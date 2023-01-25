The Demand for Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices to Boom, The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market to Reach USD 9 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 10% During 2021-2027 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the energy-based aesthetic devices market will grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021-2027. New product launches, technological advancement in energy-based medical aesthetic devices, and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatments are significant trends contributing to the energy-based aesthetic devices market growth. Minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic treatments have grown in the last decade. Energy-based devices play a key role and becoming more popular in recent years. With the help of energy-based devices, laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, skin tightening, and fat reduction are majorly demanding procedures that have increased and leveraged the high demand for energy-based aesthetic devices. In 2020, people spent around $9.3 billion on aesthetic procedures. Around $3 billion was registered for non-invasive treatment and $6 billion for invasive treatments. From 2019-2020, the expenditure for aesthetic procedures almost increased to 80%. This increasing expenditure for minimally invasive procedures shows that energy-based aesthetic procedures have lucrative opportunities.
GLOBAL ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 9 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 5 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
10.8 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Technology, Application, Gender, End-users, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, Germany, Italy, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa
Key Leading Vendors
Bausch Health Companies, Cynosure, Cutera, Lumenis, Sisram Medical, AbbVie, Aerolase, Aesthetics Biomedical, Asclepion Laser Technologies, Beijing ADSS Development, BISON Medical, Brera Medical Technologies, BTL Group of Companies, Cartessa Aesthetics, Candela Medical, ENDYMED, El. En, Erchonia, F Care Systems, Fotona, GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist, InMode, Lutronic, Lynton Lasers, Merz Pharma, PhotoMedex, Sciton, Sofwave, ThermiGen, Venus Concept, and Wavemed SRL
Page Number
348
Market Dynamics
RISING ATTRACTION TOWARD MEDICAL TOURISM IS ONE OF THE BEST FACTORS IMPACTING THE MARKET GROWTH
Medical tourism is significantly increased and captured a significant market for medical aesthetic treatments. The increasing expenditure for aesthetic procedures drives medical tourism growth in developing countries, such as Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Korea, and Turkey. The increasing medical tourism adds value to the emerging country's economy. Medical tourism is one of the best solutions for market growth. The availability of aesthetic procedures at lower cost and rising attraction toward medical tourism positively influence market growth. Developing countries have been attracting national and international people/patients by building state-of-the-art services and facilities at affordable prices.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In APAC, the energy-based aesthetic devices market experienced significant growth due to the increasing expenditure and rapid acceptance of medical aesthetic treatments. The market is growing rapidly due to the changing lifestyle in higher- and middle-income patient pools. The rising medical tourism in India, South Korea, and Japan have pushed the higher market growth of the region. The increasing use of social media and internet services and promotional activities by the market players in the region accelerates the demand for energy-based aesthetic procedures and contributes to market growth. Moreover, medical professionals' increasing acceptance of energy-based aesthetic devices (EBD) and the preference for minimally invasive procedures have fueled market growth in recent years.
Europe is one of the major markets for energy-based aesthetic devices. The Nations of Europe and the European Union are diverse, as are their economic situation. Germany, Sweden, France, the UK, and Switzerland are the leading countries in the economic status view, which deliver high market growth opportunities. Germany has a high number of dermatologist and plastic surgeons that significantly offers laser-based and other energy-based aesthetic medical device solutions. On the other side, low-cost medical aesthetic services in Spain and Italy attracted more population through medical tourism.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL ENERGY-BASED AESTHETIC DEVICES MARKET
Cutera is a leading global aesthetics device company with a comprehensive product portfolio. In September 2020, it launched the Secret PRO, an ablative CO2 laser. The Secret PRO is designed for skin resurfacing and deep dermal remodeling.
In 2017, the Bausch Health Companies launched its next-generation Thermage FLX product in the US, a fourth-generation non-invasive treatment option using the RF platform.
Lumenis is well-known for its 360-degree aesthetic solution; in 2022, the company introduced a new triLift category in aesthetic treatments that will deliver revenue generation opportunities.
KEY PROMINENT VENDORS
Bausch Health Companies
Cynosure
Cutera
Lumenis
Sisram Medical
AbbVie
Aerolase
Aesthetics Biomedical
Asclepion Laser Technologies
Beijing ADSS Development
BISON Medical
Brera Medical Technologies
BTL Group of Companies
Cartessa Aesthetics
Candela Medical
ENDYMED
El. En
Erchonia
F Care Systems
Fotona
GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist
InMode
Lutronic
Lynton Lasers
Merz Pharma
PhotoMedex
Sciton
Sofwave
ThermiGen
Venus Concept
Wavemed SRL
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Technology
Laser-Based
Light-Based
Electromagnetic Based
Ultrasound
Cryolipolysis
Others
Application
Body-Contouring & Skin Tightening
Skin Rejuvenation
Hair Removal
Vaginal Rejuvenation
Leg Vein Treatment
Others
Gender
Female
Male
End-users
Hospitals & Skin Clinics
Medical Spa & Beauty Centers
Others
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Body Contouring Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global body contouring devices market is expected to cross USD 12.6 billion by 2027. The growing demand for medical aesthetics treatments is propelling the growth of the body contouring devices market. The medical aesthetic is one of the rapidly growing industries because of the rising aging population and advanced procedure launches that deliver the market a new opportunity for growth.
Medical Aesthetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global medical aesthetics market is projected to reach USD 45.52 billion by 2027. The global medical aesthetics market trends include consumers seeking aesthetic procedures starting at a younger age, an uptick in men seeking cosmetic enhancement procedures, and an increasing preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures instead of cosmetic surgery. The market is witnessing the launch of many advanced and innovative devices and products from global, regional, and local vendors. Facelifts, liposuction, botox & neuromodulators, skin resurfacing, and intense pulse light procedures are witnessing high demand from various age groups.
Medical Laser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global medical lasers market is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2027. The growing demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures among adult and aging populations is driving the market. There is a high awareness regarding physical appearance, which is increasing the number of people opting for medical laser-based treatments. However, the high cost of medical laser treatments and associated regulatory challenges can hinder industry growth.
Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global non-surgical skin tightening market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2027. The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin. The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on the strategies, expansion, and launches of innovative products in the industry.
25.1 ABBVIE
