U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.12
    -15.03 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,842.82
    -273.58 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.17
    +18.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.99
    -25.59 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.95
    -2.61 (-3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4400
    +0.3900 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,693.88
    +1,507.30 (+3.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.86
    +50.10 (+5.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

As the delta variant surges, a nonprofit app lets hospital patients call home for free on any device

Emma Betuel
·5 min read

COVID Tech Connect, a nonprofit created during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, is launching a free app aimed at helping hospital patients call home. As the delta variant drives a new upward surge in critical COVID-19 cases, the new offering is, sadly, well timed.

COVID Tech Connect originated as a nonprofit organization in spring 2020, right before the initial summer surge in COVID-19 cases. At the time, the initiative was dedicated to collecting and donating hardware — tablets, phones, etc. — to hospitals where ICU beds were filling up, and COVID protocols prevented families from visiting sick relatives. So far, the organization has donated over 20,000 devices and 30,000 charging cords to 18,000 hospitals and extended care facilities.

The nonprofit is headed by a roster of proven entrepreneurs, including Anjali Kumar, Benish Shah, Christina Wallace, Katie Stanton, Kristina Libby and Sarah Rodell.

“That program was one that we never actively promoted [the nonprofit did send out some fliers to hospitals but there was no formal campaign],” Elien Becque, product director at COVID Tech Connect tells TechCrunch. “We didn't really put anything behind it, but we were always being flooded with requests for devices.”

During its first year, COVID Tech Connect raised $4 million in funding from a variety of sources including Google.org, private donors, including Ellen DeGeneres and Shutterfly, and about $200,000 from a GoFundMe. Right now, COVID Tech Connect’s fiscal sponsor is The Giving Back Fund, another nonprofit that manages charitable donations from pro athletes, celebrities or high-net-worth individuals.

About one year after its original debut, COVID Tech Connect expanded into software with an app called TeleHome. TeleHome, which soft launched in May, is a device-agnostic, HIPAA-compliant way to perform a video call within a hospital.

The TeleHome rollout comes during a confusing and critical time in the pandemic. While some hospital systems are now allowing visitors, others, like some Florida hospitals, are suspending or limiting visits in response to the delta variant.

Generally speaking, the CDC still recommends hospitals facilitate other ways for patients to visit with family — especially video or audio calls.

The TeleHome app was designed through a partnership with Caregility, a for-profit company that already provides telehealth services for hospitals. Caregility provided the back-end functionality for the app, while the front end was developed by COVID Tech Connect’s team.

“The idea for TeleHome was born out of conversations that the COVID Tech Connect team was having with hospitals about the specific use case of using smart devices to connect patients in hospital settings,” says Becque.

“The whole point of TeleHome really was to make our mission scalable beyond just the physical devices.”

The obvious critique of yet another video calling app is that it’s already a flooded space, though TeleHome does offer some services that are unique, and that make the app particularly useful for hospitals.

Hospitals have already used apps like FaceTime to connect patients with their families with success. A 2020 study on the effects of 350 FaceTime calls made in U.K. hospitals noted that the feedback was “very positive.” But the hospitals did run into IT issues — the use of FaceTime software, the study notes, limited calls to relatives who own Apple devices. (Apple’s new iOS 15 operating system will allow Android and Windows-based devices to run FaceTime, however, once it's released widely in the fall).

By comparison TeleHome works on any device. A hospital can request a TeleHome login (provided again, for free). Once it’s installed using that one-time login, patients can use a hospital’s device to send a link via text to another person. Clicking that link will take participants to a Zoom-call like format in an internet browser — regardless of whether they have an iPhone, Android, computer or any other type of device.

“TeleHome was a natural extension for us beyond hardware and into software, especially for those hospitals that couldn't accept the Android devices from us,” Kara Goldberg-King, product director at COVID Tech Health tells TechCrunch.

TeleHome also comes with some privacy features that may be attractive to hospitals. To address patient privacy mandates by HIPAA requirements, Becque notes that “literally no data is collected.” There is evidence that a call link was generated but there are no recordings, logs or transcripts and the link itself expires after five minutes.

So far, the app has about 3,400 downloads.

The one thing TeleHome can’t get around is the need for a device in the first place, though COVID Tech Connect does donate devices as well, addressing that concern in part. But it does cut out technical details usually required to get a call up and running.

TechCrunch conducted about half of this interview with Becque and Goldberg-King over the TeleHome platform –– the platform works relatively seamlessly, provided you don’t have strict privacy settings limiting microphone or camera use. A test run of the video chat service worked like a charm on a computer, but I struggled to get the chat up and running while navigating the microphone or camera permissions menus on an iPhone.

There are some signs that some of the infrastructure of COVID Tech Connect may outlast the pandemic. For instance, COVID Tech Connect is in touch with Ameelio, an app that allows incarcerated people and their families to send letters and schedule video calls for free. But for now, COVID Tech Connect remains focused on the problem it set out to solve: closing the gulf between COVID-19 patients who enter the hospital and families on the outside.

As long as the nonprofit exists, the workforce plans to keep the service free.

“We're really grateful to have been able to execute on the mission with TeleHome and make it scalable and we are not going to turn it into a company,” Becque adds. “It’s free now and it’s always going to be free.”

An unsurprising wave of video-focused startups is trying to make video calls better

Recommended Stories

  • Nursing Homes Confront New COVID Outbreaks Amid Calls for Staff Vaccination Mandates

    In late spring, the 142 nursing homes operated by the Good Samaritan Society hit a milestone that was unthinkable just four months earlier: Zero cases of COVID-19 across the whole company, from 900 at the peak of the pandemic. The relief was short-lived. The case count has ticked up again: It is still below 100 among residents and staff, the company said, but includes many breakthrough cases of vaccinated residents testing positive. Then last week, two vaccinated residents died with COVID at the

  • Florida governor insists state won't shut down

    Governor Ron DeSantis attributed the current spike in infections to the season.

  • YELA secures $2M to reproduce Cameo's celebrity success with an app for the Middle East

    The Cameo app, where celebrities send video messages to paying fans, has taken off globally. Tech startup YELA has secured $2 million in investment to support its launch, and will — similar to Cameo — offer users the opportunity to get close to their idols via voice, video and direct text messages. The investment is led by U.S investors Justin Mateen (co-founder of Tinder) and general partner of JAM Fund, joined by Sean Rad (co-founder Tinder) and general partner of RAD Fund.

  • Economy is back to 'pre-pandemic levels': Analyst

    James Liu, Clearnomics Founder & CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.

  • Covid locks women out of the job market in India

    A cluster of job seekers gather near a busy street in northern India.Among them - more than a dozen women - one of them cradling a sleeping child.They've been looking for work ever since a second, vicious wave of coronavirus cases hit.Now they are stuck in Gurugram, a city of more than a million people, but little opportunity."We have small children and we're just sitting here with them. We don't even have money to get back to our villages...There are so many problems."The global pandemic has wiped out employment for 15 million people in India.And women have been the hardest hit, according to trade and industry leaders.The vast majority of women here are in low-skill work: factory or farm or domestic jobs, the first to go when times get tough.Savitri Devi lost her job at a garment factory last year and has been looking for work ever since, with no luck."There are a lot of challenges...eating, drinking, everything is a challenge. There is practically nothing. I manage to cook one meal but can't provide for the second."Besides the loss in household income, the unemployment crisis also threatens to undo a decade of social gains made by women in India.That's according to Amarjeet Kaur, a trade union leader."We find lots of child labour once again entering into the market, girls losing their education, child marriages happening and women suffering domestic violence at home and they are burdened with taking care of children, old, sick people in the family."Kaur wants the government to help women get back to the workforce by offering incentives.She said it may take several years to return to the way things used to be, if it happens at all.

  • Former President Obama scales back birthday bash amid COVID

    Former Democratic U.S. President Barack Obama has scaled back plans to celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, citing the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The outdoor event has been in the works for months, planned in line with public health guidelines and COVID safeguards, Obama spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said. "Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," Hankins said in a statement.

  • SF doctor defends offering booster shots for J&J recipients

    A decision about booster shots in San Francisco has Washington's attention. After ABC7's story aired Monday night, the CDC, FDA, and White House all had something to say about San Francisco's decision to offer a supplemental Pfizer or Moderna shot to people who got the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

  • CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium to October 3 for Most Tenants — Are You One of Them?

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an extension of the eviction moratorium yesterday evening, due to the surge in the Delta variant across the country. The moratorium, which expired...

  • Alarmed about breakthrough COVID cases? Here’s how experts say to read the numbers

    A close reading shows the vaccines work well

  • Hunter Woodhall Sends Love to Girlfriend Tara Davis After Her Olympics Debut: 'Absolutely Mind-Blowing'

    Tara Davis competed in the women's long jump final on Tuesday in Japan, coming in sixth place

  • Blizzard president steps down, labor official says Amazon interfered with union vote

    In today's top stories, a top Activision Blizzard exec departs amid a sex discrimination lawsuit, a US labor official calls for a new union vote for Amazon workers and Microsoft mandates vaccines.

  • Millions are again under lockdown in China because of the delta variant

    Since March last year, China’s new Covid-19 infections have remained low after the government controlled the pandemic by sealing the country’s borders and imposed strict lockdowns. In May, the southern city of Guangzhou saw China’s first Covid-19 outbreak caused by that variant, which scientists say is more easily transmitted than other strains of the virus, and may cause more severe illness. While most recent outbreaks were quickly confined to the region where they started, that has not been the case with the new outbreak that originated last month in Nanjing in eastern China.

  • Olympics-Taiwan's medals revive debate over use of 'Chinese Taipei'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -After Taiwan beat China in the badminton men's doubles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, gold medalist Wang Chi-Lin made a Facebook comment that cast a spotlight on a contentious debate on the Chinese-claimed island: "I'm from Taiwan". Wang's team competes at the Olympics as "Chinese Taipei" at the insistence of Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of "one China" and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control. But with its first gold in badminton plus nine other medals and counting, Taiwan's best-ever Olympic performance has revived an old debate on the island over the practice by international organisations of referring to Taiwan as Chinese, and whether the island should compete under the name "Taiwan".

  • With delta variant, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Idaho. But by how much?

    “We’ve seen increases in all of the age groups, but we’re certainly seeing a relatively larger increase in the younger population,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner.

  • U.S. South grapples with Delta case surge

    Lines of cars on Monday were backed up at some COVID-19 testing sites in Florida, as the Delta variant sweeps through the American South.One Florida county health official said the new surge is the largest yet.“These are the longest lines I have seen. Surely what is motivating this is what we are seeing media -- rising COVID cases across the country, across the states, across the county.”U.S. officials say Florida faces one of the worst outbreaks in the nation.Government health data shows it now has about a quarter of those Americans hospitalized by the disease.The head of the state’s hospital association said the current surge saw hospitalizations skyrocket from 2,000 a day, to 10,000 in less than a month. That breaks a previous record.Deaths, however, have remained well below the last peak.Meanwhile, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted mask or vaccine mandates.Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled state limited local officials’ ability to impose COVID restrictions and last week, DeSantis issued an executive order barring schools from mandating masks in the classroom, as students return this month.Other states across the south, like Arkansas and Louisiana, are following Florida’s trend in hospitalizations, and could eventually break their state records.It's prompted Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.To curb the crisis, top government and health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations at record highs in several Southern states amid delta surge

    Many hospitals in the southern United States are under increased pressure due to a wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant.

  • Olympics: Richard Torrez Jr. of U.S. pounds way to gold medal match

    Super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. of the U.S. won his semifinal match and will fight for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 million as Delta variant spreads

    Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems. The global surge in cases is highlighting the widening gap in inoculation rates between wealthy and poor nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday called for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least 10% of the population in every country was vaccinated.

  • Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

    Hawaii officials wrongly arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by someone else, locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take psychiatric drugs and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free with just 50 cents to his name, the Hawaii Innocence Project said in a court document asking a judge to set the record straight. A petition filed in court Monday night asks a judge to vacate the arrest and correct Joshua Spriestersbach's records. It's unclear how this happened as Spriestersbach and Castleberry had never met.

  • Meghan McCain Says Daughter Liberty, 10 Months, 'Loves Her Freedom' in Sweet New Photo: 'Go Figure'

    Meghan McCain shares her first baby, daughter Liberty Sage, with husband Ben Domenech