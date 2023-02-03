U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Demand of Anti-infective Agents to Reach US$ 195.8 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

·6 min read
FACT.MR

The Anti-infective Agents Market Will Rise As A Result of Factors Including the Rising Prevalence of Infectious Disorders and Antimicrobial Resistance to Already Available Anti-Infective Drugs

Rockville, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In fiscal year 2022, the market for anti-infective drugs is projected to be valued at US$ 141 Billion, up from US$ 136 Billion in fiscal year 2021. The market is anticipated to increase at a 3.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 195.8 Billion by the end of 2033.

The approval of new medications is also projected to spur market expansion throughout the forecast period. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for instance, approved drugs like Zepatier by Merck, which treats adult patients with chronic Hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotypes 1 or 4 infections, and Descovy by Gilead, which treats HIV-1 infection, in 2016. These developments will lead to a larger need for anti-infective drugs from 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR estimates predict that the market will grow as a consequence of factors such the increased prevalence of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance to anti-infective medications that are currently on the market. A few other factors that are projected to assist development include growing health consciousness, knowledge of the accessibility of diagnostics for infectious diseases, and preventive hazards associated with early identification.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8045


Report Attributes

             Details

Forecast Period

2022 - 2032

Value Projection (2032)

US$ 195.8 Billion

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

3.3% CAGR

No. of Pages

170 pages

No. of Tables

48 Tables


Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • During the historical period of 2017-2021, the anti-infective agents market grew at a CAGR of 2.2%.

  • The global anti-infective agents market is predicted to rise with a steady 3.3% CAGR during 2022-2032.

  • The global anti-infective agents market is currently worth more than US$ 136 Billion.

  • By 2032, the global anti-infective agents market is projected to reach a market size of US$ 195.8 Bn.

  • The anti-viral segment by product type is going to occupy a 61% global market share in 2022.

  • The oral-route application segment will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a 3.4% CAGR.

  • The North American region is predicted to grow with a steady CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

  • The APAC anti-infective agents market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8045

Competitive Landscape

Some of the top companies in the anti-infective agents market are Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc.; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; Alembic Pharmaceuticals; Mankind Pharma; Merck & Co., Inc.; Bayer AG; Gilead Sciences; and GSK.

  • In January 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its investigational new drug application (ANDA) for Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets. Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets' main objective is to stop the spread of bacteria that are resistant to medicines.

  • In April 2022, Novartis declared the adoption of a new organizational structure and operational strategy. These adjustments are made to support the company's goals of innovation, growth, and productivity as a specialized pharmaceuticals company during the next 10 years.

  • In January 2022, Mankind Pharma debuted Savior Mankind, a division focused on injectables that save lives. Its medications cover a wide range from anti-infectives to stroke and trauma treatment.

  The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted Alembic Pharmaceuticals final clearance for its investigational new drug application (ANDA) for Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets in January 2022. The purpose of Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release Tablets is to prevent the growth of germs that are resistant to antibiotics.

  Novartis announced the adoption of a new organizational structure and operating model in April 2022. These changes are intended to support the firm's aspirations for innovation, development, and productivity as a focused pharmaceuticals company in the ensuing ten years.

  • Savior Mankind, a branch of Mankind Pharma devoted to life-saving injectables, was introduced in January 2022. Its medicines range from anti-infectives towards stroke as well as trauma therapy. By creating, manufacturing, commercializing, and providing inexpensive and accessible medications that meet patients' immediate medical requirements, Mankind Pharma hopes to help the community enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Prominent Stakeholders

  • Novartis AG

  • Sanofi SA

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals

  • Mankind Pharma,

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Gilead Sciences

  • GSK

Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8045

Key Segments Covered in the Anti-Infective Agents Market Report

  • By Type:

    • Anti-Viral

    • Anti-Fungal

    • Anti-Bacterial

  • By Range:

    • Narrow-Spectrum

    • Broad-Spectrum

  • By Route of Administration:

    • IV

    • Oral

    • Topical

    • Others

  • By Indication:

    • HIV

    • Tuberculosis

    • Respiratory Infection

    • Pneumonia

    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel:

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • E-Commerce

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

However, the prospective growth of the study market is constrained by the emergence of anti-infective drug resistance and its detrimental consequences, as well as a shortage of resources in healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging nations. Due to the high price of anti-infective treatments, the demand for the items in this market is also decreasing. Additionally, inconsistent reimbursement policies in different nations are preventing a smooth global expansion of the anti-infective business.

More Valuable Insights Available
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anti-infective agents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of anti-infective agents market type (anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and others), range (narrow spectrum and broad spectrum), route of administration (IV, oral, topical, and others) indication (HIV, tuberculosis, respiratory infection, pneumonia, and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, e-commerce, and others) and regions.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Antiblock Agents Market - Blocking is a very common problem faced by manufacturers of polyolefin films and coatings, but the existence of an array of antiblock agents has improved the scenario to much extent. Moreover, the availability of antiblock agents at low costs is leading to increasing adoption of antiblock agents.

Matting Agents Market - Global consumption of matting agents is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032). As a result, the matting agents market is expected to reach a market size of around US$ 729.6 million by the end of 2032.

Coupling Agents Market - The global sales of Coupling Agents in 2021 was held at US$ 519.4 Million and is projected to reach US$ 812.1 Million by the end of 2032. With 4.2%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Potassium Permanganate Market - The global sales of potassium permanganate in 2021 were held at US$ 845 Million. The projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be 9.1%.

About Fact.MR,
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email : shambhu@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


