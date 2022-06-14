Deltek Announces Its Renamed Customer Conference, Deltek ProjectCon, To Be Held Live This November

The annual customer event is back in-person at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, November 15-18

HERNDON, Va., June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions, has announced that registration has opened for its annual customer conference, being held November 15-18, 2022. The newly renamed conference, Deltek ProjectCon – formerly known as Deltek Insight – is returning to an in-person format, taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

Deltek Project Nation – Back Together, In Person!

Deltek's annual conference brings together thousands of project-based professionals, Deltek experts and partners from around the globe for education, inspiration and collaboration. This year's event will deliver engaging sessions, unique networking opportunities, one-on-one meetings with Deltek experts, and a chance to explore products and services in the XPO. Attendees will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of Deltek products and industry topics at over 300 breakout sessions presented by Deltek product experts, customer peers, partners and industry luminaries.

"Deltek ProjectCon will be the largest gathering of our eco-system of customers, partners and industry experts under one roof. We are thrilled to be back in person to educate and inspire the Deltek Project Nation community," said Perry Hardt, CMO at Deltek. "We renamed the event to better reflect what this event is all about—the community of project-based professionals. The name is new but the event will continue to give attendees what they have come to love and expect from our annual conference—updates on Deltek products, industry insights from peers and luminaries, and inspiration from guest speakers. In addition, we look forward to recognizing our Most Valuable Project Awards Winners and giving everyone lots of opportunities to network and connect."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

