DelveInsight Examines a Robust Pipeline for Postoperative Pain with More than 55+ Pipeline Therapies as New and Influential Pharma Players Enter the Pain Management Landscape
Innovations in Pain Management, Drug Discovery, and Development, as well as Increasing Awareness about surgical interventions, Rising investments in healthcare by governments, are some of the driving factors for the Postoperative Pain treatment market.
DelveInsight’s ‘Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Postoperative Pain pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Postoperative Pain Pipeline report:
DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline treatment therapies.
Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Postoperative Pain treatment scenario include Vivozon, Grunenthal, Apsen Farmaceutica, Trevena, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Concentric Analgesics, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Adynxx, Teikoku Pharma USA, Cali Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Nevakar, Cytogel, Mati Therapeutics, Allay therapeutics, SiteOne Therapeutics, NeurOp, Flexion Therapeutics, Hefei Cosource Pharmaceutical, Layerbio, Neumentum, Antibe Therapeutics, Serina Therapeutics, InSitu Biologics, PharmaTher, Bexson Biomedical, Hana Pharm, Expanesthetics, Algomedix Inc, AmacaThera, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Camurus, PainReform, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Polypid, Pharmaleads, Nuance Biotech Co, PharmaTher, TSRL, Neumentum Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co, and many others.
Essential Postoperative Pain pipeline therapies such as VVZ-149, Qutenza, TRV130, HSK21542, CA-008, SVT-15473, APP13007, CR845, TLC590, PRF110, OCS-01, MR-107A-01,JNJ-10450232, HR18042, CPL- 01, ACP-044, NVK-009, CYT 1010, XG005, CAM2048, ATX-101, ST 2427, NP 10679, ND-340, FX301,HYR-PB21, LC-400, NTM-001, RHN-002, ATB-352, SER-227, INSB200, BB106, ATX-201, AMT-143, APC401, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.
In June 2021, Formosa Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of Formosa’s APP13007 in the territory defined by Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. APP13007, derived from Formosa’s proprietary nanoparticle formulation platform, is a novel ophthalmic application of one of the most potent known corticosteroids for the treatment of inflammation and pain after cataract surgery.
In October 2021, Neumentum entered into a license agreement with Nuance Biotech Co. Ltd, a China based specialty pharmaceutical company, providing Nuance with the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Neumentum’s novel ketorolac for IV infusion (NTM-001) in China.
In January 2021, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pharmaleads announced they that have entered into licensing agreements, with IACTA acquiring global rights to Pharmaleads' Dual Enkephalinase Inhibitors (DENKI®), a novel class of non-opioid compounds for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular pain.
In June 2021, PharmaTher and TSRL entered into a Co-Development Agreement to jointly develop a microneedle array patch with the aim to control the manufacturing and supply of microneedle patches for the Companies respective clinical and commercial drug programs. PharmaTher and TSRL share the commitment to commercialize a patented hydrogel-forming microneedle patch delivery technology licensed from Queens University of Belfast.
In November 2018, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced fast track status for VVZ-149 (Vivozon Inc), a non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic for the treatment of pain.
In September 2018, Concentric Analgesics announced that it had received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for CA-008 in post-surgical pain.
In October 2019, Neumentum Inc. announced that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co., both part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, for the rights to a novel oral analgesic, JNJ-10450232, plus a portfolio of backup compounds. Neumentum wants to take JNJ-10450232, which it describes as neither an opioid nor a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, forward in the treatment of moderate to moderately severe acute pain. The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed. The agreement covers an asset that came through a Phase II pain trial in 2015 only to stall following the completion of the study.
The Postoperative Pain pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Postoperative Pain products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Postoperative Pain pipeline landscape.
Postoperative pain is an anticipated and temporary pain that occurs following grafting procedures or burn excision. Postoperative pain is experienced by the vast majority of patients who undergo surgical procedures. Control of postoperative pain plays an essential role in facilitating a patient’s recovery to normal function and reduces the incidence of adverse physiologic and psychological effects associated with acute, uncontrolled pain. Postoperative pain control may be achieved by a variety of mechanisms, including (but not limited to) the use of pharmacological agents and interventional techniques. Postoperative pain can be divided into acute pain and chronic pain. Acute pain is experienced immediately after surgery (up to 7 days) and pain that lasts more than 3 months after the injury is considered to be chronic pain. Acute and chronic pain can arise from cutaneous, deep somatic or visceral structures.
Postoperative Pain Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Phase
MoA
RoA
VVZ-149
Vivozon
Phase III
Glycine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists
Intravenous
APSCTC
Farmaceutica S.A
Phase III
NA
Oral
APP13007
Formosa Pharmaceuticals
Phase III
Steroid receptor agonists
Ophthalmic
CA-008
Concentric Analgesics
Phase III
TRPV1 receptor agonists
Infiltration
ACP-044
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Phase II
Reactive oxygen species inhibitors
Oral
FX301
Flexion Therapeutics
Phase I
Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors
Parenteral
ND-340
Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical
Phase I
NA
Intravenous
ST-2427
SiteOne Therapeutics
Phase I
Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors
Intravenous
ATB-352
Antibe Therapeutics
IND
Lipoxygenase-cyclooxygenase inhibitors
Intravenous/Oral
ATX-201
Allay Therapeutics
Preclinical
NA
NA
Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Assessment
The Postoperative Pain Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Postoperative Pain emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
Mono/Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
Inactive candidates
By Route of Administration
Intra-articular
Intraocular
Intrathecal
Intravenous
Intravenous/Oral
NA
Ophthalmic
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Transdermal
By Molecule Type
Oligonucleotide
Peptide
Small molecule
By Mechanism of Action
Steroid receptor agonists
Lipoxygenase-cyclooxygenase inhibitors
Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors
TRPV1 receptor agonists
Reactive oxygen species inhibitors
Scope of the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Major Players: Vivozon, Grunenthal, Apsen Farmaceutica, Trevena, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Concentric Analgesics, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Adynxx, Teikoku Pharma USA, Cali Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Nevakar, Cytogel, Mati Therapeutics, Allay therapeutics, SiteOne Therapeutics, NeurOp, Flexion Therapeutics, Hefei Cosource Pharmaceutical, Layerbio, Neumentum, Antibe Therapeutics, Serina Therapeutics, InSitu Biologics, PharmaTher, Bexson Biomedical, Hana Pharm, Expanesthetics, Algomedix Inc, AmacaThera, Andros Pharmaceuticals, and many others
Key Postoperative Pain Pipeline Therapies: VVZ-149, Qutenza, TRV130, HSK21542, CA-008, SVT-15473, APP13007, CR845, TLC590, PRF110, OCS-01, MR-107A-01,JNJ-10450232, HR18042, CPL- 01, ACP-044, NVK-009, CYT 1010, XG005, CAM2048, ATX-101, ST 2427, NP 10679, ND-340, FX301,HYR-PB21, LC-400, NTM-001, RHN-002, ATB-352, SER-227, INSB200, BB106, ATX-201, AMT-143, APC401, and others
Table of Contents
1
Introduction
2
Executive Summary
3
Postoperative Pain: Overview
4
Postoperative Pain- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5
Pipeline Therapeutics
6
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
6.1
VVZ-149: Vivozon
7
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
7.1
ACP-044: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
8
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
8.1
ST 2427: SiteOne Therapeutics
9
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
9.1
INSB200: InSitu Biologics
10
Therapeutic Assessment
11
Inactive Products
12
Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13
Postoperative Pain Key Companies
14
Postoperative Pain Key Products
15
Postoperative Pain - Unmet Needs
16
Postoperative Pain - Market Drivers and Barriers
17
Appendix
18
About DelveInsight
