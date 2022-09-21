U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,878.36
    +22.43 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,845.26
    +139.03 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,488.55
    +63.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.32
    +13.81 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.37
    -0.57 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.50
    +4.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.27 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    -0.0097 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5750
    +0.0040 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3170
    +0.6140 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.83
    +248.91 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    +5.68 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Deltek Announces Its Newest Partner Program - Deltek Pro™ Bookkeepers - To Help Small Businesses Find Bookkeeping Professionals with Industry and Deltek Solution Expertise

0
·2 min read

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has introduced a new partner program – Deltek Pro Bookkeepers – designed to make it easier for small businesses to find trusted accounting professionals experienced in their firm's needs, who also have expert knowledge of Deltek solutions. Initially launched for small government contractors, Deltek Pro Bookkeepers helps businesses maximize the value of Deltek Costpoint by managing back-office operations faster, more accurately, more cost effectively and within compliance.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)
Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)

Deltek identified the additional challenges and needs of its small business customers – unlike midsized and large enterprises, a small business's accounting is typically managed by a small staff with limited resources. The Deltek Pro Bookkeepers partner program helps solve that issue by connecting Deltek Costpoint customers with expert bookkeepers in their industry.

"When a smaller firm is ready to graduate from QuickBooks® or similar generic accounting systems to a purpose-built ERP solution like Deltek, the firm may need support running their back-office functions. With Deltek Pro Bookkeepers, Deltek is helping small businesses connect the advisors that know our solutions the best, so customers will get experienced support from experts in their industry who are also experts in their ERP and accounting solutions. Firms will not only accelerate the time to value with their Deltek solution, but also meet their business goals faster," said Pete Mann, SVP of Corporate Development & Product Alliances at Deltek. "Deltek Pro Bookkeepers will be a game changer for small businesses using Costpoint."

Deltek Pro Bookkeepers are trained professionals that not only understand Deltek solutions, but also understand small businesses and meeting the needs of the government contracting industry. Deltek Partners Premier Consulting & Integration (PCI), Redstone Government Consulting and CRI are currently participating in the Deltek Pro Bookkeepers program, with additional Deltek Pros anticipated to join in the coming months and years.

Firms that take advantage of the services offered through Deltek Pro Bookkeepers will get access to services including journal entry, time & expense processing, accounts payable, month-end close, reporting, and more. While Deltek Pro Bookkeepers has launched for Costpoint customers, more Deltek Pros™ services for other Deltek solutions are planned to launch in 2023.

More information on Deltek Pro™ Bookkeepers can be found on the Deltek Project Nation blog.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-announces-its-newest-partner-program--deltek-pro-bookkeepers--to-help-small-businesses-find-bookkeeping-professionals-with-industry-and-deltek-solution-expertise-301629625.html

SOURCE Deltek

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    =Notable business headlines include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • Companies win when employees are in the office, but threats, orders and mind-numbing work won’t get them back

    In corporate boardrooms across the globe, lively debate is occurring around getting employees to return to the office. After more than two years of pandemic-forced remote work, many CEOs want employees in the office. Others have decided employees can work from home for as long as they want.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases

    Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday. The Biden administration has opened spigots at the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices and ease a supply crunch from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Awards of about 218 million barrels for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 have tamed market worries and cut energy prices.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's CEO Succession, Williams' Acquisition & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and The Williams Companies (WMB), Cheniere Energy (LNG), APA Corporation (APA) and TechnipFMC (FTI) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.28, headed for its lowest close since Sept. 7. U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

  • General Mills Boosts Outlook. Higher Prices and Asset Sales Are Helping.

    The company expects adjusted earnings for the full fiscal year to increase by up to 5%, compared with a prior prediction for an increase of up to 3%.

  • Donald Trump, His Company Sued by New York Attorney General on Fraud Allegations

    The civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his company and its leadership follows a three-year investigation into whether the Trump Organization falsely valued assets for economic gain.