graphics will be a welcome development for our customers. The range of applications this printer enables, printing on paper, styrene, corrugated plastic and more at very high speeds, keeps Delta Group ahead in its ability to meet every customer need in the display graphics space.”

The new printer purchase, which was announced during this week’s FESPA Global Print Expo in Berlin, comes four years after Delta Group announced its EFI Nozomi C18000 corrugated board printer at that year’s FESPA Global Print Expo.

The 1.8-metre (71-inch) wide printer – the very first single-pass inkjet printer designed and built for the sign and display graphics market – runs at production speeds from 3,000-5,000 square metres per hour, or up to 1,000 1.2x1.4-metre sheets per hour. The press’s ultra-fast productivity is managed and driven through an advanced, EFI Fiery® NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE), which delivers robust, highly accurate colour management.

The printer also gives display graphics providers like Delta Group the opportunity to grow revenues and margins while consolidating large volumes of work from multiple printers onto a single, premium-quality device. Award-winning Fiery FreeForm™ Create software used with the DFE enables streamlined creation and management of variable-data jobs for the printer.

The printer handles sheets from 0.3 mm to 12 mm thick with either manual or full automation feeding and stacking. A hybrid aqueous/UV primer unit on the print system enables printing on corrugated plastics and other sign and display materials without ink adhesion issues, and an optional post UV coater provides weatherability and UV protection for outdoor graphics.

Delta Group will be better equipped to handle burst capacity for nearly any type of printed signage job, delivering continuous productivity and premium quality with automatic registration, automatic nozzle plate cleaning and EFI’s advanced, fully recirculating ink delivery system.

“The team at Delta Group are once again on the leading edge of innovation in digital printing,” said Todd Zimmerman, VP and GM of Display Graphics, EFI Inkjet. “The range of capabilities Delta Group is obtaining with the EFI Nozomi 18000+ LED single-pass printer puts this company in a new category, above its competitors, in terms of advancing technical innovation and leadership in in the signage market.”

For more information about super high speed and other advanced print solutions from EFI, visit www.efi.com.

About EFI
EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analogue to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalised documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. And we definitely believe we have the right people, technology and experience to help them achieve their business goals. (www.efi.com)

NOTE TO EDITORS:  The EFI logo and Fiery are registered trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. EFI and FreeForm are trademarks of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. in the U.S. and/or certain other countries. All other terms and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners, and are hereby acknowledged.

Nothing herein should be construed as a warranty in addition to the express warranty statements provided with EFI products and services.

Contact:
David Lindsay, EFI
+1 404 931 7760
david.lindsay@efi.com


