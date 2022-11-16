U.S. markets closed

Delta's Ed Bastian and MediaLink's Michael Kassan to Keynote at CES 2023

·4 min read

Building Connection and Community to Engage Today's Consumer

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced its CES® 2023 C Space keynote conversation, featuring Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and MediaLink founder and CEO Michael E. Kassan. The keynote, "Building Connection & Community in a Non-Stop World," will explore how successful consumer brands are combining technology with ingenuity to engage dedicated followers and create superfans.

CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian. Keynote at CES 2023 C Space.
CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian. Keynote at CES 2023 C Space.

CTA announced its CES 2023 C Space keynote conversation features Delta CEO Ed Bastian and MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan.

The C Space keynote panel features leading figures of the marketing world, including Instacart CMO Laura Jones and Group Black CEO & Co-Founder Travis Montaque, among other guests, who will explore how brands are engaging consumers with increasingly personalized experiences.

"From in-flight experiences to on-demand entertainment and a world of content in between, brands are using creativity, personalization and humanity in equal measure to win customers' hearts and minds," Bastian said. "This panel is all about the transformative power of connecting — with ourselves, with each other, and with the world we inhabit."

"Delta has transformed travel for the delight of consumers and has set a high bar for brands," said Kassan. "I look forward to diving into the learnings with Ed, as well as our panel of marketing leaders, and offering the industry some inspiring takeaways."

"The almost sold-out C Space will showcase the innovations shaking up the marketing world and their ripple effect on human behaviors," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We're thrilled to welcome Ed and Michael back to the keynote stage to share their perspectives."

Bastian is a familiar face at CES, having delivered the first keynote remarks by an airline executive at CES 2020. Kassan is also a regular participant on the C Space keynote stage. They join CEOs from John Deere, AMD and BMW as part of the CES keynote lineup.

C Space at ARIA Resort & Casino brings together the marketing, advertising, media and entertainment communities. At one of the biggest C Space events to date, exhibitors will include Amazon Advertising, Discovery, The Female Quotient, Google, LG Ads, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, The Nielsen Company, Omnicom Media Group, Pandora, Roku, Samsung Ads, SiriusXM, Snap, T-Mobile, TikTok, Uber Ads, Walmart Connect, Warner Bros., WWE, Xumo and more. The C Space keynote takes place on Jan. 5, 2023 at ARIA.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere, AMD, BMW and Delta. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details, and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2023 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2023. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

Upcoming Events:

Michael E. Kassan, Founder and CEO of MediaLink.
Michael E. Kassan, Founder and CEO of MediaLink.
(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)
(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltas-ed-bastian-and-medialinks-michael-kassan-to-keynote-at-ces-2023-301680753.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

