On-demand Consumption Trend Report 2022 Reveals Key Consumer Preferences

·3 min read
  • DADA

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop Now, the new business jointly launched by JD.com and Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), and JD Super, JD.com's online supermarket business, released the "On-Demand Consumption Trend Report 2022" together recently. Based on Shop Now consumption data, the report reveals nine key consumption trends. For instance, the report finds out that consumers from five cites (Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Chengdu) dominate the purchase power in the on-demand retail, number of millennial female users has grown more than 6 times YOY, and they present a strong preference for high quality milk.

Essential partner

Shop Now is dedicated for JD's on-demand consumer retail section. Connecting JD's nearly 570 million active customers to a wide range of products deliverable within one hour, Shop Now has become an essential partner of JD Super in omni-channel strategy. Based on Shop Now consumption data, the report shows that supermarket groceries are taking the lead in on-demand consumption scenarios.

As of the end of March, JD Super and Shop Now have put more than 34,000 offline stores online, providing on-demand retail and delivery services for consumers in about 400 cities across the country.

In terms of demographics, users under 35 account for 55 percent of the whole base. It's worth noting that users above 46 are gradually accepting Shop Now service, they now account for 24 percent of the whole user base, and daily necessities such as soybean oil is their preferred category of purchase.

Mothers born after 1995

The high growth rate of mother users born after 1995 attracts attention, the number has increased sixfold YOY in 2021. According to Nielsen's data, nearly 70 percent of stores specialized in maternal and infant products are still offline, yet to be penetrated by e-commerce. Through Shop Now, the new generation of mother users can place their orders online, and enjoy trustworthy products and timely delivery services.

As of the end of March, more than 45,000 physical stores on JDDJ sell mom and baby products, accounting for 1/3 of all the stores on the platform and covering over 1,700 cities and counties across the country. Over 4,000 brand chain mom and baby stores have gone online with JDDJ and with the "Shop Now" label, a signature of reliable quality, convenience and trustworthiness.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-demand-consumption-trend-report-2022-reveals-key-consumer-preferences-301520735.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP

