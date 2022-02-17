U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Deltek Named One of America's Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes

·2 min read

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has been named to the Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers in 2022." The final list ranks 500 midsize American companies for their dedication to company culture and employees' willingness to recommend their own company to friends and family. Deltek is one of the top IT, Internet, Software & Services companies in the nation to make this year's list, which features 500 midsize companies from various industries.

Forbes Best Midsize Employers
Forbes Best Midsize Employers

To determine the list, Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate how likely they would be to recommend their employer. They were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as diversity, equity & inclusion, working conditions, development opportunities, and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) employers that received the most recommendations.

"This recognition is really for our employees and their contributions to both Deltek and our customers throughout a year of unanticipated challenges," said Mike Corkery, Deltek President & CEO. "We have a very special culture at Deltek. We've been able to come together and close out another record-breaking year, while continuing to grow and develop our employees. We're extremely honored to make the Forbes list this year and have Team Deltek recognized for the amazing workplace they have created."

See the full list of Forbes' "America's Best Employers in 2022" here.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)
Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deltek-named-one-of-americas-best-employers-in-2022-by-forbes-301485146.html

SOURCE Deltek

