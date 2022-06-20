U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9320
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,517.18
    +1,076.06 (+5.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +7.72 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.25
    +94.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

A New "On Demand" Active Shooter Preparation Virtual Training For Schools and Companies

·2 min read

MONTREAL, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SKILL BUILDER, a remote employee training tech company, has created a Civilian Active Shooter Preparation training in conjunction with Alexander Killie, a former Senior Investigator with the US Department of Homeland Security, who has trained 5,000+ people on the "Run, Hide, Fight" methodology.

SKILL BUILDER's immersive learning experience simulates Alex Killie training each individual 1-on-1, while making it engaging and interactive through Gamification.

One participant who went through it - Retired Law Enforcement, High-End Security Professional, Asset Protection, and Executive Protection - was quoted as saying:

"The way you have put this training together, I've never seen anything like it… it's a paradigm shift in learning which I've never seen before… as far as a 1-on-1, I believe this is the best you can do."

SKILL BUILDER's founder, Jeff Zigman, a 10 year Tech Entrepreneur, married and father of 2 children, believes this presents a unique opportunity for his tech platform to do some real good and potentially save lives.

The problems with law enforcement giving in-person training for Active Shooter is that it takes officers away from their duties, lacks individualized attention, is difficult with many participants, and it doesn't allow for participants to process the information at their own pace.

In-person training from security companies can be hands-on and feel real, but have been found to cause traumatic experiences for some participants.

SKILL BUILDER makes this training available On Demand to train an unlimited number of participants, in unlimited schools and organizations. It is accessible from any device, with no scheduling or coordination needed. Whether you have 10 people to train, or 100,000, there's no work from your management to roll it out. Administrators can see who has completed the training and who has not, including notes, checklists, and score tracking for the gamified sections.

Jeff emphasizes that participants shouldn't consider this as a "concrete guide" - since that doesn't exist for Active Shooter training - but rather a methodology that creates a logical thinking process that anyone can follow to prepare in advance, and in the event that an Active Shooter situation were to happen.

SKILL BUILDER is currently offering 50% discounts for schools to make it more accessible

The course can be found at: 
www.RemoteActiveShooterPreparation.com

A 1-pager catered to schools can be found here.

Jeff's LinkedIn  
SKILL BUILDER LinkedIn    
Jeff's Twitter    
SKILL BUILDER's Facebook

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-on-demand-active-shooter-preparation-virtual-training-for-schools-and-companies-301570808.html

SOURCE Skill Builder

Recommended Stories

  • Public school teacher pursuing a PhD from UK wins Miss Kentucky scholarship pageant

    Hannah Edelen, 24, will represent Kentucky at the Miss America pageant in Connecticut in December, where her social impact initiative or platform will be called “Read Ready Kentucky.”

  • EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?

    Title IX, the law best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses, is turning 50. The law forbids discrimination based on sex in education, and despite its age remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including in the LGBTQ community. “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

  • New Education Data Show Nearly 1 in 10 Florida Students Considered ‘English Learners’

    Over the past decade, the U.S. education system has seen a growing number of students whose native language is something other than English and may need help to keep up with the English-based school system nationwide. In Florida, for example, 10 percent of public school students were identified as “English learners” in the fall of […]

  • Ukrainian High School Grads Pose For Heartbreaking Photos In War-Torn Homeland

    Because of the war, "their graduation, their prom, their everything, just cracked," said photographer Stanislav Senyk.

  • What Calhoun County agencies are doing to address the early child care worker shortage

    Coalition ramps up recruitment effort with incentives through career pathways program

  • Inspiring: A Black Literary Society Helps High Schoolers Fall in Love With Books

    For two hours on Friday afternoons, a group of high school students split between Stockton and Sacramento, California, hop on Zoom to discuss the book they’re reading. Though they’ve never gathered in person, these students have created a space where they feel comfortable being vulnerable and engaging in enthusiastic discussion. What is this virtual literary […]

  • DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’ faces court test as universities become targets. At issue: free speech

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke Act” faces its first federal court test after being celebrated by the political right for restricting race-based teaching and training.

  • Editorial: Curb teacher role in Florida effort to ban books

    Teachers should be limited in banning books and enforcing Florida's parental rights laws

  • American Students Barely Know Anything About Reconstruction

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySchools need to be a whole lot more honest with America’s students. If we don’t teach students about the past, we aren’t equipping them with the tools to succeed in the future. And any history of America is woefully incomplete without a thoughtful examination of post-Civil War Reconstruction.Concerningly, an Illinois middle school teacher stated (in a report that looks at education standards for American history), that Reconstruction is

  • ECB’s Rehn Underscores Commitment to Contain Bond-Market Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardThe European Central Bank intends to ensure that its monetary policy i

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapCelsi

  • What makes the e-CNY different from bitcoin? Central bank digital currencies share little with cryptocurrencies

    When China announced in 2019 that it was working on its own national digital currency, there was widespread speculation about what role, if any, blockchain would play in a digital yuan, or e-CNY. One reason for this was that news of the digital yuan came just after Facebook announced its own digital currency called Libra, later renamed Diem and killed after its assets were sold off. While the warning signs of regulatory hurdles facing Facebook were apparent from the beginning, it was not clear t

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

    Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering somewhat to $18,290.75.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Waller Backs 75 Basis-Point July Hike, Says Fed Is ‘All In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFederal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he would support anot

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • It Took a Record $81 Billion Bond Buy for BOJ to Restore Calm

    (Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s bond market began the week on a much calmer footing as traders mulled unprecedented intervention by the Bank of Japan, which dragged benchmark yields back below their closely watched ceiling.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar S

  • Hong Kong Interbank Rate Rises as HKMA Action Saps Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark borrowing costs climbed to a two-year high as liquidity eased, adding to the risks for an economy that’s struggling to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeEuropean Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThe

  • Bitcoin Sees Resistance at $21K as Investors Record Losses of Over $7B: Glassnode

    On-chain data shows investors exited positions acquired at much higher prices over the past three-day period.