U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,290.61
    +9.91 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,283.27
    -150.57 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,500.51
    +140.12 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,322.34
    -12.06 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    -0.18 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4780
    -0.0580 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5850
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,361.27
    +136.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    848.66
    +25.26 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Demand Curve: Email marketing tactics that convert subscribers into customers

Stewart Hillhouse
·6 min read

Email has the highest return on investment of any other marketing channel. On average, email earns you $40 for every $1 spent. And the best part is that email is an owned channel, which means you can reach your subscriber directly instead of relying on social media algorithms to surface your content.

At Demand Curve, we’ve worked with over 500 startups, meticulously documenting growth tactics for all growth channels. We also incorporate what we've learned from our agency, Bell Curve, which works with Outschool, Imperfect Produce and Microsoft to name a few.

To understand how to use email marketing effectively, we interviewed email marketers at this year's fastest-growing startups. This post covers the most profitable tactics they use that capture 80% of the value using 20% of the effort.

If people don't open it, nothing else matters

The subject line of your email is the most important, yet most marketers neglect it until after crafting the body of the email.

The subject line of your email is the most important, yet most marketers neglect it until after crafting the body of the email.

Increase the open-rate of your subject lines by making them self-evident. You don't want people guessing why you want them to pay attention to your email. If the subject line is unclear or vague, your subscribers will ignore it.

One trick is to write like you speak. Try using subject lines that use informal language and contractions (it's, they're, you'll). Not only will this save character count, it will also make your copy more friendly and quick to read.

Subject lines should be relevant to your subaudiences. Marketers generate 760% more revenue from segmented email campaigns than from untargeted emails.

A good subject line will increase the chances of your email being read
A good subject line will increase the chances of your email being read

A good subject line will increase the chances of your email being read. Image Credits: Demand Curve

If you're collecting emails from multiple areas on your website, chances are the context will be slightly different for each. For example, people who subscribe after reading an article on ketogenic diets should receive emails that further educate them on keto and seeds products relevant to that lifestyle. Sending them information and product recommendations for vegetarians would not be relevant and could lead to them unsubscribing.

To ensure you're sending relevant emails to the right audiences, segment your audience using tags and filters within your email marketing platform. Each platform will do this slightly differently, but all modern platforms should allow you to do this. When crafting your email subject line, ask yourself: "Would this email make sense to receive for this segment of subscriber?"

Your subject lines should be short and concise. About 46% of all emails are opened on mobile devices, which means the subject line must be short enough to fit on a smaller screen while getting your point across. Fifty characters is approximately the maximum length a subject line can be before it gets cut off on a mobile screen.

Founders, help TechCrunch find the best growth marketers for startups.

Provide a recommendation in this quick survey and we'll share the results with everybody.

Keeping your subject lines short also makes them easier to scan when your subscriber is looking through their inbox. Including emojis in your subject line can cut down your character count and emulates how friends send text messages to each other. Including emojis in your subject lines will make your email feel less corporate and more friendly.

The Klaviyo EC-1

Designing emails that get read

Once your subscriber opens your email, there are three outcomes that can follow: read, skim or bounce.

Subscribers that read your emails are the most valuable, because they will consume the full contents of your email. Skimmers will only read the headlines and look at the images you include. Subscribers who bounce will open your email, but if nothing catches their attention right away, they will simply delete or close your email.

You're going to want to design your emails to minimize the number of bouncers, satisfy readers and provide enough high-level information that skimmers still understand your message.

To minimize the number of bounces, choose an email design that catches the eye and is relevant to your brand. Take the Casper email below for example. The starry night background and moon illustration is directly relevant to the mattresses they sell. Visually branded email designs will help elevate your brand perception.

Design your emails to appeal to all kinds of readers
Design your emails to appeal to all kinds of readers

Design your emails to appeal to all kinds of readers. Image Credits: Demand Curve

To optimize for skimmers, write action-focused headlines. Use designs that draw the eye of your reader to key elements. As you can see in the Headspace example, the image of the rising sun pushes your gaze upward to the headline and the call-to-action button. Skimmers should be able to understand the context of the entire email and take action without needing to read the body.

To convert more readers, fulfill the expectation set by the subject line. Readers will be looking for any promises or hints you gave them in your subject line. Be sure to deliver on this promise in the body. Do so in an aggressively concise way — just because they're reading doesn't mean they don't value their time.

Call to actions that convert

The goal of your body copy is to drive people to your call-to-action button (CTA). Your CTA is crucial, because it's how you convert an email subscriber into a paying customer. To increase the conversion of your CTA, make a valuable promise in your body copy and headers that's only delivered through your CTA.

Good CTA copy typically begins with a verb that teases what the reader will encounter next:

  • Get your free sample.

  • Redeem discount now.

  • Browse the full inventory.

Low-converting CTA copy is vague or nonactive:

  • Learn more.

  • See inventory.

  • Download.

Your email should only have one CTA. Any more and your conversion will decrease due to unnecessary decision-making. Ensure that the page on your site that your CTA leads to fulfills the promise you made in your body and CTA button.

Recap

Once the focus of the subject line is clear and the desired outcome is chosen, everything else should be crafted to carry the reader step by step through the email, eventually taking them to the desired action.

It's a good idea to work backward from the desired outcome you want the reader to perform. If the desired outcome is for them to click on a CTA button, frame your subject line, headers and body copy as a valuable promise that can only be achieved by clicking the button.

Consider the experience of your email through the eyes of all three types of subscribers: readers, skimmers and bouncers. Use visual and written prompts that make the purpose of your email clear to all three categories. Failing to do so could lead to unsubscribes and lost revenue.

Email has the highest return on investment than any other marketing channel because you have a captive audience who has opted-in to you communicating with them. Email can drive six times more conversions that a Twitter post and is 40 times more likely to get noticed than a Facebook post.

Help TechCrunch find the best email marketers for startups

Recommended Stories

  • Chile raises COVID-19 spending, urges citizen caution with Delta variant circulating

    Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Monday announced a $2 billion boost to health spending to address the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to menace the country despite one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns. Pinera said the funds would be used to buy five million more vaccine doses, strengthen primary care facilities and testing, tracing and virus genome sequencing capability. "The fight against COVID is not over and no one knows when it might be," said Pinera during a health briefing.

  • U.S. Commerce chief urges Congress to act on chip funding by August

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday urged U.S. lawmakers to complete action on a $52 billion boost in government funding for semiconductor production and research before Congress leaves for its August recess. The U.S. Senate on June 8 voted 62-38 to approve the funding and to authorize $190 billion intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. “It's vital, it's necessary and I hope they finish it and I hope they finish it soon – certainly before they break for summer recess in August," Raimondo told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Double Their Dividends as the Big Banks Reveal Their Payout Plans

    Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America disclose increases that are in line with expectations.

  • Robotics Firm AutoStore Plans IPO at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- AutoStore is weighing an initial public offering that could value the Norwegian warehouse robotics company at more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The company is working with advisers on the planned listing, which could come as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. While the venue for the IPO hasn’t been confirmed, AutoStore is leaning toward listing on a European exchange, the people sai

  • Controversial Bitcoin Blogger Mircea Popescu Drowns in Costa Rica

    Local news reports that Popescu drowned while swimming at Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica after going for an early morning swim.

  • FTC antitrust case against Facebook dismissed by judge

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down what's next for Facebook.&nbsp;

  • Facebook Rally Vaults It Past $1 Trillion in Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares jumped after an antitrust victory helped push its market value above $1 trillion, making the social-media giant the fastest company to reach the milestone.Facebook shares rose 4.2% on Monday to $355.64, the most in two months, after a judge granted its request to dismiss two complaints filed last year by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.The stock has advanced 30% this year amid increased public reliance on Facebook’s apps for stayi

  • Facebook’s VR Business Is Bigger Than You Think. And It Is Masking the Company’s True Profitability.

    Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney says the investment is large enough to obscure the company's overall profitability.

  • Facebooks joins $1 trillion club after antitrust win

    Facebook has reached a $1 trillion valuation, becoming the last of the “big five” American tech giants to pass the milestone following a victory in two antitrust cases. The social media giant’s shares jumped as much as 4.4pc - the biggest intraday gain since April 29 - after a judge granted its request to dismiss complaints filed last year by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a coalition of states. They claimed Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying Instagram and WhatsApp to starve e

  • Has the hard seltzer market peaked?

    Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane. and his team cite several factors in their lukewarm assessment of the apparently one-time surging hard seltzer market, dominated for two years or so by White Claw and Truly.

  • FTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook Dismissed by Federal Court

    Facebook won a legal victory Monday after a U.S. district court tossed out the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust complaint against the social-media company, saying the agency had failed to make a case that Facebook held a monopoly. Facebook’s stock popped on the news to all-time highs, closing up 4.2% to 355.64 per share for the […]

  • Woman makes wild discovery after logging into bank account on her phone: ‘I for real got hacked’

    A TikToker shared how a bank account error led to her appearing to be "$50 billion in debt."

  • Indian Game Streaming Startup Loco Gets Krafton’s Backing

    (Bloomberg) -- Loco, an Indian streaming platform for video games, received $9 million from investors including South Korean gaming company Krafton Inc. in its first fundraising effort to capitalize on the growing popularity of games-based entertainment in the South Asian nation.The Mumbai-based startup was also backed in its seed round by the likes of Lumikai Ltd., India’s first gaming media fund, London-based Hiro Capital and early stage investors including 3one4 Capital and Axilor Ventures. L

  • Facebook hits $1 trillion value after judge rejects antitrust complaints

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against Facebook Inc that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, saying the federal complaint was "legally insufficient." Facebook shares rose more than 4% after the ruling. The share price rise put Facebook's market capitalization over $1 trillion for the first time.

  • Crypto Social Networks Aren’t Cool

    Blockchain technology is transformative, it's subversive, it's surprising – but it is not cool.

  • The Elon and Jack Show. The Crypto Space Is Anticipating This Discussion

    Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey will have a discussion on Bitcoin at an event next month, with the crypto space anticipating the event.

  • YouTube Bans and Then Unbans Right Wing Watch, a Media Watchdog Devoted to Exposing Right-Wing Conspiracies

    AFPAfter left-wing media watchdog Right Wing Watch had been informed that its channel had been permanently suspended from YouTube on Monday morning, the online video platform reversed course hours later and reinstated the channel.“Right Wing Watch’s YouTube channel was mistakenly suspended, but upon further review, has now been reinstated,” a YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon. The social-media site also suggested that the issue was a mistake due to high volume of cont

  • Move Past Your Jealous Feelings at Work

    Almost everyone feels it sometimes. Here’s how to work through those emotions and keep them from damaging your career.

  • EF1 tornado confirmed amid severe weekend storms in southern Ontario

    One tornado has been confirmed in southwestern Ontario after severe thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Saturday.

  • 'Shop Contest: Giant Stuffed Leek

    For some reason, The Pokemon Company has decided to sell people a nearly 40-inch long giant, stuffed Farfetch’d leek. Why? I don’t know, but the reviews for it are great.