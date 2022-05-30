U.S. markets closed

Delta's Smart Green Solutions for e-Mobility and Energy-efficient Industrial Automation Usher a Sustainable Future at Hannover Messe 2022

·4 min read

HANNOVER, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its participation at Hannover Messe 2022 to unveil some of its newest Smart Green Solutions to nurture the development of e-mobility and low-carbon industrial automation for sustainable cities. The offering includes the fast electric vehicle (EV) charger Slim100 series, which boasts up to 100kW DC power output with a 55% lower footprint to maximize utility in commercial venues.  The new motor-mounted pump drive MPD series features a Delta MSI synchronous reluctance motor with IE5 grade to enable energy efficiency class IES2 in a broad range of industrial applications.  Visitors at Delta's booth will also enjoy a cup of coffee served by a fully-integrated robot workstation featuring Delta's 6-axis articulated robot arm and other industrial automation solutions.

Delta Logo
Delta Logo

Dalip Sharma, Delta's President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), said, "Delta has committed to developing efficient and sustainable solutions for over 50 years, and its participation in the global RE100 initiative with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 is a proof of that determination. This year, we are also unveiling our new corporate identity, which is a statement of how Delta is expanding into both an industrial and commercial brand capable of delivering fully-integrated Smart Green Solutions. Echoing the need from the EMEA market, we invite visitors to meet with us to understand how, via "The Efficiency League", we can all work together to create a more eco-friendly future."

Energy-efficient Industrial Automation Solutions

The latest MPD series inverter is suitable for pump and fan applications, and ideal for supporting intelligent water supply processes thanks to its highly efficient, energy-saving motor with an integrated fanless inverter. The highlights also include the new ASDA – B3 series, Delta's compact and high-efficiency servo system, which offers a user-friendly operation environment with precise motion control functions. To demonstrate the effortless compatibility between its Industrial Automation solutions, a coffee making robot which unites three of Delta's solutions - a Program Robot Motion, a HMI Back-end program an AX-8 Controller Program – will be in action on its stand during the exhibition.

Complete e-Mobility and Smart Energy Solutions

With more drivers migrating to EVs, Delta will also show its range of e-Mobility and Smart Energy Solutions. Delta's complete EV charging infrastructure is comprised of EV chargers, PV systems, energy storage systems, and energy management systems; all of which have been engineered to work together seamlessly. Other highlights include Slim100, a new compact EV charger which offers a maximum power of 100 kW and includes rectifiers with 97% power efficiency; and Delta's DC Wallbox 50kW, with a charging efficiency of 97%, a thickness of only 25 cm and support for simultaneous charging with a maximum output of 50kW of DC power from two charging guns.

The Efficiency League

With Delta's heavy R&D investment for the technologies that drives energy efficiency, "The Efficiency League" is a holistic movement inviting greater collaboration from different organisations to achieve greater efficiency together. It aims to achieve this through the ongoing development of quality products, better integration of solutions and greater unity between stakeholders to optimise how teams work together. Organisations can unlock new efficiencies that drive sustainability in a prospering business world while meeting their net zero goals.

Visitors are welcomed to visit the Delta booth, located in Hall 11, Stand C54, from 30 May – 2 June. Journalists are invited to attend Delta's press conference, which will be hosted on 31st May, from 13:30-14:30 CET time in Delta's booth.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/Delta_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltas-smart-green-solutions-for-e-mobility-and-energy-efficient-industrial-automation-usher-a-sustainable-future-at-hannover-messe-2022-301554840.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

