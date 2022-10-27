MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics Australia Pty Ltd. showcased its wide portfolio of AC and DC Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, PV inverters and Power Conditioning Systems (PCS) and power systems for mission critical systems at All Energy Australia 2022.

Delta Showcases Efficient EV Charging, Renewable Energy and Smart Green Solutions at All Energy Australia 2022

As one of Australia's most comprehensive clean and renewable energy events, All Energy is an excellent platform for Delta to showcase its complete energy efficient portfolio that offers comprehensive smart energy solutions for Australian customers.

Country Manager for Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd, Mr. David Leal said, "It's truly exciting to be back at All Energy in 2022. I am particularly excited this year to be showcasing a number of Delta's latest offerings including a number of Electric Vehicle chargers, a unique modular Off Grid system and finally our power conditioning system focused on the C&I battery energy storage market. All these products showcase Delta's focus on being a positive long term contributor to Australia's renewal energy journey."

Visitors to the Delta booth could explore Delta's broad portfolio of EV chargers displayed alongside a BMW X3 EV. Some of Delta's highlighted EV chargers, PVI and energy storage products included:

DC Wallbox 50kW: A charger developed to provide high-efficiency charging services for commercial sites. With a charging efficiency of ≥ 96 %, and support for simultaneous charging with a maximum output of 50kW of DC power from two charging plugs, the DC Wallbox 50kW is suitable for sites such as roadside parking, parking lots, department stores, commercial and office buildings, and EV fleet charging stations. The ultra slim 25 cm profile eliminates having to rearrange existing parking spaces.

V2X Charger: A charger that provides bi-directional power conversion with max. 11kW output and 95% peak efficiency for charging/discharging EVs. With compatible EMS (Energy Management Systems), the charger can augment EVs by unlocking the full potential of energy routing and management, making vehicles useful not just for transportation, but also as an energy storage device that can then be drawn as an energy source, forming a virtual power plant to stabilize the grid network.

AC MAX: A smart 22kW AC charger, with low standby power consumption, ideal for business and home use. Owners get RFID and ISO 15118 authentication features that make user management straightforward. The compact design and IP55/IK08 protection make this charger well-suited for outdoor and space-limited sites. The charger is OCPP compliant for backend system integration and also has built-in network connectivity for remote management.

Hybrid PV Inverter and Battery Solution: Delta Australia developed the H10E with 4 x MPPT standard to provide a fully flexible string inverter with a tracker for all points of the compass. Incorporating the consumption meter inside the inverter, Delta has made it easy and economical to receive 24/7 energy generation and usage data. This also allows for export control should your network request it. When paired with Delta's BX6.3AC series battery, customers have a fully-monitored solar and battery system.

Delta Power Conditioning System (PCS): The PCS100 is a 100kW power capacity bi-directional energy storage inverter for grid-tied and off-grid applications including power backup, peak shaving, load shifting, PV self-consumption, PV smoothing etc. It has industry-leading performance with 97.9% peak efficiency and low stand-by power loss with scalability for various system configurations and battery integration.

In addition to the EV charging and solar product showcases, visitors to Delta's booth could explore various power and battery systems under the Eltek brand that ensures reliable power for mission critical systems and the powerful VTScada visualization and management solution with energy-saving HVAC that enhances efficiency for green operations and facilities including green factories and smart farms.

Delta leverages its core competencies in power and thermal management along with global R&D, manufacturing and sales networks to support the green transformation of Australian businesses and homeowners. Delta's commitment to driving innovation in energy-efficient solutions helps it deliver on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd

Delta Electronics (Australia) Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. As a Delta Group company, Delta Australia is committed to its mission statement "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow". Delta Group is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions which is supported by sales offices worldwide and by R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, USA, Europe, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil.

Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. In Australia, Delta is rapidly expanding into solutions for Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters), Industrial Automation, Power Quality, LED Lighting, Display and Control Room, Mission Critical Infrastructure, Electric Vehicle Charging and Energy Storage.

To find out more about Delta Australia please visit: www.deltaelectronics.com.au

SOURCE Delta Electronics Australia Pty Ltd.