U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.20
    +30.01 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,571.28
    +175.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,509.54
    +160.79 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,900.05
    +17.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.69
    -0.73 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    -16.10 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0134
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    +0.1080 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3610
    +1.2090 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,322.35
    +515.53 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.37
    +11.64 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.00
    +24.89 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Demand for dimethyl oxalate market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 5.2% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Dimethyl Oxalate: East Asia to Lead with Over One-third Global Market Share

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dimethyl oxalate market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 946.6 Mn by the end of 2032. Significant demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical sectors are key growth drivers of the market. East Asia is expected to remain prominent owing to the high presence of end-use customers. Worldwide sales of dimethyl oxalate are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032.

Growth of the market is expected to be mainly driven by the high demand for pesticides and fertilizers in the agricultural sector and the increasing production of APIs in the pharmaceutical Industry. In addition, dimethyl oxalate can be used as an alternative fuel in direct oxidation fuel, which will create more opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Dimethyl oxalate is an inexpensive additive that can improve the performance of direct oxidation fuel cells. It can be directly added to the anode compartment without the need for a separate fuel tank and monitoring equipment or feeding system.

Moreover, researchers have found that the maximum expected output of dimethyl oxalate fuel cells is 600 Wh/Kg, which is 5-10 times more specific energy than lithium-ion batteries. Direct oxidation fuel cells have high energy density and efficiency in electric vehicle batteries as compared to other battery technologies.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33141

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • East Asia is expected to remain one of the fastest growing regional markets at 5.2% CAGR over the projected period (2022-2032).

  • By end use, the agrochemicals segment is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of over US$ 27 Bn by 2032.

  • Production of APIs is expected to consume 55,184.9 million tons of dimethyl oxalate in East Asia.

  • Plasticizer and solvent sales are expected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% on a volume basis.

  • East Asia is estimated to account for 33.4% share of the global volume consumption of dimethyl oxalate.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33141

“Excellent potential of dimethyl oxalate for direct oxidation fuel cells will create more market opportunities over the coming years,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for dimethyl oxalate has been identified as a consolidated space with the top players accounting for a key share of the overall sales.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33141

Some of the key market players included in the report are UBE Corporation, Merck KGaA, Connect Chemical GmbH, Nanjing Chegyi Chemical Co. Ltd., HefeiTNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mudanjiang Fengda Chemicals Corporation, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd, Ningbo Jiasi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Changzhou Yetai Fine Chemicals Research Institute Co. Ltd.

Many market players are working on various techniques to produce dimethyl oxalate.

  • For instance, UBE Corporation uses a proprietary nitrile technology to produce dimethyl oxalate to be used as a raw material for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

Conclusion

Consumption of dimethyl oxalate has been predominantly influenced by the growing population in developing nations, growth in the agricultural sector across the world, and other factors. Growth of the agricultural sector is boosting the demand for fertilizers, indirectly driving the demand for dimethyl oxalate.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33141

Further, the market is moving toward sustainable development with the rising production and demand for dimethyl oxalate by top market participants. Several players are working on optimization of the production process for dimethyl oxalate.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global dimethyl oxalate market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, grade, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • Denison Achieves Key Milestone with Completion of Metallurgical Test Work to Define Phoenix Process Plant Components and Confirmation of Ability to Produce Yellowcake

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the substantial completion of extensive metallurgical test work to define the mechanical components for the planned Phoenix processing plant (the "Phoenix Plant"), as part of the Feasibility Study ("FS") underway for the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project"). In addition, the metallurgical program has confirmed the ability to produce a yellowcake product

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has been accused of an “insulting” snub to US president Joe Biden after spurning his plea for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • OPEC+ set to approve minuscule oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to raise oil output by a tiny 100,000 barrels per day in what analysts described as an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC's leader to pump more to help the U.S. and global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of global oil demand, comes after weeks of speculation that Biden's trip to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring in more oil.

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • 2 Important Things to Know Before Buying Mercadolibre

    Mercadolibre's (NASDAQ: MELI) stock had a great run over the last five years after delivering around a 220% return to shareholders (as of this writing). Mercadolibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Its reach might be extensive, but Mercadolibre did not get here overnight.

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Analysis-Pelosi's Taiwan visit clouds Boeing's China reset hopes

    Boeing Co faced added uncertainty over crucial plane deliveries to China on Wednesday as a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered Beijing and risked stoking Sino-U.S. trade tensions. With the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years pushing rhetoric to new levels, experts cautioned it was too early to say exactly how the row will play out for Boeing, which historically relies on China for a quarter of jetliner sales. But the visit will do nothing to ease near-term industrial and political gridlock for the planemaker whose CEO said last week 737 MAX deliveries to China remained blocked by COVID-19 and a "geopolitical overhang", in a reference to simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Salesforce shutters Hong Kong office, leans on Alibaba in China

    Salesforce is repositioning itself in China as it looks to expand the reach of its customer relationship management software in the country. The company is "accelerating" its strategic partnership with Alibaba, a Salesforce spokesperson told TechCrunch. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of the American giant's software across Greater China.

  • Warren Buffett's 3 Favorite Sectors to Invest His Money

    Although there are 11 sectors to choose from, Buffett's investment history clearly shows he favors three above all others.