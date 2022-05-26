U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,136.00
    +60.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,921.00
    -21.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.00
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    +0.97 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0726
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.31
    -1.14 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    +0.0039 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6580
    -0.5830 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,139.42
    -609.83 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.10
    -32.90 (-4.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.81
    +10.06 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Demand for commercial properties soars nationwide amidst economic expansion and stock market volatility, according to RE/MAX® Canada Brokers

·11 min read

Investors flock to 'bricks and mortar' as hedge against inflation in Q1 2022

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- With North American stock markets dangerously close to correction, bricks and mortar properties continue to resonate with institutional and private investors, particularly those who are personally vested, across almost every commercial asset class in major Canadian centres, according to RE/MAX brokers.

(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada)
(PRNewsfoto/RE/MAX Canada)

The RE/MAX Canada 2022 Commercial Real Estate Report found demand for industrial, multi-unit residential – particularly purpose-built rentals – and farmland was unprecedented in the first quarter of 2022, with values hitting record levels, while retail and office are starting to show signs of growth in multiple markets. Highlights from the report, which examined 12 major Canadian centres from Metro Vancouver to St. John's, include the following:

  • 92 per cent of markets surveyed (11/12) reported extremely tight market conditions for industrial product in the first quarter of 2022. Newfoundland-Labrador was the only outlier.

  • 67 per cent of markets surveyed (8/12) found challenges leasing industrial space. Included in the mix were Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton-Burlington-Niagara and London. Some realtors are recommending tenants start their search for new premises at least 18 months before their current leases come up for renegotiation.

  • While demand for overall office space in the core remains relatively soft in 92 per cent of markets (11/12) across the country, Metro Vancouver continues to buck the trend.

  • Suburban office space continues to prove exceptionally resilient in 67 per cent of markets surveyed (8/12). Those markets include Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Hamilton-Burlington-Niagara, Ottawa, Halifax-Dartmouth and Newfoundland-Labrador.

  • Development land remained sought after (industrial/residential) in 67 per cent of markets surveyed (8/12) including Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax-Dartmouth.

  • End users are encountering challenges in terms of expanding their businesses due to land constraints/shortages, with specific mentions of this noted in Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Regina.

  • Retail is on the rebound in 75 per cent of major Canadian markets (9/12), with strong emphasis on prime locations in neighbourhood microcosms. The trend has been identified in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Hamilton-Burlington-Niagara, Toronto and Ottawa.

Download the full report with detailed regional market insights HERE.

"The overall strength of the Canadian economy continues to propel massive expansion in commercial markets across the country in 2022," says Christopher Alexander, President, RE/MAX Canada. "What began as heightened demand for industrial space to accommodate a growing ecommerce platform during the pandemic has blossomed into a full-blown distribution and logistics network that encompasses millions of square feet in markets across the country. Recent volatility in the stock markets has also prompted a shift to greater investment in the commercial segment as investors look to real estate as a hedge against inflation."

Given the current shortage of land/space, developers and end users looking to build, have become increasingly creative in 58 per cent of markets surveyed (7/12), including Metro Vancouver, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, London, and the Greater Toronto Area. The supply/demand crunch has proven the adage, 'necessity is the mother of ingenuity', as new solutions emerge in the marketplace. In Metro Vancouver, Oxford Properties introduced the first industrial multi-storey industrial/commercial space in 2019 and a second stratified multi-storey facility—Framework by Alliance Partners—is planned for False Creek Flats. The first building is nearing completion and leased to Amazon while the first and second phase of the False Creek development is sold out and a third phase is currently selling at $725 per square foot.

In the future, municipalities may also consider industrial land reserves, registered areas dedicated to industrial in municipalities that are experiencing land constraints, given overwhelming demand.

"Land development is pushing city boundaries in major centres and municipalities are scrambling to accommodate residential and industrial intensification," says Alexander. "At present the process is painfully slow in most centres, even where land is already serviced. Given the on-going likelihood of demand, policy that helps availability or fast-tracking of approvals would certainly be a boon to the market."

The RE/MAX Canada 2022 Commercial Real Estate Report also identified a growing trend in infill land assembly that targets retail storefront/strip retail malls in mature areas for mixed-use developments by institutional and private investors. These new developments almost always have a residential housing component on top, often purpose-built rentals or condominiums, given the shortage and need for greater densification. Smaller investors and end users are largely shut out of this market and tenants are having difficulties securing long-term leases in these key areas. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is offering an exceptionally attractive financing package for multi-unit, purpose-built residential construction, with a 50-year-amortization rate, low loan-to-value ratios, and favourable interest rates.

Institutional and private investors remain exceptionally active in the commercial market across the country, spurring demand for industrial/office/retail product on a large-scale basis. Extensive portfolios are a primary target, especially those containing 10 or more properties. Spillover from activity in major centres is also serving to bolster smaller, secondary markets, where affordable price points, in relative terms, prove attractive, especially as savvy investors anticipate future needs and potential, given urban sprawl, density, population growth, pricing and inventory trends.

While retail is making a comeback in prime neighbourhoods, the return of foot traffic should have a positive impact on the market moving forward. Revitalization of older retail spaces and malls is underway to enhance the shopper experience and influence the return to in-person shopping. This, in turn, is attracting tenants. The sector is expected to continue to strengthen as markets move past former pandemic constraints and more favourable conditions emerge to support retail growth.

RE/MAX Canada has found that cannabis outlets are largely over-represented in most major Canadian centres. As the industry amalgamates, there could be an influx of retail inventory returned to the market over the next 12 to 18 months.

Other trends noted in the commercial market by RE/MAX Brokers include novel ways to expand exposure and streamline the selling process. As inventory of farmland dwindles and price per acre has risen, realtors have turned to auctions with great success in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon, for example, which typically has about 300 listings for grain farms for sale at this time of the year, has seen available properties drop to under 90. Realtors have turned to auctions as a more effective way to increase exposure to a wider audience, generating offers from across the country, as well as the US. The trend is another sign of a heated marketplace where buyers are willing to compete for the right product in the right location in a transparent process.

"The soaring price of commodities has bolstered Western Canadian markets, with resource-rich provinces such as Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba experiencing unprecedented growth as industries emerge from their slumber," says Elton Ash, Executive Vice President, RE/MAX Canada. "Saskatchewan, in particular, is reinvigorated, with the economic engine just heating up in agriculture, mining, forestry, and potash."

Continued strength is forecast in commercial markets, supported by population growth and further economic expansion. According to the RBC Economics, Provincial Outlook published in March, GDP growth is expected to climb to 4.3 per cent in Canada, led by BC, Saskatchewan, and Alberta in 2022. An unquenchable demand for product in the industrial, multi-unit residential and farmland sectors will persist as intentions remain strong, despite a serious scarcity of inventory. Buyers, large and small, will continue to seek opportunity as investors increasingly favour tangible assets. Dollar volume is up across the country in almost every market as the principals of supply and demand impact values. Lease rates are also edging upward. With the pandemic fading quickly from memory, the return to the workplace – either full-time or in a blended/hybrid format – is expected to spark the next wave of growth, revitalizing downtown office buildings, and breathing new life into the core.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. RE/MAX Canada refers to RE/MAX of Western Canada (1998), LLC and RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic Canada, Inc., and RE/MAX Promotions, Inc., each of which are affiliates of RE/MAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Contributing RE/MAX Brokers and Agents:

Metro Vancouver

Saskatoon

Greater Toronto Area

Steve Da Cruz

Brent Haas

Michael Davidson

RE/MAX Commercial Advantage

RE/MAX Bridge City Realty

RE/MAX Realtron

604.889.9293

306.641.6929

Realty Inc.



416.831.7108




Edmonton

Winnipeg


Scott Hughes

Mark Theissen

Ottawa

RE/MAX Commercial Capital

RE/MAX Professionals

James Palmer

780.915.7895

204.794.5700

RE/MAX Hallmark



613.698.5356

Calgary

London


Darryl Terrio

Eavan Travers & Gary Robinson

Halifax-Dartmouth

RE/MAX Complete Realty

RE/MAX Advantage

Craig Snow

403.930.8555

519.649.6000

RE/MAX Nova



902-499-7886




Regina

Hamilton-Burlington-Niagara


Mack Macdonald

Conrad Zurini

Newfoundland & Labrador

RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

RE/MAX Escarpment

Jim Burton

306.539.6806

905.573.1188

RE/MAX Infinity



709.682.8663

Forward looking statements
This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding housing market conditions and the Company's results of operations, performance and growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company and continues to pose significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, the Company's ability to successfully close the anticipated reacquisition and to integrate the reacquired regions into its business, (3) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (4) changes in business and economic activity in general, (5) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (6) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (7) changes in laws and regulations, (8) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (9) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (10) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE RE/MAX Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c7879.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • NYSE Vice Chair: ‘Markets have their ups and downs’

    Yahoo Finance Editor-at-Large Brian Sozzi is joined by NYSE Vice Chmn. & Chief Commercial Officer, John Tuttle at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as they discuss the forum and the state of the market.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • 3 Dow Stocks With 107% to 147% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components are three that analysts believe could more than double over the next year.

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me in Bozeman, Montana, are Frank Slootman, our chairman and chief executive officer; Mike Scarpelli, our chief financial officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our senior vice president of product, who will join us for the Q&A session. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, and overall future prospects.

  • Snap Suddenly Lowered Its Quarterly Guidance. Here's What It Might Mean for the Digital Advertising Industry.

    The market threw a bit of a hissy fit on Tuesday after social media company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) published an 8-K saying it would miss its second-quarter revenue guidance due to macroeconomic concerns. Investors took this as a cue that the digital advertising market is headed for a slowdown and decided to sell off mega-cap names like Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Amazon. The S&P 500 was down 0.81% on the day and the Nasdaq 100, which has a lot of exposure to the digital advertising industry, was down 2.20%.

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • Satellite firm BlackSky lands intelligence contract worth up to $1B

    The contract will mean continued hiring across the company's offices, including for machine learning and artificial intelligence software development in Seattle.

  • 3 Oil Companies That Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • Alibaba Earnings Report Will Provide Insight Into China Economy

    BABA stock trades near a six-year low as China internet giant Alibaba gets ready to report year-end results Thursday morning.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Declaring Dividend?

    Altria is sticking with its full-year profit outlook, and declared a regular quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. Is MO stock a buy now?

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]

  • Better Buy Ahead of FDA Meetings: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) both delivered major returns for investors in the early days of the coronavirus vaccine race. Moderna's vaccine entered the market in December of 2020. Novavax's vaccine began winning authorizations a year later -- but isn't yet approved in the United States.