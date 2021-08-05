Deltek Acquires ArchiSnapper, Expanding Its Offerings to Digitize and Optimize How Architects and Engineers Deliver Field Reports

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Deltek , the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has acquired ArchiSnapper – a SaaS and mobile application uniquely designed to help architects and engineers automate field reports, easily create digital site inspection and improve collaboration. With this acquisition, Deltek continues to help architects and engineers make their businesses more efficient with concise, easy to use tools to manage their projects.

ArchiSnapper was founded in 2012 to solve for an architecture studio looking for easier field reporting and punch list applications. Since then, ArchiSnapper has offered its customers an easy application that helps save hours of time producing the highest quality field reports and punch lists. For architects and engineers using paper forms, Microsoft Word or Excel to create field reports, ArchiSnapper streamlines the entire site management process with an online tool and app. It allows for easy field report creation, punch list management and site inspection documentation.

Deltek, the global ERP market leader in the AEC industry, works with thousands of firms of all sizes around the world. Deltek solutions power the complete project lifecycle, providing 360-degree visibility into projects, helping firms maximize productivity, boost collaboration, improve efficiency, increase profitability, and drive business success. Now with ArchiSnapper, Deltek will offer more field reporting tools to its customers.

"We are excited to join Deltek Project Nation! Together with Deltek, we can take ArchiSnapper to the next level and deliver quality, speed and innovation in field reporting and site management tools. We look forward to being part of Deltek customers' digital transformation journey and at the same time providing current ArchiSnapper customers a bigger structure and even more industry expertise," said Pieter Eerlings, Co-founder of ArchiSnapper .

"We know architects and engineers turn to Deltek for the tools they need to enable their firms, and we continually look for ways to deliver more value, through both product innovation and acquisition. When we looked at ArchiSnapper as a potential solution for Deltek to acquire, we saw something that uniquely met the needs of architects and engineers," said Mike Corkery, President and CEO of Deltek. "We are thrilled to welcome our newest team members to Deltek Project Nation and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together."

To learn more about this solution or to get a free trial visit ArchiSnapper.com . Deltek will also be hosting a special session at its annual customer conference, Deltek Insight, on September 14-15. To register for Deltek ArchiSnapper: Your Field App to Simplify and Streamline Site Management (CX-09) attendees must have an All-Access pass to Insight .

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

