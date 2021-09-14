U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.78
    -17.95 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,624.62
    -245.01 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,083.08
    -22.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.04
    -14.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.22
    -0.23 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6190
    -0.3760 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,683.14
    +2,167.89 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.61
    +29.87 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Deltek Announces the 14th Annual Most Valuable Project Award Winners at Insight 2021

·5 min read

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced the winners of its annual customer awards program – the Most Valuable Project (MVP) Awards. Since the awards program started, Deltek has recognized some of the most innovative and trailblazing companies in the world.

Deltek MVP Awards 2021 Winners
Deltek MVP Awards 2021 Winners

This year, Deltek recognized and celebrated customer and partner achievements across eight categories:

The Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Award recognizes a firm in the AEC industry that is utilizing Deltek solutions to help successfully execute projects. This year's winner, Moody Nolan, Inc., is the largest African-American owned and managed architecture firm in the country, and the recipient of the 2021 AIA Architecture Firm Award. Moody Nolan recently upgraded from Deltek Vision to Deltek Vantagepoint, which has given project managers and staff quicker access to critical project information, increased pursuit wins by 15% and reduced its invoicing process from 4 weeks to less than 10 days.

The Enterprise Award recognizes a large, thriving business that leverages Deltek solutions to achieve its global mission. This year's winner is Rambøll, an international consulting engineering company with 16,500 employees in 35 countries. Rambøll has been using Deltek Maconomy as its global ERP partner since 1999 – a critical part of its successful growth. With Deltek, the company has been able to pivot and grow acquisitions and incorporate new businesses with greater success. Rambøll most recently rolled out Maconomy for 1,300 employees across two company acquisitions. The move seamlessly integrated new business units under its internal "One ERP" initiative to streamline onboarding new teams without disruption to the business.

The Government Contracting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek to successfully execute business with Federal, State or Local governments. This year's winner, KBR, Inc., delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR uses Deltek Costpoint for its Government Solutions Business and was recently able to expand internationally by automating processes for vendor payments that involved multiple currencies, bank accounts and geographies.

The Management & IT Consulting Award recognizes a firm that is using Deltek as a key technology to deliver successful engagements to their clients. This year's winner is Booz Allen Hamilton, a global management consulting and information technology firm with $7.9B in FY21 revenue. For Booz Allen Hamilton, Deltek Costpoint helped implement the firm's strategic NextGen Financial Solution by implementing a single enterprise-wide financial and supply chain program. This move provides capabilities for new cost accounting structure, streamlines core financial functions across more than 28,000 employees, and provides better tools to support the business' sustained, dynamic future growth.

The Marketing Agency Award recognizes an advertising or digital marketing agency that uses Deltek to power their creative business. This year's winner, Collective Measures is an employee-owned performance marketing agency. Rising on the tides of unprecedented growth, Deltek WorkBook enabled Collective Measures to streamline its project management and resourcing efforts and focus on what it does best: driving incredible results for clients. Collective Measures saw a 20% increase in work and projects as a result of the pandemic, taking on work at an increased pace facilitated by WorkBook, which provided one central ERP system for resource allocation, time tracking, and project management.

The Partner Award recognizes a Deltek partner and customer that together have completed an exceptional implementation of a Deltek solution. Deltek partner Prescience Technology and customer Sydney Metro are this year's winners. With three metro projects in delivery and one in operation, Sydney Metro is Australia's biggest public transport project. It is delivering the necessary step change in rail infrastructure to support Sydney's vision of three connected cities and safe, fast, frequent, turn-up-and-go services. Working with Prescience Technology, Sydney Metro uses Deltek Acumen which has resulted in significant time and cost savings. With Deltek, Sydney Metro has improved resource allocation and effort prioritization through risk-managed scheduling, allowing it to successfully manage their mega projects.

The Professional Services Award recognizes a firm doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, environmental and engineering consultants Haley & Aldrich, has a vision to be the most sought after company to integrate technology and human potential to tackle issues facing the world. Haley & Aldrich implemented Deltek Vantagepoint to eliminate costly customizations for its more than 800 users, across 30 offices in the United States. With Deltek Vantagepoint, the firm has simplified its business processes, leveraged project-based functionality, and taken advantage of the latest technologies to service its clients more effectively.

The Small to Medium Business Award recognizes small to midsized businesses doing innovative work and succeeding with the help of Deltek solutions. This year's winner, Infotrend, leads the way in helping government agencies modernize, digitize and innovate. With Deltek Costpoint, Infotrend was able to simplify and expedite their own process for preparing invoices. As a result, the company now has a 400% reduction in time to prepare invoices, completing them within 5 days of month-end, and has gained better insights and control of its financial health.

"It is extremely gratifying to help customers and their businesses achieve project success in their daily operations. Our annual Most Valuable Project awards continue to highlight superior customer achievements around the globe. Today, we honor those customers and partners who succeeded during an exceptionally challenging year. These recipients overcame hurdles by utilizing the tools needed to transform their project based businesses," said Brian Daniell, Deltek's Chief Customer Officer. "On behalf of everyone at Deltek, congratulations to all the nominees and winners on your accomplishments!"

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)
Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-announces-the-14th-annual-most-valuable-project-award-winners-at-insight-2021-301376436.html

SOURCE Deltek

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/14/c3095.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Facebook Says Its Rules Apply to All. Company Documents Reveal a Secret Elite That’s Exempt.

    An extensive array of research reports, online employee debates and drafts of presentations to senior management, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, offer an unparalleled look inside the social-media giant’s failings—and its unwillingness or inability to address them.

  • Airbus CEO says supply chain is in 'difficult spot'

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Airbus is seeing mounting pressure on the aerospace supply chain and managing the problem is key to the industry's recovery, the head of the European planemaker said on Tuesday. "We really see that the supply chain is in a much more difficult spot than it was before," Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told the Conference of Montreal by video link.

  • Henry Hub Remains the Center of Natural Gas Markets

    With links to the most developed and extensive pipeline networks in the country, the Louisiana hub serves four major U.S. regions.

  • BHP Spent Just Half a Day’s Profit Looking for Copper Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper might be BHP Group’s most prized metal, but the world’s biggest mining company spent little more than it earned in an average 12-hour period last year exploring for new deposits.The company spent just $53 million looking for the metal last year, when it posted record profit of $37.4 billion. In total it spent $516 million on exploration, with more than two-thirds directed at oil and gas, a business it’s in the process of exiting.The world’s biggest miners are universally bu

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.