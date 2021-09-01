DelveInsight Estimates a Promising Gout Pipeline Owing to an Expected Entry of Novel Therapeutic Agents

Around 40+ key companies are developing therapies for Gout. Selecta Biosciences appears to have the upper leg being the only company with its Gout drug candidate in the most advanced stage (phase III).

DelveInsight’s ‘Gout Pipeline Insights’ report offers comprehensive coverage of the emerging Gout therapeutics landscape in different stages of development from pre-clinical till a late-end stage, along with dormant, inactive, and abandoned drugs agents.

The Gout Pipeline report provides a holistic picture of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Gout domain.

Some of the key highlights from the Gout Pipeline report:

The Gout Pipeline report offers a rich analysis of 40+ key players and 40+ key therapies.

Gout pipeline comprises therapies in different stages of the clinical phase such as include PRX-115, SAP-001, HZN-003, URC-102, SHR4640, NC-2700, XNW3009, LC350189, SEL-212, AC-201, Dapansutrile, HP501, DYV700, D-0120, ARO-XDH, WT-2107, ACQT1127, TJC0434, ABP-072, and others, with many others expected to enter the Gout market in the next decade.

Some of the key companies engaged in strengthening the Gout Pipeline are Protalix BioTherapeutics, Shanton Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, JW Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, LG Chem, Selecta Biosciences, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Dyve Biosciences, InventisBio, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation, Acquist Therapeutics, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Atom Bioscience among others

In May 2021, Fortress Biotech announced that it had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Fuji Yakuhin Co. Ltd . to develop Dotinurad in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company acquired exclusive development and marketing rights in North America and Europe from Fuji. Fuji is eligible to receive upfront, development and commercial milestones and royalty payments from the Company. Fortress expects to leverage data from three completed Phase III clinical trials in more than 500 Japanese patients to develop and market Dotinurad.

In June 2020, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and Selecta Biosciences, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for the product candidate SEL-212. SEL-212 is a combination of Selecta’s tolerogenic ImmTOR immune tolerance platform and a therapeutic uricase enzyme (pegadricase) that is designed to durably control serum uric acid, reduce immunogenicity, and allow for repeated monthly dosing for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. This agreement represents an important milestone for Selecta, and for patients with chronic refractory gout, as Sobi is the ideal partner with the commitment, resources, and complementary product portfolio to advance SEL-212 through development and commercialization.

In August 2021, Arthrosi Therapeutics announced a joint venture in Guangzhou China with Ruiao Biopharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. to form Guangzhou Ruianbo Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. The joint venture will be responsible for the development of AR882 in the greater China area (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) while Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. continues to lead the global development of AR882 in the gout and tophaceous gout population. In addition, the joint venture will allow Arthrosi to enter the precision medicine oncology therapeutic area by moving AR035, a potent EGFR exon 20 inhibitor targeting non-small cell lung cancer, into the IND-enabling stage.

In December 2019, Dyve Biosciences received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a Phase II trial of DYV-700, the company’s topically administered therapeutic being developed to reduce the pain and duration of an acute gout flare. Dyve Biosciences has developed a breakthrough topical skin penetration technology. The innovative approach enables drugs to be transported from the surface of the skin into the blood with needle-like speed and pill-like efficiency.

Gout is a chronic disease that is caused due to excess accumulation of uric acid in the body, a condition referred to as hyperuricemia. It is a painful and crystal-induced form of arthritis in which crystals of monosodium urate (MSU) precipitate and deposit in joints of lower limbs. Gout is treatable with medications and changes in diet and lifestyle.

Gout Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA SEL-212 Selecta Biosciences Phase III Urate oxidase replacements Intravenous SHR4640 Jiangsu

Hengrui Medicine Co. Phase III SLC22A12 protein inhibitors Oral LC350189 LG Chem Phase II Xanthine oxidase inhibitors Oral URC-102 JW Pharmaceutical Phase II SLC22A12 protein inhibitors Oral Dapansutrile Olatec Therapeutics Phase II Inflammasome inhibitors; Interleukin inhibitors; NLRP3 protein inhibitors Oral TMX-049 Teijin Pharma Phase II Xanthine oxidase inhibitors NA SAP-001 Shanton Pharma Phase II Urate transporter inhibitors Oral XNW3009 Sinovent Phase I SLC22A12 protein inhibitors Oral PRX-115 Protalix BioTherapeutics Preclinical Urate oxidase replacements Intravenous NC-2700 Nippon Chemiphar Preclinical SLC22A12 protein inhibitors NA HZN-003 Horizon Therapeutics Preclinical Enzyme replacements Subcutaneous

Gout Therapeutic Assessment

The Gout Pipeline report lays down complete insights into active Gout pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small interfering RNA

Protein

Small molecule

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

SLC22A12 protein inhibitors

Urate transporter inhibitors

Xanthine oxidase inhibitors

Urate oxidase replacements

Enzyme replacements

NLRP3 protein inhibitors

By Targets

SLC22A12 protein

Xanthine oxidase

NLRP3 protein

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Shanton Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, JW Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Nippon Chemiphar, Sinovent, LG Chem, Selecta Biosciences, TWi Biotechnology, Olatec Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Dyve Biosciences, InventisBio, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation, Acquist Therapeutics, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Atom Bioscience

Key Gout Pipeline Therapies: PRX-115, SAP-001, HZN-003, URC-102, SHR4640, NC-2700, XNW3009, LC350189, SEL-212, AC-201, Dapansutrile, HP501, DYV700, D-0120, ARO-XDH, WT-2107, ACQT1127, TJC0434, ABP-072, and many others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Gout Disease Overview 3 Gout Pipeline Outlook 4 Comparative Analysis 5 Gout Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage 6 Gout Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 SEL-212: Selecta Biosciences 6.2 SHR4640: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. 7 Gout Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 LC350189: LG Chem 7.2 URC-102: JW Pharmaceutical 7.3 SAP-001: Shanton Pharma 8 Gout Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 XNW3009: Sinovent 9 Gout Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage 10 Gout Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 HZN-003: Horizon Therapeutics 10.2 PRX-115: Protalix BioTherapeutics 11 Gout Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 12 Inactive Gout Pipeline Products 13 Appendix 14 Report Methodology 15 Consulting Services 16 Disclaimer 17 About DelveInsight

