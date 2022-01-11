DelveInsight Examines a Robust Pipeline for Postoperative Pain with More than 55+ Pipeline Therapies as New and Influential Pharma Players Enter the Pain Management Landscape

U.S. markets closed

Innovations in Pain Management, Drug Discovery, and Development, as well as Increasing Awareness about surgical interventions, Rising investments in healthcare by governments, are some of the driving factors for the Postoperative Pain treatment market.

DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Postoperative Pain pipeline domain.
Some of the essential takeaways from the Postoperative Pain Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s Postoperative Pain Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline treatment therapies.

  • Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Postoperative Pain treatment scenario include Vivozon, Grunenthal, Apsen Farmaceutica, Trevena, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Concentric Analgesics, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Adynxx, Teikoku Pharma USA, Cali Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Nevakar, Cytogel, Mati Therapeutics, Allay therapeutics, SiteOne Therapeutics, NeurOp, Flexion Therapeutics, Hefei Cosource Pharmaceutical, Layerbio, Neumentum, Antibe Therapeutics, Serina Therapeutics, InSitu Biologics, PharmaTher, Bexson Biomedical, Hana Pharm, Expanesthetics, Algomedix Inc, AmacaThera, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Camurus, PainReform, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Polypid, Pharmaleads, Nuance Biotech Co, PharmaTher, TSRL, Neumentum Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co, and many others.

  • Essential Postoperative Pain pipeline therapies such as VVZ-149, Qutenza, TRV130, HSK21542, CA-008, SVT-15473, APP13007, CR845, TLC590, PRF110, OCS-01, MR-107A-01,JNJ-10450232, HR18042, CPL- 01, ACP-044, NVK-009, CYT 1010, XG005, CAM2048, ATX-101, ST 2427, NP 10679, ND-340, FX301,HYR-PB21, LC-400, NTM-001, RHN-002, ATB-352, SER-227, INSB200, BB106, ATX-201, AMT-143, APC401, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.

  • In June 2021, Formosa Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma announced that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of Formosa’s APP13007 in the territory defined by Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. APP13007, derived from Formosa’s proprietary nanoparticle formulation platform, is a novel ophthalmic application of one of the most potent known corticosteroids for the treatment of inflammation and pain after cataract surgery.

  • In October 2021, Neumentum entered into a license agreement with Nuance Biotech Co. Ltd, a China based specialty pharmaceutical company, providing Nuance with the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Neumentum’s novel ketorolac for IV infusion (NTM-001) in China.

  • In January 2021, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Pharmaleads announced they that have entered into licensing agreements, with IACTA acquiring global rights to Pharmaleads' Dual Enkephalinase Inhibitors (DENKI®), a novel class of non-opioid compounds for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular pain.

  • In June 2021, PharmaTher and TSRL entered into a Co-Development Agreement to jointly develop a microneedle array patch with the aim to control the manufacturing and supply of microneedle patches for the Companies respective clinical and commercial drug programs. PharmaTher and TSRL share the commitment to commercialize a patented hydrogel-forming microneedle patch delivery technology licensed from Queens University of Belfast.

  • In November 2018, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced fast track status for VVZ-149 (Vivozon Inc), a non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic for the treatment of pain.

  • In September 2018, Concentric Analgesics announced that it had received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for CA-008 in post-surgical pain.

  • In October 2019, Neumentum Inc. announced that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co., both part of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies, for the rights to a novel oral analgesic, JNJ-10450232, plus a portfolio of backup compounds. Neumentum wants to take JNJ-10450232, which it describes as neither an opioid nor a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, forward in the treatment of moderate to moderately severe acute pain. The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed. The agreement covers an asset that came through a Phase II pain trial in 2015 only to stall following the completion of the study.

The Postoperative Pain pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Postoperative Pain products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Postoperative Pain pipeline landscape.

Postoperative Pain Overview

Postoperative pain is an anticipated and temporary pain that occurs following grafting procedures or burn excision. Postoperative pain is experienced by the vast majority of patients who undergo surgical procedures. Control of postoperative pain plays an essential role in facilitating a patient’s recovery to normal function and reduces the incidence of adverse physiologic and psychological effects associated with acute, uncontrolled pain. Postoperative pain control may be achieved by a variety of mechanisms, including (but not limited to) the use of pharmacological agents and interventional techniques. Postoperative pain can be divided into acute pain and chronic pain. Acute pain is experienced immediately after surgery (up to 7 days) and pain that lasts more than 3 months after the injury is considered to be chronic pain. Acute and chronic pain can arise from cutaneous, deep somatic or visceral structures.

Postoperative Pain Pipeline Drugs

Drug

Company

Phase

MoA

RoA

VVZ-149

Vivozon

Phase III

Glycine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitors; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists

Intravenous

APSCTC

Farmaceutica S.A

Phase III

NA

Oral

APP13007

Formosa Pharmaceuticals

Phase III

Steroid receptor agonists

Ophthalmic

CA-008

Concentric Analgesics

Phase III

TRPV1 receptor agonists

Infiltration

ACP-044

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Phase II

Reactive oxygen species inhibitors

Oral

FX301

Flexion Therapeutics

Phase I

Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors

Parenteral

ND-340

Nang Kuang Pharmaceutical

Phase I

NA

Intravenous

ST-2427

SiteOne Therapeutics

Phase I

Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors

Intravenous

ATB-352

Antibe Therapeutics

IND

Lipoxygenase-cyclooxygenase inhibitors

Intravenous/Oral

ATX-201

Allay Therapeutics

Preclinical

NA

NA

Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Assessment

The Postoperative Pain Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Postoperative Pain emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

By Product Type

  • Mono

  • Combination

  • Mono/Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery

  • Pre-clinical

  • Phase I

  • Phase II

  • Phase III

  • Pre-registration

  • Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

  • Intra-articular

  • Intraocular

  • Intrathecal

  • Intravenous

  • Intravenous/Oral

  • NA

  • Ophthalmic

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Subcutaneous

  • Topical

  • Transdermal

By Molecule Type

  • Oligonucleotide

  • Peptide

  • Small molecule

By Mechanism of Action

  • Steroid receptor agonists

  • Lipoxygenase-cyclooxygenase inhibitors

  • Nav1.7 voltage-gated sodium channel inhibitors

  • TRPV1 receptor agonists

  • Reactive oxygen species inhibitors

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: Vivozon, Grunenthal, Apsen Farmaceutica, Trevena, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group, Concentric Analgesics, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, Taiwan Liposome Company, Adynxx, Teikoku Pharma USA, Cali Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Nevakar, Cytogel, Mati Therapeutics, Allay therapeutics, SiteOne Therapeutics, NeurOp, Flexion Therapeutics, Hefei Cosource Pharmaceutical, Layerbio, Neumentum, Antibe Therapeutics, Serina Therapeutics, InSitu Biologics, PharmaTher, Bexson Biomedical, Hana Pharm, Expanesthetics, Algomedix Inc, AmacaThera, Andros Pharmaceuticals, and many others

  • Key Postoperative Pain Pipeline Therapies: VVZ-149, Qutenza, TRV130, HSK21542, CA-008, SVT-15473, APP13007, CR845, TLC590, PRF110, OCS-01, MR-107A-01,JNJ-10450232, HR18042, CPL- 01, ACP-044, NVK-009, CYT 1010, XG005, CAM2048, ATX-101, ST 2427, NP 10679, ND-340, FX301,HYR-PB21, LC-400, NTM-001, RHN-002, ATB-352, SER-227, INSB200, BB106, ATX-201, AMT-143, APC401, and others

Table of Contents

1

Introduction

2

Executive Summary

3

Postoperative Pain: Overview

4

Postoperative Pain- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5

Pipeline Therapeutics

6

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

VVZ-149: Vivozon

7

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

ACP-044: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

8

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

8.1

ST 2427: SiteOne Therapeutics

9

Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

9.1

INSB200: InSitu Biologics

10

Therapeutic Assessment

11

Inactive Products

12

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13

Postoperative Pain Key Companies

14

Postoperative Pain Key Products

15

Postoperative Pain - Unmet Needs

16

Postoperative Pain - Market Drivers and Barriers

17

Appendix

18

About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Advanced Cancer Pain Management Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Advanced Cancer Pain Management (ACPM) – Pipeline Insights, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Advanced Cancer Pain Management (ACPM) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Tetra Bio-Pharma, Medlab, Sorrento Therapeutics, Pfizer, and others.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Chronic Lower Back Pain - Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Lower Back Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Mesoblast, Eli Lilly and Company, Persica Pharmaceuticals, CHABiotech, Allodynic Therapeutics, Stayble Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Imbrium Therapeutics, Camurus, and others.

Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Inflammation and Pain Post Cataract Surgery pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and nonclinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Centrexion Therapeutics, Oculis, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Xigen, and several others.

Metastatic Bone Pain Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Metastatic Bone Pain – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Metastatic Bone Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and non-clinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Qilu Pharmaceuticals Co., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Yong Shun Technology Development, Q.Biomed Inc, Shanghai JMT-Bio Inc, and others.

Ocular Inflammation and Pain Pipeline

DelveInsight’s, “Ocular Inflammation and Pain – Pipeline Insight, 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Ocular Inflammation and Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, clinical and non-clinical stage products, inactive pipeline products, and key companies involved such as Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, A.T. Resolve SARL, Tarsius Pharma, SALVAT, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
