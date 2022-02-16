Demand of Durable Linear Motor in Electronics and assembly Industry Have a Significant Impact on Growth of Linear Motor Market and grow at 6% CAGR By 2031

FACT.MR

Bulk of Linear Motor Demand Influenced by Uptake across Electronics & Assembly Industry: Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE Md., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s research report on linear motors forecasts a positive growth trajectory, expecting the industry to surpass a value of US$ 2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of around 6% over the next ten years. Demand is especially being stimulated by swift uptake across the automotive sector, particularly from production giants such as China.

“Key manufacturers are looking to tap into opportunities offered by lucrative markets across Asia Pacific, particularly East Asia, amid their high volume of industrial manufacturing output, generating lucrative growth prospects,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Demand for durable linear motors across the electronics & assembly industry is likely to tower over others, attributed to increase in the consumption of electronics across numerous industrial verticals.

The market posted credible gains in the past, as new production technologies such as additive manufacturing and robotics made significant headway across prominent regions. Additionally, promises are abound in piezoelectric device manufacturing that use linear devices to achieve precision motion control down to nanometer precision.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis of Linear Motor Market

Linear Motor Market (2031) US$ 2 billion Global Market Growth Rate 6% CAGR Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application

A significant development has been the rapid uptake of ironless linear motors. These motors have low mass and can generate highly dynamic movement, making them more suitable for semiconductors, packaging, and other general automation applications. Moreover, there is zero attractive force between primary and secondary parts due to the absence of an iron core, which helps avoid cogging. For instance, Baumuller’s LSC ironless linear motors achieve maximum current and force rise. This makes them ideal for highly dynamic applications with maximum stiffness relative to disturbing forces. Due to their principle of operation, ironless linear motors do not apply any forces of attraction to the guidance system.

Competitive Landscape of Linear Motor Market

Prominent linear motor manufacturers are relying on a host of expansion strategies, ranging from offering new product lines to inorganic expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, so as to cement their market presence.

In February 2021, ETEL S.A. introduced the DXRH Rotary Axis, featuring a 360’000 lines encoder. This is a 1 DOF mechanical bearing based rotary axis providing outstanding performance in terms of accuracy and precision. The module can be integrated to the CHARON2 and the VULCANO2 stacked platforms

Likewise, HIWIN Corporation launched an interactive microsite titled linearstages.hiwin.us which would help choose amongst their most popular linear stages. Engineers can save time in design and installation by specifying linear stages, instead of all individual components to build the stage

Key Segments Covered in Linear Motor Market

Segments Sub-Segments Design • Flat-type Linear Motor



• U-Channel Linear motor



• Cylindrical Linear Motor Axis • Single Axis Linear Motor



• Multiple Axis Linear Motor Application • Electronics and Assembly



• Material handling



• Medical & Pharmaceuticals



• Packaging & Labelling



• Semiconductor Machinery



• Mobile off highways



• Others Region • North America (US and Canada)



• Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)



• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)



• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis of Linear Motor Market:

Global linear motor market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have significant led to decline in demand for linear motors.

Global factories have struggled to manufacture, integrate and assemble new technologies as workers have stayed in their homes and even the already available devices in various warehouses cannot be transported due to current rules and regulations, which, in turn, has disrupted the global supply chains.

This COVID-19 crisis is expected to provide opportunities for companies to invest, implement, and research in technologies, which involve less human touch. For instance, combination of AI and automation.

The impact of COVID-19 on linear motor market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for these products are gradually going to increase as various growing industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, electronics & assembly to generate lucrative expansion opportunities through 2031

Higher thrust efficiency to render cylindrical linear motor uptake on a higher scale

By core, coreless linear motors to experience heightened demand amid increased operational efficiency

Multi-axis linear motors expected to capture lucrative market share over coming years

By distribution channel, direct OEMs and distributors to collectively generate considerable ground for linear motor sales

Flourishing automotive and industrial manufacturing to open growth frontiers across China

Japan to emerge as a potential cash cow amid extensive robotics deployment across key industries



Demand Analysis of Fire Protection System 2022 to 2032 - Growth is majorly attributed to toughening fire safety standards implemented across all continents to avoid the occurrence of any catastrophe. Also, countries are enforcing safety standards, compliant with various international regulations concerns fire hazards and safety.

Market Demand for Pre-Painted Steel Coils - Pre-painted steel coils are used in roofing and wall paneling application of metal and post-frame buildings. The use of metal building systems is prevalent in construction projects, especially in warehouses, distribution centers, and industrial facilities.

Pipe Handling System Demand Analysis - Escalating demand for high-performance pipe handlers in oil & gas fields is projected to provide a thrust to market development for oil & gas pipe handing equipment over the decade, especially in North America and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-Wise Analysis of Fire Safety Equipment Market - As per the analysis conducted at Fact. MR, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032. With the presence of developing economies such as; India, China, and Japan, the region is anticipated to witness a significant boost in the demand for fire safety products.

