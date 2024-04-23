Delta launches service in Midland

Apr. 22—MIDLAND — Delta Airlines launched Monday at Midland International Air and Space Port.

Its year-round route will operate three times daily on a dual-class regional jet equipped with First Class and Delta Comfort+.

Travelers from Midland to Austin will have access to up to 50 peak-day nonstop flights to 14 U.S. airports, including all Delta hubs, Las Vegas and Orlando, a news release said.

Delta's partnerships extend its global reach even farther with nonstop service to Mexico City and Amsterdam, and starting April 28, Calgary.

Delta has seen a 12 percent increase in operations across Texas.

"This expansion not only creates an access point to diverse opportunities for business, leisure, and cultural exploration spanning Texas and beyond but also solidifies Delta's commitment to being a key player in Austin's evolving landscape," Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president — Network Planning, said in the release. "Austin is growing rapidly, and this 20% increase in capacity mirrors that growth as we look to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience in the region."