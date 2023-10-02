Delta says some overhauled engines contain parts with improper documentation

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines on Monday said it had been informed by one of its service providers that a "small number" of overhauled engines contain parts that do not meet documentation requirements.

The company is working with the engine service provider to replace the affected parts and to remain in compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) guidelines, Delta said.

The company did not identify the engine service provider responsible for the overhaul.

The problematic parts, which were certified by AOG Technics, were detected by an unnamed third-party, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Last month, jet engine maker CFM International identified thousands of engine components that may have been sold with forged paperwork by British distributor AOG Technics.

The FAA had earlier said AOG Technics sold bushings for GE Model CF6 engines without having the agency's approval.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)