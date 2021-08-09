Delta Hotels by Marriott Brings 'Simple Made Perfect' Mantra to Mexico with Opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit, an All-Inclusive Resort

Leading Four-Star Brand Debuts First Property in Mexico with its First All-Inclusive Resort

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announces the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Riviera Nayarit, an All-Inclusive Resort. Located on a hillside in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Riviera Nayarit, the resort focuses on the details that truly matter, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort, for a seamless travel experience. This is Delta Hotels' first property in Mexico and the first Delta Hotels' All-Inclusive Resort, signaling the continued global expansion of the brand since being acquired by Marriott International in 2015.

Aerial View

"This is an exciting moment for our brand as we welcome the first all-inclusive resort and our first property in Mexico," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. "Delta Hotels All-Inclusive Resorts empower a seamless travel experience that helps guests focus on what's important, championing the key essentials for the highest impact. Through amazing food and beverage experiences, activated pools, and maximum fun, guests are free to do and play more and simply concentrate on enjoying time with the people they care about."

Each Delta Hotels All-Inclusive Resort aims to elevate the essentials, with a focus on great food, activated pools, and dynamic spaces for families. Guests can expect modern multi-room suites, the brand's signature Delta Pantry – exclusive for Elite members only, and ice cream socials, as well as fast-casual menus with an emphasis on simple, fresh ingredients – all designed to leave guests feeling relaxed and happy. Rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel, the brand's thoughtful design and efficient service allow guests to have a streamlined experience.

Story continues

Situated between the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, the resort features 117 modern and beautifully designed guestrooms featuring private balconies with mountain views, two restaurants, and four pop-up venues. Additionally, guests can enjoy two swimming pools, a spacious 24-hour fitness center, a 10-treatment room spa, and a stunning Beach Club with a frequent shuttle service. The Delta Pantry offers on-the-go breakfast, in addition to convenient and healthy premium snacks and beverages. Tailored food and beverage experiences will be offered for the entire family to enjoy.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to the first Delta Hotel in Riviera Nayarit and are excited to elevate the all-inclusive offering in the destination," said Lita Aguirre, Hotel General Manager. "Our guests can expect comfortable rooms with balconies for astonishing views of the lush vegetation, engaging activities for all, and cuisine that places an emphasis on simple, fresh ingredients."

The property is conveniently located just 30 minutes away from Puerto Vallarta International Airport and nearby attractions such as the famed Local Handcraft Market with fresh sea food and Mexican handcraft traditions, and the Flamingo's Golf Club.

Delta Hotels participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, where members enjoy exclusive benefits, member-only rates, elite status recognition, and points toward free nights. Member benefits for all-inclusive getaways include member rates, resort discounts, room upgrades based on availability, complimentary massages, access to exclusive areas on property, weekly member cocktail parties, and more, all depending on each member's Elite status and the individual resort offerings. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free, go to MarriottBonvoy.com.

To explore more or make a reservation, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pvrde-delta-hotels-riviera-nayarit-an-all-inclusive-resort.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott

One of North America's leading four-star brands, Delta Hotels by Marriott, with 80+ locations in gateway cities across the US, Canada, China, the Middle East and Europe was acquired by Marriott International in 2015. Delta Hotels' distinct style of simply made perfect provides guests with exactly what they need for a seamless travel experience. The brand's invitingly familiar rooms, free Wi-Fi and convenient dining options offer travelers a comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information or reservations, visit www.marriott.com . Stay connected to Delta Hotels on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit Marriott.Bonvoy.marriott.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-hotels-by-marriott-brings-simple-made-perfect-mantra-to-mexico-with-opening-of-delta-hotels-by-marriott-riviera-nayarit-an-all-inclusive-resort-301351113.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.