/C O R R E C T I O N -- Peet's Coffee Inc./

·3 min read

In the news release, AS DEMAND FOR CRAFT COFFEE SURGES INTERNATIONALLY, PEET'S COFFEE EXPANDS INTO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES WITH FLAGSHIP DUBAI COFFEEBAR; PARTNERS WITH AMERICANA RESTAURANTS, issued 17-Jan-2023 by Peet's Coffee Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline has been updated. A photo has also been added to the release. The complete, updated release follows:

PEET'S COFFEE EXPANDS TO MIDDLE EAST

The Dubai opening follows the California-based artisan coffee leader's growth in China

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee ®, the company that started the craft coffee revolution in the U.S., today announced the opening of the first Peet's location in the Middle East, with a flagship coffeebar in Dubai, UAE, in partnership with Americana Restaurants. The new coffeebar is officially now open and is located on Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall, one of the UAE's premier shopping destinations for locals and visitors and the most visited mall in the world.

Peet's Coffee announced today a new coffeebar opening in Dubai, UAE.

This market debut is a collaboration between Peet's Coffee and Americana Restaurants, the leading food and beverage platform and one of the largest multi-brand restaurant operators in the Middle East & North Africa ("MENA") region. The companies inked an exclusive master franchise agreement in 2022.

"The international coffee market is strong and growing as a new generation of coffee drinkers demands superior beans, technique and ingredients," said Eric Lauterbach, president of Peet's Coffee. "This trusted, strategic partnership with Americana will bring better coffee to the fast-growing GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region."

"We are delighted to launch Peet's in the GCC where the love of coffee is shared by millions of consumers," Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants. "Peet's devotion to the art and science of brewing the most flavorful cup of coffee is exceptional, and we are excited to expand the brand to new GCC markets this year."

From its birthplace in California, Peet's revolutionized the U.S. coffee industry, pioneering the specialty coffee movement in 1966.  Since then, Peet's has become known for its bold rich flavor and commitment to quality. Peet's chooses the highest quality beans from around the world; then it expertly roasts them in California to exacting standards. All Peet's coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards. In 2017, Peet's expanded to China and now operates more than 370 coffeebars across the U.S. and China.

Since its founding, Peet's has put coffee and coffee lovers first.  Features of the Dubai coffeebar include:

  • A Discovery Bar that invites patrons to take a personalized coffee journey through custom cups, tasting flights, and full sensory, experiential courses led by Peet's roasters and baristas.

  • An eclectic regional dessert menu including a delectable Tiramisu served with Peet's Baridi Blend Cold Brew, luscious Saffron and Pistachio Milk Cakes, and freshly baked pastries.

About Peet's Coffee:
Peet's Coffee®, part of JDE Peet's (JDEP.AS) the world's largest pure play coffee and tea company by revenue, is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded in 1966 in Berkeley, California, by Alfred Peet. Peet pioneered the craft coffee movement in the U.S and his legacy lives on today in every cup whether ordered online, selected at a grocery store, or served in any one of more than 370 Peet's Coffee locations in the U.S. and China. Peet's Coffee is verified as 100 percent responsibly sourced, per Enveritas standards.

About Americana Restaurants
A master franchisee known for opening and scaling iconic global brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, Baskin Robbins, Wimpy and TGI Friday's, Americana Restaurants is  the region's leading  restaurant platform with a diverse network of  quick and full-service restaurants across MENA and Kazakhstan.

Images available here

(PRNewsfoto/Peet's Coffee)
(PRNewsfoto/Peet's Coffee)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-demand-for-craft-coffee-surges-internationally-peets-coffee-expands-into-united-arab-emirates-with-flagship-dubai-coffeebar-partners-with-americana-restaurants-301722960.html

SOURCE Peet's Coffee Inc.

