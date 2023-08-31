U.S. markets closed

Delta says its entire in-service fleet now 5G compliant

Reuters
·1 min read
Delta airplanes are seen at the Tampa International Airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday that its fleet of in-service airplanes have had radio altimeters updated to address potential 5G C-Band interference.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned in June that airlines could face operational constraints in bad weather if they had not updated airplanes ahead of a July 1 deadline. Delta had approximately 190 aircraft yet to be outfitted before the July 1 deadline, including all of its Airbus A220 fleet. Delta said all planes in service have now been updated while a few aircraft are out of service for planned maintenance and will be equipped with 5G-compliant radio altimeters as they return to service.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)