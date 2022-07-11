U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,854.43
    -44.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,173.84
    -164.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.60
    -262.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.15
    -0.94 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0135 (-1.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0138 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3940
    +1.3140 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,114.19
    -729.88 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    -2.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Demand For Circular Knitting Equipment Is Increasing Rapidly In The Textile Industry Due To Its Ability To Produce Special Fabrics At A High Speed And Of Better Quality, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Sales Of Industrial Knitting Equipment Are Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 3.5% From 2022 To 2032

United States, Rockville MD, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market is expected to be worth US$ 1.26 billion in 2022 and grow at the rate of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR is documenting the exceptional potential contained in industrial knitting market with the idea of revolutionizing textile industry through creation of yarn right in knitting machine.

Rising demand for industrial knitting equipment from apparel industries driving the market growth. Apparel industries are opting for such equipment for their loop stitch jackets, cardigans, large shawls, scarfs, etc.

Textiles are being manufactured at a large scale to cater to demand from sporting goods, automotive, medical, and general apparel vertical. The end products include sportswear like shoes and swimsuits, seat covers for the cars, geotextiles for buildings, medical textiles, and mosquito nets for furnishings. Along these lines, the Industrial Knitting Equipment market is bound to be worth US$ 1.78 billion by the year 2032.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=544

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • North America holds 21.9% of the market share.

  • Europe contributes for 24.1% of the overall revenue.

  • Circular knitting equipment is expected to dominate the market in the upcoming period.

  • Knitting equipment is used to create knitted fabrics by interlacing one or more yarns with a single loop.

  • China and Japan are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region followed by India and Bangladesh which are emerging as the new textile hubs of the world.

  • Based on the product, the industrial knitting equipment market is segmented into flat bed knitting equipment, auto stripe equipment, and circular knitting equipment.

“With various designs being produced through circular knitting equipment, the global industrial knitting equipment market is bound to flourish in the forecast period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=544

Market Developments

The manufacturers of textiles are emphasizing on cutting age technology for gaining better control over shape, design, and quality of finished products. This has actually helped the industrial knitting equipment market to garner fame.

  • Researchers at ETH Zurich did construct a curved textile shell as tall as over 10 feet. It does form a portion of five-ton concrete structure. This knitting machine holds the distinction of converting digitally-generated pattern into double-layered textile structure within 36 hours.

  • KM.ON (software company belonging to KARL MAYER Group), in May 2022, started developing novel digital solutions for improving customer experience.

  • Mayer & Cie., in May 2022, launched the upgraded kits for the circular knitting machines already in use by customers. The packages are being provided in customized form.

Segments of Industrial Knitting Equipment Industry Research

  • Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by Product :

    • Flat Bed Knitting Equipment

      • Semi-jacquard

      • Jacquard

    • Auto Stripe Equipment

    • Circular Knitting Equipment

      • Single Jersey

      • Double Jersey

  • Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by Automation Level :

    • Semi-automatic Industrial Knitting Equipment

    • Automatic Industrial Knitting Equipment

  • Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by End Use :

    • Technical Textiles

    • Medical Textiles

    • Automotive Textiles

    • Readymade Clothes

    • Others

  • Industrial Knitting Equipment Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=544

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Industrial Knitting Equipment market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product (flat bed knitting equipment (semi-jacquard and jacquard), auto stripe equipment, and circular knitting equipment (single jersey and double jersey)), by automation level (semi-automatic and automatic), by end-use (medical textiles, technical textiles, automotive textiles, readymade clothes, and likewise)), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Check out more studies related to Industrial Goods Division, conducted by Fact.MR:

Steel Tubes Market - Steel Tubes Market By Product (Seamless Steel Tubes, Welded Steel Tubes), By Material (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel), By End Use (Oil & Gas, Mining, Petrochemicals, Construction, Automotive) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Land Survey Equipment System Market - Land Survey Equipment System Market By Product (3D Scanners, UAVs, GNSSs, Theodolite), By Industry (Oil & Mining, Agriculture, Disaster Management), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Power Hammer Market - Power Hammer Market By Type (Pneumatic Power Hammers, Hydraulic Power Hammers, Mechanical Power Hammers, Steam Power Hammers), By Industry (Automotive, Marine, Metal Fabrication), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Automotive Vibration Absorber Market - Automotive Vibration Absorber Market By Product (Brake Vibration Absorbers, Internal Tube Vibration Absorbers, Torsional Vibration Absorbers, Active Absorbers, Steering Wheel Absorbers, Backrest Vibration Absorbers, Hydraulic Absorbers), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Pressure Pilot Market - Pressure Pilot Market Analysis, By Type (Spring-loaded, Air-loaded), By Operation (Relief Valves, Pressure Reduction Valves), By Pressure Range (Less Than 250 psi, 250-500 psi, 500-1000 psi, 1000-2000 psi, Above 2000 psi), By Sales (New Installation, Retrofit), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Plastics & Materials, Industrial Manufacturing) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Tamper-proof Fasteners Market - Tamper-proof Fasteners Market Analysis, By Material (Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium), By product type (Screws & Bolts, Nuts), By Sales Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), By End-use Industry (Industrial & Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, It & Telecom, Construction & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Self-Service & Automation, Public Facilities, Energy & Power) - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Marine Turbochargers Market - Marine Turbochargers Market Forecast By Application (Cargo Ships, High-speed Boats, Cruises, Naval Ships), By Exhaust Flow (Axial Flow Turbochargers, Radial Flow Turbochargers), By Engine Layout (Single-turbo, Twin-turbo, Variable Geometry Turbo), By Turbocharger System (Constant Pressure System Turbocharging, Pulse System of Turbocharging), By Operation (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), By End Use (Navy & Defense Systems, Cargo & Shipping Industries, Fisheries, Oil & Gas), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Automatic Waste Collection System Market - Automatic Waste Collection System Market By End Use (Hospitals, Hotels/Restaurants, Airports, Educational Institutions, Universities, Stadiums), By Industry (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), & By Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Trenchers Market - Trenchers Market By Trenching Mechanism (Rock Wheel Trenchers, Chain or Ladder Trenchers), By Mode of Movement (Wheel & Tire-based Trenchers, Crawling Trenchers), By Size (Micro Trenchers, Compact Trenchers, Portable Trenchers), By Operator (Walk-behind Trenchers, Tractor-mounted Trenchers), By Application (Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Defense, Sub-Sea) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market - Industrial Knitting Equipment Market By Product (Flat Bed Knitting Equipment, Auto Stripe Equipment, Circular Knitting Equipment), By Automation Level (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), By End Use (Technical Textiles, Medical Textiles, Automotive Textiles, Readymade Clothes) & Region - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • Europe’s best defense against Russia’s gas squeeze is looking vulnerable

    Summer months are, of course, the slow season for natural gas demand in Europe, so when Russia shut down Nord Stream 1, the continent’s biggest gas pipeline, for scheduled maintenance today (July 11), it seemed like welcome timing. Europe’s gas outlook got another boost when Canada said it could return a key part for Nord Stream 1 that had been held up due to sanctions on Russia, so when the pipeline is reopened, it should be able to carry more gas than before.

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • SPAC that’s merging with Trump’s Truth Social surges as Twitter shares dive

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. soar.

  • Novavax receives order from U.S. for 3.2M doses of its Covid vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday the Biden administration has reached a deal to purchase 3.2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, contingent on whether it is cleared by federal regulators for emergency use. Precise terms of the agreement were not announced, but the new doses will come through an existing $1.75 billion deal Novavax forged with the Trump administration in July 2020 for 110 million doses, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Or Sell After June Sales Buck Industry Trend?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Subway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules

    (Reuters) -A federal judge said Subway can be sued for allegedly deceiving customers about its tuna products, including a claim it uses other fish species, chicken, pork and cattle instead of the advertised "100% tuna." U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco called it premature to accept Subway's argument that any presence of non-tuna DNA might result from eggs in mayonnaise, or cross-contact with other ingredients that its restaurants' employees handle. "Although it is possible that Subway's explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product," Tigar ruled on July 7.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Slumping Today

    Marijuana stocks are in retreat yet again today. Specifically, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) were both down by approximately 6.8%, while Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock had fallen 5.5% as of 10:36 a.m. ET Monday morning. Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial growers are likely dipping again today due to concerns about this week's spate of upcoming corporate earnings.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Applied and Lam are kind of like the Coke and Pepsi of semiconductor etch and deposition equipment. This step is repeated over and over to produce today's semiconductors. Meanwhile, Lam Research is an etch and deposition pure-play, and a specialist at vertical stacking.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • Uber leak shows past underhanded practices, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down new reports over Uber's unsavory practices in the past and what that means for the stock today.

  • GameStop launches NFT platform amid broader company shakeup

    GameStop launched its NFT marketplace on Monday, the latest announcement in what's been a busy month of July for the company.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...