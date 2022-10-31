U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Demand for Customised Cat & Dog Food Toppers to Create US$ 18.6 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032 | Latest Insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cat & dog food toppers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 8.7% throughout the forecast period of 2022-2032, and it is estimated to be valued at US$ 18,611.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, October 31, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, October 31, 2022, Press release picture

Pet owners routinely spend more on luxury merchandise and services for the well-being of their cats & dogs, which has increased cat & dog-related expenditures. The effect has significantly aided the growth of the cat & dog food market and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. With growing pet food prices, pet owners are looking for customized cat and dog food that addresses their pets' health concerns.

Customized pet food solutions and technological advancements substantially alter pet care market trends. The global market for cat and dog food toppers is anticipated to rise due to the popularity of personalization trends, which are primarily driven by pet parents' growing health concerns. Leading companies provide the ability to tailor the characteristics of their cat & dog food topper products to the individual health concerns of end customers.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15732

Leading companies focus on product innovation by customizing the characteristics based on the health, breed, and other elements of cats and dogs. Customized functional pet food toppers will be in high demand since they address significant health issues such as weight loss, joint difficulties, and digestion. The tailored food topper based on the animal age, weight, height, and breed is expected to drive the cat & dog food topper market in the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Cat & Dog Food Toppers Market Study

  • In terms of sales, hypermarkets and supermarkets have a significant market share and are expected to increase at a rapid rate throughout the projection period.

  • Sales in internet retails segment are expected to grow rapidly, resulting in robust growth in the cat & dog food toppers industry.

  • Organic dog food toppers are expected to drive the growth of the cat & dog food topper market.

  • By product, dry topper is expected to dominate the global cat & dog food topper market.

  • Based on packaging type, the pouches segment is expected to witness impressive growth over the coming decade.

  • By life stage, the adult segment will gain traction in the global cat & dog food topper market

"Food topper producers are launching organic and natural food toppers to expand their product line and meet the needs of pet owners. Some of the key companies are working on product innovation in order to increase product shelf life and product customization." Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of cat & dog food toppers are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of cat & dog food toppers market globally.

Major players present in the cat & dog food toppers market Stella & Chewy's, The Honest Kitchen, Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Nature's Variety, Merrick Pet Care, Inc., Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks, Mars Incorporated, Only Natural Pet, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (WholeHearted), Applaws Natural Cat and Dog and Cat Food, and Tiki Pets, among others.

Request for Report Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15732

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global cat & dog food toppers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the cat & dog food toppers market based on product type (dry topper and wet topper), packaging type (pouches, bags, can, and bottle & jars), packaging size (0-10, 10-20, and above 20), life stage (kitten & adult), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convince stores, pet specialty stores, independent grocery retailers, drugstores, online retailers, and others) across seven major regions.

Global Cat & Dog Food Toppers Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Dry Topper

  • Wet Topper

By Packaging Type:

  • Pouches

  • Bags

  • Can

  • Bottles & Jars

By Packaging Size (in Ounces):

  • 0-10

  • 10-20

  • above 20

By Life Stage:

  • Puppy/Kitten

  • Adult

By Sales Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

  • Stores

  • Pet Specialty Stores

  • Independent Grocery Retailers

  • Drugstores

  • Online Retailers

  • Others

Buy This Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15732

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key statistics

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.1.1. Pet on the go, with travel products results in increase in demand.

3.1.2. Rising trend for Cat & Dog nutrition food

3.1.3. Adaptability of Cat & Dog dieting and Cat & Dog nutrient products extensively.

3.1.4. Product innovation and diversification in Cat & Dog food toppers

3.1.5. others

Browse full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cat-and-dog-food-toppers-market

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Consumer Product Domain

Dog Food Toppers Market Size: The dog food toppers market is estimated to reach US$ 5,157.1 Mn in 2022 and it is projected to reach US$ 11,910.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Cat Food Toppers Market Share: The cat food toppers market is estimated at ~US$ 2,910.9 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 6,700.2 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of ~8.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Cat Litter Market Analysis: As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the cat litter market will generate revenue, surpassing US$ 4.3 Bn in 2021.

Cat Scratchers and Trees Market Trends: Cat scratchers and trees market are anticipated to generate US$ 413.2 million in 2022 and US$ 641.6 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032

Dog Safety Leash Market Value: Increasing adoption of pet dogs around the world is boosting the global market's demand for dog safety leash, FMI Market Analysis.

GCC Shisha Tobacco Market Sales: GCC shisha tobacco market is expected to be worth US$ 949.4 Mn in 2022, growing at a 6.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Sales in the market are projected to surpass US$ 1,724.3 Mn by 2032.

LED Tube Market Forecast: The LED tube market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,712.1 Mn in 2022, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Latin America Hand Soap Market Demand: Latin America hand soap market reached a valuation of US$ 3,502.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 6,204.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Musical Instruments Market Growth: The Musical Instruments Market is likely to hold the global market at a moderate CAGR of ~2.6% during the forecast period.

Car Rental Service Market Overview: The global car rental service market reached a valuation of US$ 127 Bn in 2021. Sales are forecast to grow at a 7.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 134 Bn in 2022.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723029/Demand-for-Customised-Cat-Dog-Food-Toppers-to-Create-US-186-Bn-Market-Opportunity-by-2032-Latest-Insights-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

