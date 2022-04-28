U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.20
    +3.18 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.00
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0055 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8190
    +2.3750 (+1.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,860.54
    +716.11 (+1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.53
    +15.69 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

DeltaX wants to digitize the Andean region’s trucking sector

Anna Heim
·5 min read

Transportation startup DeltaX is accelerating its plans to digitize the trucking industry in its native Bolivia and beyond thanks to a recent $1 million seed round.

DeltaX operates in the same space as Convoy, Loadsmart and Sennder – freight forwarding (plainly, helping companies move goods from point A to point B). But the startup focuses on a region of Latin America where trucking is still in dire need of a digital transformation, unlike other countries where this transition has already begun and accelerated amid the pandemic.

"We are working to solve a huge logistics problem in the Andean region," DeltaX CEO Luis Fernando Ortiz said. "Over-the-road transportation in this economic zone is inefficient and expensive, which has enormous implications for the competitiveness of our countries and the well-being of our truck drivers."

Why Latin America’s freight-forwarding opportunity is still attracting capital

Millions of tons of cargo are transported each year via the Pan-American Highway and its branches across Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Bolivia and Paraguay. The cargo includes commodities, such as minerals from the Lithium Triangle and beyond; grain, fruit, and vegetables; as well as containerized imports. But the process is deficient, and it's drivers who pay the toll.

There are around 1 million truck drivers in the region, most of them independent, Ortiz said. In its current form, this fragmentation has many downsides, which DeltaX is hoping to address through technology.

There are several layers to DeltaX's activities: It facilitates communication between parties, automates cargo tracking and reporting, and adds visibility to shipment documentation, with upcoming elements of fintech and machine learning.

"Everyone in our sector follows this model, but we are going to be the first ones to apply it to our region," Ortiz said.

Adapting to Latin America

Digitization is undeniably a shared need around the world for logistics, a sector that until recently largely operated on phone calls, printouts and faxes. But while this has started to change in many countries, Bolivia still lagged behind.

Ortiz knew this problem firsthand: He used to work for the Chilean port of Arica, a major hub for the region. There, he co-founded a club for truck drivers, most of whom came from neighboring countries and needed more support. This is how he knows that they typically spend 25 days in a row on the road away from their families -- and the harm that a lack of work predictability causes to their quality of life.

Thanks to a Fulbright scholarship, Ortiz went on to study in the U.S., obtaining a Master in Business Administration from Babson and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard. Now that he has moved back to Bolivia, both are proving relevant to his new endeavor, where business acumen matters perhaps just as much as an understanding of regulation and of the social context of the drivers.

Understanding the needs of drivers has deeply shaped DeltaX's technology. When it first launched in February 2020, it was a mobile application for truck drivers. Mobile still plays a key role in its strategy, as does WhatsApp, with bots providing answers to frequent questions on the go.

Better serving the 1,300 drivers affiliated with DeltaX is also why the startup is planning to add an embedded fintech element to its platform, as is now common among Latin American startups. It would take the form of a microcredit lending program for working capital – providing advances on upcoming revenue.

"Truck drivers are underbanked because their income isn't stable; that's why the fintech side is important to us," Ortiz said.

DeltaX also hopes that algorithms will be able to improve its prediction abilities, and therefore the working conditions of drivers. Instead of having to pay intermediaries and not being sure they'll secure work, Ortiz explained, "A driver can say: I'm staying home this weekend because I know I have a journey planned for Monday."

Hiring the data scientists who can make this happen is one of the ways DeltaX plans to use the proceeds of its seed round. With a current team of 23, it also plans to add UX experts, software engineers, and product managers to keep on improving its platform.

Neighbors helping neighbors

DeltaX's seed round was backed by several funds from the U.S. and Latin America: Magma Partners, out of Chile, which led the round; Duro Ventures, from California; 99 Startups, from Mexico; and Cibersons, from Paraguay. Bolivian angel network SC Angeles, which Ortiz co-founded, also participated.

While these names carry quite a bit of weight, as does the fact that DeltaX participated in the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator, the profile of some of its individual backers is also worth noting. Indeed, several of them have high-level roles in Latin America's transportation sector, including two startup founders: Nowports CEO Alfonso de los Rios and Nuvocargo CEO Deepak Chhugani.

Ortiz said that DeltaX is complementary to these startups because of its geographic focus and the sub-verticals it is concentrating on. A key aspect is its exclusive focus on over-the-ground transportation, which is tied to a sore point in Bolivia's history: The country is landlocked, having lost access to the sea in 1884 after a war with Chile.

DeltaX's fundraising event is an important milestone for Bolivia's startup scene: It is one of the country's largest venture capital rounds to date. This shows that the ecosystem is still nascent, but also confirms the progress it has been making over the last few years.

Recent exits include NetComidas' acquisition by PedidosYa and Venezuelan super app company Yummy buying up Yaigo.

But Bolivia isn't just fodder for expansion-oriented M&As: It also has startups with regional ambitions, such as TuGerente and Ultra. DeltaX is one of these; in the coming months, it plans to open offices in neighboring countries to expand its operations, starting with Peru.

In the longer term, DeltaX hopes to further expand to Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Paraguay, Ortiz told TechCrunch. Will there be more consolidation in Latin America's transportation sector in the meantime? It will be interesting to watch.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • Five UK police face misconduct hearing over treatment of two Black athletes

    Five British police officers will face a gross misconduct hearing after they stopped, searched and handcuffed two Black athletes, in a 2020 incident that raised questions over the use of force and racial profiling. Inside were British sprinter Bianca Williams, 28, Portuguese 400m runner Ricardo dos Santos, 27 and the couple's baby son. Footage of the incident showed Williams, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, handcuffed and in a distressed state, leading to accusations of racial profiling after it was widely shared on social media.

  • Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

    Moderna is seeking to be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American children, as it asked the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to clear low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Already about three-quarters of children of all ages show signs they've been infected at some point during the pandemic. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that it hopes will prove two low-dose shots can protect children younger than 6 -- although the effectiveness wasn't nearly as high in kids tested during the omicron surge as earlier in the pandemic.

  • Elon, you have no idea what the hell you're talking about

    Elon Musk is embarrassing himself on the global stage again by proudly bruiting a grade-school level of familiarity with the immensely complex concepts of free speech, censorship, rights and privileges of individuals and government authorities. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. For one thing, he might want to look at the most elementary descriptions of what constitutes free speech and censorship.

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up

  • Comcast Falls With Weak Broadband Stoking Fears of Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp.’s latest dip in broadband growth and accelerating TV subscriber losses are fanning investors’ fears that the slowdown in the cable industry isn’t over.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on Pr

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The EU aims to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and to zero by the end of 2027, EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni has said. Germany, the EU's largest economy, has announced plans to end its dependence on Russian oil by the close of this year.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitThe

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • TurboTax Offers 7 Tax Tips for After You Retire

    When you start putting money away for retirement, you might be thinking of the tax benefits or consequences you'll incur. Here are seven tips to help you restructure your payment strategies to optimize your tax results in the areas of Social Security, 401(k)s, and IRAs. You can talk live to tax experts online for unlimited answers and advice OR, have a dedicated tax expert do your taxes for you, so you can be confident in your tax return.

  • Oil At Highest in Nearly Two Weeks as EU Ban on Russia Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed at the highest level in nearly two weeks as prospects for a European Union ban on crude imports from Russia seemed more likely, with an extra jolt of support coming from a growing global diesel supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazo