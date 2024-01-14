Demand for EVs isn't keeping up with LG's expectations

HOLLAND — LG Energy Solution saw a slower than expected fourth quarter, as EV demand continues to prove weaker than anticipated.

That's paired with a possible drop in lithium prices, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Q4 results showed that, although operating profits rose by 42 percent year-over-year to $258 million, it was much lower than the $464.1 million median estimate analysts expected. Revenue also declined 6.3 percent.

LG’s earnings included a tax credit of close to $191 million stemming from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, according to Bloomberg. Without the tax credit, the company’s operating profit was just $67.2 million.

Bloomberg reported that, during the fourth quarter, sales of EV batteries — and EVs — remained slower than expected. General Motors sold just 75,000 EVs in 2023 compared to their target of 150,000 units.

The disappointing fourth quarter numbers come at complex time for LG’s operations in Holland, Michigan, where the company is in the midst of a $1.7 billion expansion. It's also working on plans for a separate 53,000-square-foot space as part of a $3 billion partnership with Toyota.

As part of the latest phase, the company purchased six properties to the north of its current facilities, including the Old Wing Mission — Holland's oldest surviving home — for $1.9 million.

In November, the company announced they would lay off 170 production team members in Holland. LG President of Michigan Charles Hyun cited the expansion transition and “automakers realigning the speed of the EV transition."

Still, the company plans to create 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs in the region by 2025.

According to Bloomberg, LG’s sales could drop even further in 2024 following announcements that GM and Ford Motor Co. plan to use iron-based batteries, instead of LG’s nickel-based batteries.

