Delta Thailand Earns "A" Grade Supplier Engagement Leader 2022 Recognition by CDP for Supply Chain Sustainability

·6 min read

BANGKOK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. announced it was awarded the highest "A" grade as a "Supplier Engagement Leader" in the 2022 Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), by the CDP in recognition of action to measure and reduce climate risk within the company's supply chain. Delta Thailand joins the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the first time and is among the top 8% of participants assessed for supplier engagement on climate change, based on the company's 2022 CDP disclosure.

Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President, said, "Delta Electronics Thailand is honored to receive the "A" grade and leaderboard status as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader. We sincerely appreciate the dedication and teamwork of our teams and our supply chain partners who are behind our continued success. As a member of RE100, Delta has the commitment to achieve 100% renewable electricity in our operations by 2030. From 2015 to 2022, Delta Thailand made a 55% reduction in accumulated electricity intensity and by 2022 we achieved a 50% reduction in GHG intensity with 2017 as a base year. Delta is committed to providing high-efficiency products to customers to reduce carbon emissions and collaborating with our partners to improve supply chain sustainability in line with the global industry trends of net zero carbon emissions."

The 2022 CDP disclosure had over 280 major supply chain members with a total procurement of US$6.4 trillion. This year, 16,462 suppliers reported to CDP, at the request of their customers, and their suppliers reported saving 70mt CO2, equivalent to the energy use of 9.8 million homes in a year. The CDP SER assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP Climate Change questionnaire. Scope 3 emissions are all indirect upstream and downstream emissions that occur in the value chain of the CDP reporting company, excluding indirect emissions associated with power generation (scope 2).

Delta Thailand regards suppliers as long-term partners in addressing global warming and actively supports the shift towards net-zero operations by implementing energy-saving solutions. Delta's Supplier Code of Conduct covers actions to address climate change and the company supports suppliers with training in green operations. Each year, Delta Thailand engages with more than 90% of its first-tier suppliers through ESG questionnaires, education and training and supplier engagement. Supplier performances in self-evaluation surveys, QBR, on-site audits and online engagement inform the company's improvement plans formulated according to ability and risk levels. Delta encourages suppliers to localize their operations to reduce GHG from upstream transportation and distribution and reduce waste generated in their products and packaging while removing environment-related substances in their products.

Delta Thailand evaluates climate risk, impact and opportunity and implements TCFD disclosure on a yearly basis. On an organizational level, Delta conducts quantification and reporting of GHG emissions and removals according to ISO14064-1. Delta also selects a certain number of high-efficiency products to study carbon footprints, get ISO14067 verification and manage carbon reduction accordingly. Delta Thailand's high-efficiency products saved 1,223 GWh of electricity for its customers worldwide from 2016 to 2021, which is equivalent to a reduction of 1.996 million tons of carbon emissions. In 2021, its production plants implemented energy-saving projects that reduced 7,280,640 MJ in energy consumption.

The CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is respected as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency.  Introduced in 2016, the SER enables CDP supply chain members to identify best practices in supplier engagement and to see how effectively they and their suppliers are cascading action on climate change into their supply chains. The SER Leaderboard highlights companies that achieve an "A" rating and respond publicly to requests from their customers or investors to share their best practices.

Sonya Bhonsle, Global Head of Value Chains, CDP, said, "This year's report shows that environmental action is not happening at the speed, scale and scope required to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, with many companies still not acknowledging that their impact on the environment extends far beyond their operations and that of climate change. COP 15 couldn't have been clearer in the call to action on corporate reporting on nature. If a company is not preparing for future regulations on nature in the supply chain, they are open to a wide range of risks and could also be missing out on the opportunities that safeguarding nature will bring. Quite simply, if a company wants to be in business in the future, they need to start embedding nature into the way that they buy and collaborating with suppliers to drive action in the supply chain. Therefore, we need to see environmental leadership from companies right now by tackling their impacts on climate change and nature together, working with their suppliers in an integrated way that includes nature as standard, and incentivizing this engagement within their organization."

As a global corporate citizen, Delta holds thirteen Thailand Energy Awards and two ASEAN Energy Awards in recognition of its green operations and sustainable business in Thailand. Delta welcomes continued collaboration with CDP supply chain members to achieve its renewable energy transition and deliver on its brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-thailand-earns-a-grade-supplier-engagement-leader-2022-recognition-by-cdp-for-supply-chain-sustainability-301774823.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

