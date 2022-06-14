U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,741.20
    -8.43 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,359.77
    -156.97 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,838.65
    +29.43 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.87
    -2.72 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.78
    +1.85 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    -19.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.34 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0750 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    -0.0141 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9490
    +0.5430 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,679.38
    -623.84 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.65
    +14.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Deltek Announces Its Renamed Customer Conference, Deltek ProjectCon, To Be Held Live This November

·2 min read

The annual customer event is back in-person at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, November 15-18

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions, has announced that registration has opened for its annual customer conference, being held November 15-18, 2022. The newly renamed conference, Deltek ProjectCon – formerly known as Deltek Insight – is returning to an in-person format, taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

Deltek Project Nation – Back Together, In Person!
Deltek's annual conference brings together thousands of project-based professionals, Deltek experts and partners from around the globe for education, inspiration and collaboration. This year's event will deliver engaging sessions, unique networking opportunities, one-on-one meetings with Deltek experts, and a chance to explore products and services in the XPO. Attendees will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Deltek products and industry topics at over 300 breakout sessions presented by Deltek product experts, customer peers, partners and industry luminaries.

"Deltek ProjectCon will be the largest gathering of our eco-system of customers, partners and industry experts under one roof. We are thrilled to be back in person to educate and inspire the Deltek Project Nation community," said Perry Hardt, CMO at Deltek. "We renamed the event to better reflect what this event is all about—the community of project-based professionals. The name is new but the event will continue to give attendees what they have come to love and expect from our annual conference—updates on Deltek products, industry insights from peers and luminaries, and inspiration from guest speakers. In addition, we look forward to recognizing our Most Valuable Project Awards Winners and giving everyone lots of opportunities to network and connect."

Visit Deltek ProjectCon online to learn more and register for the conference.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-announces-its-renamed-customer-conference-deltek-projectcon-to-be-held-live-this-november-301567734.html

SOURCE Deltek

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/14/c7484.html

Recommended Stories

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • Aluminum Deals on Hold Show Growing Concerns Over Price Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Annual US aluminum sales contract talks are starting later than usual this year as buyers hold off in the hope that further price declines will enable to them to get better terms.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles

  • Exclusive-Germany's refinery dilemma tests Russian oil ban resolve

    Germany is struggling to find a way to wrest control of a Russian-owned refinery that supplies most of Berlin's fuel, four people close to the matter said, fearing retaliation by Moscow if the site is nationalised and as Western firms hesitate to step in. The PCK refinery in Schwedt, majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under fresh European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs

  • Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy

    Workers spend decades saving for retirement, building a nest egg they hope will sustain them when the time comes to retire. But saving your money is just one part of the puzzle that is retirement planning. A financial advisor can … Continue reading → The post Make Your Retirement Income Go Farther With this Tax-Efficient Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Howard Schultz wants Starbucks workers back in the office

    The 68-year-old interim CEO said he's "old school" and has tried to set an example by routinely working from the company's Sodo headquarters.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek Supported Peter Rice. Until He Didn’t.

    The decision by Mr. Chapek to fire Mr. Rice from his position as head of the company’s General Entertainment Content unit last week had been under consideration for months, say people familiar with the matter.

  • CVS subsidiary closing plant in Colonie and laying off 70 workers

    The plant is for the company Coram, a CVS Caremark subsidiary that provides home infusion and tube feeding therapy services. CVS Caremark is the prescription benefit management subsidiary of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). The operation, at 12 Jupiter Lane, is closing on September 18 for economic reasons, according to a notice the company filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

  • Oil prices gain as output disruptions in Libya tighten global supplies

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, finding support as supply disruptions in Libya contribute to expectations for tighter global crude supplies.

  • How should companies atone for their ties to slavery? This financial giant sets a good example, expert says

    'The moral tenor of our times has changed. Where do you want to be in it?' says Sarah Federman, an expert on the role of businesses in mass atrocities.

  • BP’s Oil Sands Exit May Not Be the Last as Big Oil Revises Image

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc has become the latest international oil company to exit Canada’s high carbon-emitting oil sands -- but it almost certainly won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines deemed effective for kids under 5

    The FDA announced that COVID vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna were effective in children under the age of 5, signaling good news for approval.

  • U.S. government investigates Trump DWAC deal, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels team up for new drink

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss federal securities regulators expanding their investigation into former president Donald Trump’s DWAC deal, Google suspending its engineer for its AI chatbot, and Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels teaming up for a new drink.

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Bra

  • A look inside Tasty, And That’s It, Russia’s new McDonald’s knockoff

    The new chain cannot use McDonald’s logos, showing how much control the fast-food company has over the new outlets.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower A