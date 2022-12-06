U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.56
    -2.28 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,911.11
    -35.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,234.50
    -5.44 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.48
    -0.45 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    -0.0380 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.1350 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,019.69
    -198.86 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.43
    -0.37 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.90
    -18.64 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Delta Hotels by Marriott Celebrates Milestone Opening of 100th Property With the Debut of Delta Hotels in Dubai Investment Park

·7 min read

Marriott Bonvoy's Simple Made Perfect® brand eyes continued global growth, nearly tripling in size since 2015

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International is pleased to announce that Delta Hotels by Marriott® has opened its 100th property – Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park – bringing the brand's seamless travel experience to the city's gated enclave surrounded by landscaped gardens and near one of the world's most important trade centers. Delta Hotels by Marriott – part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – now offers two properties in Dubai and three overall in the Middle East, providing travelers with more opportunities to explore and immerse themselves in the destination.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park
Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park

"From its beginnings in Canada to its current growing diverse portfolio around the world, this opening marks an exciting milestone in the Delta Hotels by Marriott journey," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. "A testament to our strategic growth, we've been able to strike a chord with our seasoned travelers by offering the seamless experience guests crave when on the road. Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park is another exceptional example of our brand's distinction, demonstrating the bright future for Delta Hotels as we look forward to our next 100 properties."

Once a portfolio of 37 properties in Canada, Delta Hotels by Marriott has grown into a global and diversified brand since its acquisition in 2015, redefining premium hospitality in key business and leisure destinations. Focusing on the details that really matter, the brand is rooted in simplicity and concentrates on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, as well as warm and efficient service, are just a few of the elements that bring the brand to life.

Situated in the district of Dubai Investment Park, close to many of the city's key attractions and business hubs, the hotel brings a clean and purposeful design aesthetic reflecting the industrial nature of the area, featuring raw materials through exposed craftsmanship, eclectic furniture, and accessories.

Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park features 248 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring the brand's modern approach to design inspired by true craftsmanship, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition to these amenities, the property includes Masian Restaurant & Bar, a full-service restaurant serving international cuisine and shisha, along with a dedicated menu in the evening alongside specialty craft ales and cocktails; The Hub, a coffee shop lounge area serving Lavazza coffee beverages, premium baked goods, and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items; and Pool Bar, with a selection of lite bites and refreshing beverages available for guests lounging outside by the swimming pool. Grab & Go and Delta Pantry – two of the brand's signatures globally – are also featured. Offering small bites, fruit, juices, and other cold items, Grab & Go is the perfect option for the traveler on the move. Designed to feel like a residential kitchen, the 24/7 Delta Pantry provides premium beverages and snacks available to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium, Ambassador Elite Members, and paying guests.

Filled with natural light, the technologically advanced meeting and conference space expands across three flexible areas, including the soon-to-be-debuted The Hall – designed for larger business meetings and corporate events.

"We are honored to open the 100th Delta Hotels by Marriott property," said Raja Zeidan, General Manager of Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park. "Our hotel answers a need for streamlined, purposeful hotels in Dubai, providing meaningful utilities for the modern traveler whether on business trips, weekend getaways, or anything in between. We look forward to welcoming global travelers and locals alike with our meticulous, efficient service for a flawless stay."

The brand is slated to bring its Simple Made Perfect® mission to more travelers, with nearly 30 hotels anticipated to join the portfolio before year-end. This includes more than 20 properties in the UK, from Edinburgh to Liverpool, and a collection of Golf & Country Clubs, significantly expanding its footprint in the region. Looking ahead to 2023, Delta Hotels by Marriott plans to make exciting grand debuts in Naples, Italy; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and New York City.

Delta Hotels by Marriott participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Marriott Bonvoy Members will earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels properties, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To learn more and reserve, please visit www.DeltaHotels.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected unit and rooms growth; expected hotel and other project openings and brand debuts in certain markets; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott
Delta Hotels by Marriott® creates a seamless travel experience in 100 locations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and Central America and Caribbean. Delta Hotels by Marriott focuses on the details that truly matter, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay for its guests every time. The brand's simple and intuitive designed rooms, free Wi-Fi, exclusive Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and convenient dining options offer travelers an effortlessly comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information, please visit www.DeltaHotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy  
Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. Download the Marriott app. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-hotels-by-marriott-celebrates-milestone-opening-of-100th-property-with-the-debut-of-delta-hotels-in-dubai-investment-park-301695696.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recouping From its COVID Lows?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Small/Mid Cap Value Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund fell -7.16% gross of fees, underperforming the Russell 2500 Value Index, which returned -4.50 %, and the Russell 2500 Index, which returned -2.82%. All the major […]

  • Carnival's Princess Has Huge Price Hike. Rival Lines May Follow.

    Royal Caribbean and Carnival's namesake brand are very likely to follow Princess and boost prices sharply.

  • Two Outperforming Semiconductors You Haven't Heard Of

    Impinj and Mobileye have dramatically outperformed their peers. Can it continue?

  • NYC Spars With Hosts Over New Airbnb Rental Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City officials held a lively public debate with property owners on Monday over proposed changes to short-term rental laws that will make it much harder for hosts to list their apartments on Airbnb Inc. and other platforms. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Disney World and Disneyland Remove a Popular Ride, Plan a New One

    Disney has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney's iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme. Disney needs to part ways with the controversial past of the ride's stereotypical racist undertones and Disney Imagineers have plenty of movies featuring water to be able to reinvent the beloved log ride.

  • RPT-EXPLAINER-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • White Lotus fans are all confused over this key plot point

    The White Lotus on HBO and Sky is nearly coming to an end but fans are all confused over one significant detail in the show.

  • Century Casinos Provides Updates on Projects in Caruthersville, Missouri

    Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) broke ground on the new land-based casino and hotel development at Century Casino Caruthersville (the "Caruthersville Project") on Friday, December 2, 2022. The casino at Century Casino Caruthersville will offer 650 slot machines (with the possibility of an expansion of up to 140 additional slot machines), table games, a deli, and a bar. The 38-room hotel, which will be located in a hotel tower between the existing pavilion and the new casino,

  • Royal Caribbean's CEO on CDC Battles, Covid, and the Cruise Line's Darkest Times

    Covid caused a long dark period for the cruise industry from March 2020 through July 2021. Michael Bayley talks about what that time was like.

  • After too little, too much, there are ‘Goldilocks’ conditions for air travel in 2023

    Market conditions 'just right' could be on the horizon after the pandemic cooled air travel and 2022 saw a mismatch between lingering capacity constraints and red-hot demand

  • Alaska Airlines draws 6,000 viewers for its first Flyer Forum

    The forum was an opportunity for the SeaTac-based carrier to update its customers on the state of the airline.

  • 5 Overrated Places To Retire — and Where You Should Go Instead

    If you've been saving for retirement and your date is drawing near, where you take your nest egg will determine how well you live off of it. The country's most popular retirement destinations are...

  • Hitting the Books: AI is already reshaping air travel, will airports themselves be next?

    University of Toronto economists and professors Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans, and Avi Goldfarb posit what the airports of tomorrow might look like if AI manages to wholly eliminate the need to show up two hours early.

  • Air Canada's New Holiday Film Celebrates Togetherness

    Air Canada is celebrating the holiday season with a new, heartfelt short film to enchant Canadians with a message of togetherness. Launching today across Canada, the animated spot stars a baby loon who gets separated from its family on the annual journey south for the winter. The baby loon finds its way back to its loved ones in an unexpected way that is sure to give Canadians a jolly surprise.

  • WestJet announces new service to Japan and Europe as part of planned expansion from YYC Calgary International Airport

    WestJet today, as part of its wider growth strategy, announced its 2023 summer 787 Dreamliner routes from YYC Calgary International Airport, unveiling Tokyo, Japan, as its first destination in Asia with new service to Narita International Airport. The airline is also creating greater two-way tourism opportunities and increasing connectivity between Western Canada and Europe with new service between Calgary and Barcelona, Spain and Edinburgh, Scotland along with increased frequencies on existing

  • More Low-Cost Airlines Are Going Transatlantic

    For most North Americans, low-cost airlines immediately bring up not always bright memories of traveling on Frontier or Spirit . While the low-cost model makes running routes to destinations farther away difficult, seasoned travel junkies will know that there are a number of options for those on a limited budget but dreaming of European getaways. Across the ocean in Belfast, another low-cost airline has committed to running a number of flights between the U.S. and Europe.

  • Alabama center sells the unclaimed luggage of thousands of airline travelers

    For the thousands of airline travelers who lose their luggage every year, 99% will eventually get their property back. However, for the 1% of luggage that is never claimed, those items end up in a storefront in Scottsboro, Alabama. That luggage is then processed for either donation, sale or recycling. Rachel Polansky has more.

  • Viking Polaris passengers speak out after 'rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship, killing American woman

    Travelers onboard the Viking Polaris, which was struck by a “rogue wave” while sailing to Argentina last week, are now speaking out about the ordeal.

  • Officials warn of travel conditions as Sierra Nevada gets fresh snow

    The California Highway Patrol talked with Action News about road safety as the mountains received fresh snow this weekend.