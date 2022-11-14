DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies and 180+ Leading Players Wheeling the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Landscape

PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors clinical trial pipeline constitutes 180+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200+ PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors drugs, analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Over 180+ PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors companies are evaluating 200+ PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market would significantly increase market revenue.

Leading PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors companies such as Merck, Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene, MedImmune, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Lepu Biopharma, Harbour BioMed, Curis, BeiGene, Apollomics, Agenus, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jounce Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Ascletis Pharma Inc., Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, Arbutus Biopharma, ABL bio, Macrogenics, AnaptysBio, Avacta, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Genmab, RemeGen, Alphamab, OxSonics therapeutics, Light Chain Bioscience, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Alpine Immune Sciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Ocean Biomedical, Akeso Biopharma, Lyvgen Biopharma, Prestige Biopharma, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Innovent Biologics, QLSF Biotherapeutics Inc., Servier, Zai Lab, EQRx, Bright Peak Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, Inc., Y-Biologics, Shattuck Labs, Beijing Biocytogen, Transcenta Holding, KLUS Pharma Inc., Synermore Biologics, F-Star Therapeutics Inc., Alphamab Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Bolt Biotherapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Celldex Therapeutics Inc., TCR² Therapeutics, Transcenta Holding, Merus, SystImmune Inc., TG Therapeutics, Elpiscience, Numab, Janux Therapeutics, Adagene, Molecular Templates, Inc., ImmuneOncia, and others are evaluating novel PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors drug candidates to improve the treatment landscape.

Key PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Envafolimab, Keytruda, FAZ053, TECENTRIQ, Durvalumab, SG 12473, LP 002, HBM 9027, CA 170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, and others.

In October 2022, ChemoCentryx, Inc. announced two upcoming poster presentations for CCX559, the Company's investigational, highly potent, orally administered PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, which will be held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, MA.

In October 2022, Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced that it will present new clinical data from its COM701/nivolumab with or without BMS-986207 combination studies in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as data from the COM701 with or without nivolumab study in patients with metastatic NSCLC, as poster presentations at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) congress taking place between December 7-9, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.

In October 2022, Imjudo (tremelimumab) from AstraZeneca was approved in the United States in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

In October 2022, GSK announced positive top-line results from the PERLA phase II trial, which met its primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) by Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) criteria as determined by blinded independent central review.

In September 2022, Merck announced that KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, received four new approvals from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW).

In July 2022, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the enrollment of the 36^th patient in the ENVASARC pivotal trial at the 600 mg dose of envafolimab, which enables the initial independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) interim efficacy analysis to proceed. The interim analysis is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of this year.

In January 2022, Merck announced that the European Commission had approved KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at increased risk of recurrence following nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Overview

Cancer cells have programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) on their surfaces. Tumors use it to evade the immune system, so blocking it allows the body to attack and kill cancer. T cells constantly scan our bodies for abnormal cells and eliminate them before they can become cancerous. Finding ways to avoid or shut down the immune system is a critical step in tumor development. PD-1 proteins interact with two ligands, Programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and Programmed death-ligand 2 (PD-L2). The CD274 gene in humans encodes PD-L1.

Some of the FDA-approved PD-1 inhibitor drugs include pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo), and cemiplimab (Libtayo). These drugs effectively treat various cancers, and new cancer types are added as more research demonstrates their efficacy. PD-L1 inhibitor drugs include atezolizumab (Tecentriq), avelumab (Bavencio), and durvalumab (Imfinzi).

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Keytruda: Merck

Merck's Keytruda is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed cell death - 1 (PD-1) receptor and blocks its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including anti-tumor immune response.

Keytruda has been approved for advanced melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, microsatellite-instability-high cancer, Gastric Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Merkel Cell Carcinoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Endometrial Carcinoma, and advanced urothelial bladder cancer.

FAZ053: Laekna Therapeutics

Laekna Therapeutics is developing FAZ053 (anti-PD-L1), an investigational immuno-oncology treatment for patients with advanced cancers. It is a monoclonal antibody that targets the protein programmed cell death-1 ligand 1. (PD-L1). FAZ053, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, binds to PD-L1, preventing it from binding to and activating its receptor programmed death 1 (PD-1), potentially enhancing the T-cell-mediated anti-tumor immune response and reversing T-cell inactivation. Laekna intends to begin trials on combination therapies as soon as possible to address unmet cancer needs and bring innovative, effective treatments to more cancer patients in China.

A snapshot of the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication Keytruda Merck Pre-registration Adenocarcinoma Tislelizumab BeiGene Pre-registration Gastric cancer Geptanolimab Apollomics Pre-registration Peripheral T-cell lymphoma TECENTRIQ Genentech Phase II Bladder cancer; Cervical cancer; Colorectal cancer; Fallopian tube cancer; Head and neck cancer; Mesothelioma; Oesophageal cancer; Ovarian cancer; Peritoneal cancer; Prostate cancer; Renal cell carcinoma Envafolimab Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Phase III Biliary cancer Durvalumab Celgene/MedImmune Phase III Bladder cancer; Cervical cancer; Endometrial cancer; Fallopian tube cancer; Gastric cancer; Head and neck cancer; Liver cancer; Mesothelioma; Oesophageal cancer; Ovarian cancer; Peritoneal cancer; Renal cell carcinoma; Solid tumours CA 170 Curis Phase II/III Non-small cell lung cancer FAZ053 Laekna Therapeutics Phase I/II Solid tumors SG 12473 Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech Phase I Cancer LP 002 Linton Pharm Preclinical Chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Diffuse large B cell lymphoma; Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Scope of the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

Key PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Companies : Merck, Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene, MedImmune, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Lepu Biopharma, Harbour BioMed, Curis, BeiGene, Apollomics, Agenus, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jounce Therapeutics, Seagen Inc., Ascletis Pharma Inc., Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, Arbutus Biopharma, ABL bio, Macrogenics, AnaptysBio, Avacta, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Genmab, RemeGen, Alphamab, OxSonics therapeutics, Light Chain Bioscience, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, Alpine Immune Sciences, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Ocean Biomedical, Akeso Biopharma, Lyvgen Biopharma, Prestige Biopharma, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Innovent Biologics, QLSF Biotherapeutics Inc., Servier, Zai Lab, EQRx, Bright Peak Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, Inc., Y-Biologics, Shattuck Labs, Beijing Biocytogen, Transcenta Holding, KLUS Pharma Inc., Synermore Biologics, F-Star Therapeutics Inc., Alphamab Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Bolt Biotherapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Celldex Therapeutics Inc., TCR² Therapeutics, Transcenta Holding, Merus, SystImmune Inc., TG Therapeutics, Elpiscience, Numab, Janux Therapeutics, Adagene, Molecular Templates, Inc., ImmuneOncia, and others

Key PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: Envafolimab, Keytruda, FAZ053, TECENTRIQ, Durvalumab, SG 12473, LP 002, HBM 9027, CA 170, Tislelizumab, Geptanolimab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

