Innovations in Pain Management, Drug Discovery, and Development, as well as Increasing Awareness about surgical interventions, Rising investments in healthcare by governments, are some of the driving factors for the Postoperative Pain treatment market.

Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Examines a Robust Pipeline for Postoperative Pain with More than 55+ Pipeline Therapies as New and Influential Pharma Players Enter the Pain Management Landscape

Innovations in Pain Management, Drug Discovery, and Development, as well as Increasing Awareness about surgical interventions, Rising investments in healthcare by governments, are some of the driving factors for the Postoperative Pain treatment market.

DelveInsight’s ‘Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Postoperative Pain pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Postoperative Pain Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline treatment therapies.

Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Postoperative Pain treatment scenario include Vivozon, Grunenthal, Apsen Farmaceutica, Trevena, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Concentric Analgesics, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Adynxx, Teikoku Pharma USA, Cali Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Nevakar, Cytogel, Mati Therapeutics, Allay therapeutics, SiteOne Therapeutics, NeurOp, Flexion Therapeutics, Hefei Cosource Pharmaceutical, Layerbio, Neumentum, Antibe Therapeutics, Serina Therapeutics, InSitu Biologics, PharmaTher, Bexson Biomedical, Hana Pharm, Expanesthetics, Algomedix Inc, AmacaThera, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Camurus, PainReform, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Polypid, Pharmaleads, Nuance Biotech Co, PharmaTher , TSRL, Neumentum Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica NV , McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co, and many others.

Essential Postoperative Pain pipeline therapies such as VVZ-149, Qutenza , TRV130, HSK21542, CA-008, SVT-15473, APP13007, CR845, TLC590, PRF110, OCS-01, MR-107A-01,JNJ-10450232, HR18042, CPL- 01, ACP-044, NVK-009, CYT 1010, XG005, CAM2048, ATX-101, ST 2427, NP 10679, ND-340, FX301,HYR-PB21, LC-400, NTM-001, RHN-002, ATB-352, SER-227, INSB200, BB106, ATX-201, AMT-143, APC401 , and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

In June 2021, Formosa Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of Formosa’s APP13007 in the territory defined by Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. APP13007, derived from Formosa’s proprietary nanoparticle formulation platform, is a novel ophthalmic application of one of the most potent known corticosteroids for the treatment of inflammation and pain after cataract surgery.

In October 2021, Neumentum entered into a license agreement with Nuance Biotech Co. Ltd , a China based specialty pharmaceutical company, providing Nuance with the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Neumentum’s novel ketorolac for IV infusion (NTM-001) in China.

In January 2021, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pharmaleads announced they that have entered into licensing agreements, with IACTA acquiring global rights to Pharmaleads' Dual Enkephalinase Inhibitors (DENKI®) , a novel class of non-opioid compounds for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular pain.

In June 2021, PharmaTher and TSRL entered into a Co-Development Agreement to jointly develop a microneedle array patch with the aim to control the manufacturing and supply of microneedle patches for the Companies respective clinical and commercial drug programs. PharmaTher and TSRL share the commitment to commercialize a patented hydrogel-forming microneedle patch delivery technology licensed from Queens University of Belfast .

In November 2018, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced fast track status for VVZ-149 (Vivozon Inc) , a non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic for the treatment of pain.

In September 2018, Concentric Analgesics announced that it had received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for CA-008 in post-surgical pain.

In October 2019, Neumentum Inc. announced that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co., both part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, for the rights to a novel oral analgesic, JNJ-10450232, plus a portfolio of backup compounds. Neumentum wants to take JNJ-10450232, which it describes as neither an opioid nor a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, forward in the treatment of moderate to moderately severe acute pain. The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed. The agreement covers an asset that came through a Phase II pain trial in 2015 only to stall following the completion of the study.

Story continues

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies

The Postoperative Pain pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Postoperative Pain products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Postoperative Pain pipeline landscape.

Postoperative Pain Overview

Postoperative pain is an anticipated and temporary pain that occurs following grafting procedures or burn excision. Postoperative pain is experienced by the vast majority of patients who undergo surgical procedures. Control of postoperative pain plays an essential role in facilitating a patient’s recovery to normal function and reduces the incidence of adverse physiologic and psychological effects associated with acute, uncontrolled pain. Postoperative pain control may be achieved by a variety of mechanisms, including (but not limited to) the use of pharmacological agents and interventional techniques. Postoperative pain can be divided into acute pain and chronic pain. Acute pain is experienced immediately after surgery (up to 7 days) and pain that lasts more than 3 months after the injury is considered to be chronic pain. Acute and chronic pain can arise from cutaneous, deep somatic or visceral structures.

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Postoperative Pain Pipeline Assessment

Postoperative Pain Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA VVZ-149 Vivozon Phase III Glycine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists Intravenous APSCTC Farmaceutica S.A Phase III NA Oral APP13007 Formosa Pharmaceuticals Phase III Steroid receptor agonists Ophthalmic CA-008 Concentric Analgesics Phase III TRPV1 receptor agonists Infiltration ACP-044 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Phase II Reactive oxygen species inhibitors Oral FX301 Flexion Therapeutics Phase I Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Parenteral ND-340 Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical Phase I NA Intravenous ST-2427 SiteOne Therapeutics Phase I Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors Intravenous ATB-352 Antibe Therapeutics IND Lipoxygenase-cyclooxygenase inhibitors Intravenous/Oral ATX-201 Allay Therapeutics Preclinical NA NA

Learn more about the novel and emerging Postoperative Pain pipeline therapies @ Postoperative Pain Pipeline Analysis

Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Assessment

The Postoperative Pain Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Postoperative Pain emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Intravenous/Oral

NA

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

By Molecule Type

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

By Mechanism of Action

Steroid receptor agonists

Lipoxygenase-cyclooxygenase inhibitors

Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors

TRPV1 receptor agonists

Reactive oxygen species inhibitors

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Major Players : Vivozon, Grunenthal, Apsen Farmaceutica, Trevena, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Concentric Analgesics, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Adynxx, Teikoku Pharma USA, Cali Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Nevakar, Cytogel, Mati Therapeutics, Allay therapeutics, SiteOne Therapeutics, NeurOp, Flexion Therapeutics, Hefei Cosource Pharmaceutical, Layerbio, Neumentum, Antibe Therapeutics, Serina Therapeutics, InSitu Biologics, PharmaTher, Bexson Biomedical, Hana Pharm, Expanesthetics, Algomedix Inc, AmacaThera, Andros Pharmaceuticals, and many others

Key Postoperative Pain Pipeline Therapies: VVZ-149, Qutenza, TRV130, HSK21542, CA-008, SVT-15473, APP13007, CR845, TLC590, PRF110, OCS-01, MR-107A-01,JNJ-10450232, HR18042, CPL- 01, ACP-044, NVK-009, CYT 1010, XG005, CAM2048, ATX-101, ST 2427, NP 10679, ND-340, FX301,HYR-PB21, LC-400, NTM-001, RHN-002, ATB-352, SER-227, INSB200, BB106, ATX-201, AMT-143, APC401, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Postoperative Pain: Overview 4 Postoperative Pain- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 VVZ-149: Vivozon 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 ACP-044: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 ST 2427: SiteOne Therapeutics 9 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 9.1 INSB200: InSitu Biologics 10 Therapeutic Assessment 11 Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Postoperative Pain Key Companies 14 Postoperative Pain Key Products 15 Postoperative Pain - Unmet Needs 16 Postoperative Pain - Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Appendix 18 About DelveInsight

For further information on the Postoperative Pain current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Postoperative Pain Ongoing Clinical Trials

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence and Comparative Therapeutic Assessment

Related Reports

Advanced Cancer Pain Management Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Cancer Pain Management (ACPM) – Pipeline Insights, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Cancer Pain Management (ACPM) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Tetra Bio-Pharma, Medlab, Sorrento Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Chronic Lower Back Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Lower Back Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Mesoblast, Eli Lilly and Company, Persica Pharmaceuticals, CHABiotech, Allodynic Therapeutics, Stayble Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Imbrium Therapeutics, Camurus, and others.

Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Centrexion Therapeutics, Oculis, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Xigen, and several others.

Metastatic Bone Pain Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Metastatic Bone Pain – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Bone Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and non-clinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Qilu Pharmaceuticals Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Yong Shun Technology Development, Q.Biomed Inc, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc, and others.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Ocular Inflammation and Pain – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Ocular Inflammation and Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and non-clinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, A.T. Resolve SARL, Tarsius Pharma, SALVAT, and others.

Browse Through Our Blog Posts

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com



