Delta Thailand Joins Inaugural Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022 List by the Financial Times and Nikkei Asia

BANGKOK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. announced today it is included in the inaugural edition of the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022 list by the Financial Times and Nikkei Asia in recognition of its superior environment, social & corporate governance (ESG) performance and continued dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

The joint initiative aims to recognize corporate citizens across the Asia Pacific region that are contributing substantially to mankind's sustainability efforts. Over the past eight years, Delta Thailand has won two ASEAN Energy Awards and 13 Thailand Energy Awards for its green building and energy management projects. The company now has 6.7 MWp of solar rooftop systems in Thailand are and targets to have 10 MWp by 2023.

Selection for the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2022 list includes months of intensive research, scrutiny of existing emissions data, public calls for participation and direct contact with companies in the region. The most outstanding companies were identified on the basis of successfully reducing their core greenhouse gas emissions relative to their revenue.

As a leading provider of power supplies and thermal management products, Delta Thailand's current portfolio includes energy-saving products and solutions in industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and displays.

Delta Electronics has a total of 29 green buildings and two green data centers worldwide including two LEED Gold certified green factories in Thailand. From 2015 to 2020, Delta Thailand has made a 44.7% reduction in accumulated energy intensity. The company also achieved a 29% reduction in GHG intensity by 2021 with 2017 as a base year.

Delta Thailand is the largest electronics company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and a DJSI member since 2021. The company drives ESG and sustainability in Thailand with a RE100 target of 100% renewable electricity in global operations by 2030. This commitment helps it deliver on the Delta brand promise: Smarter. Greener. Together.

In 2018, Delta Thailand joined the Nikkei Asia300, an exclusive list of the biggest and fastest-growing companies from 11 economies across the continent. Media conglomerate Nikkei Inc. selects the companies on the Asia300 list based on market capitalization, with consideration given to growth potential and geographic balance to focus on ASEAN economies.

FT Group, part of Nikkei Inc., provides a range of business information, news and services. The Financial Times is one of the world's leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record-paying readership of one million, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL