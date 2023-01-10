Demand Brands Releases Annual Shareholder Letter and 2023 Forecast

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "Demand Brands") http://dman.co, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company, today released its Annual Shareholder Letter from CEO Kevin Sparks - you can read it here .

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands is a publicly traded company in the cannabis industry that has vertical integration, optimization, and innovation at the heart of its core strategy. We strategically invest in, acquire & partner with synergistic cannabis companies. Our goal is to optimize and expand our vertically integrated platform into a multi-state operation. We seek to capture value at every stage of the soil to sale process. Our capabilities include cultivation, processing, brand & supply management, and real estate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements. This press release contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties, certain assumptions and factors relating to the operations and business environment of DMAN that may cause the actual results of DMAN to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include future acquisitions, the ability to successfully integrate future acquisitions, the ability to obtain financing, and future sales and operating income.

