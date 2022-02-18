U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Delta Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 403.88 Million | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Asyril SA | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The delta robots market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The delta robots market potential growth will be USD 403.88 million from 2020 to 2025. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.90% during this period.

Attractive Opportunities in Delta Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Delta Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For additional highlights on the YOY and CAGR growth rate- Read our FREE Sample Report

The delta robots market is driven by the growing demand from packaging applications. Industries are focusing on improving production efficiency, operational excellence, and their competitive advantage due to intense competition. This has increased the demand for delta robots, especially in industries, such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages, which are highly regulated, need to comply with the required hygiene mandates during the manufacturing process. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing the overall size of delta robots due to the increasing need to handle small particles such as in semiconductor and pharmaceuticals industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the delta robots market size.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Delta Robots Market Analysis Report by End User (Food and beverages, Electrical and electronics, and Pharmaceuticals) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". View Market Outlook

Top Delta Robots Players:

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Asyril SA

  • Codian Robotics BV

  • FANUC Corp.

  • igus GmbH

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • LUNA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Speak to our Analysts for customized reports on market vendor concentration and strategies

Delta Robots Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

  • Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceuticals - size and forecast 2020-2025

The food and beverages end-user segment held the largest delta robots market share in 2020. The segment is likely to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period mainly due to their increased adoption in the food processing industry for applications such as handling frozen meat, poultry, and confections, and fish filleting. Delta robots market vendors are offering innovative products with different specifications and protection, such as stainless-steel options for food handling applications with IP69K ratings. These offerings would ensure maximum hygiene during the food and beverages production operations and help in handling delicate food products including eggs and biscuits.

Delta Robots Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC emerged as the largest regional segment of the delta robots market in 2020. The region is anticipated to contribute 52% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to the emergence of international vendors that provide high-quality products in the region. Countries such as China, Australia, Japan, India, and South Korea are likely to record a surge in demand for delta robots. With an increasing demand for smartphones and other electronic equipment in the region, the semiconductor industry would record high growth. Furthermore, with many Asian companies investing in new markets in other regions, the focus on product quality has increased significantly. This is increasing investments in automation in the semiconductor industry. As a result, the demand for delta robots from the electrical and electronics industry in APAC would increase.

Want to know more about the contribution of each segment? Grab an Exclusive Report Sample

Related Reports:

Logistics Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Entertainment Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Collaborative Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Delta Robots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.90%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 403.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.74

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Asyril SA, Codian Robotics BV, FANUC Corp., igus GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., LUNA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Asyril SA

  • Codian Robotics BV

  • FANUC Corp.

  • igus GmbH

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • LUNA TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

  • OMRON Corp.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-robots-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-403-88-million--evolving-opportunities-with-abb-ltd-and-asyril-sa--17-000-technavio-reports-301484943.html

SOURCE Technavio

