U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,615.25
    +16.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,363.00
    +97.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,919.00
    +74.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.60
    +8.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    -9.60 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.30 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9717
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.49
    +1.04 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1018
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2310
    +0.4320 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,120.91
    -0.09 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.00
    +2.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.01
    -4.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Demand for flexible pay solutions is growing: but payroll is behind the curve

·5 min read

  • New report from Everest Group highlights the growing demand from employees for instant access to their earned wages

  • 75% of staff across the globe are planning to move jobs, with more than half indicating that wellness and financial well-being impact their employee experience

  • Employers could see talent attraction and retention hindered without flexible pay solutions

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Everest Group has highlighted that people across the world want flexible access to their wages, but global solutions that meet this demand are in short supply.

(PRNewsfoto/CloudPay)
(PRNewsfoto/CloudPay)

The report - Global Earned Wage Access (EWA): Strategic Benefits for Employers and Financial Well-being for Employees – reveals that a combination of new demands from staff in a flexible world of work, the need for quick access to funds amid financial concerns and a desire for a consumerised experience, is driving a need for employers to provide access to earned wages as and when employees require it.

According to Everest Group, despite this demand, there is only a handful of vendors offering Earned Wage Access (EWA) solutions, with even fewer providing a global approach. This is indicative of a reluctance to change what may be viewed as 'unbroken' processes in payroll, or the lack of awareness of the availability of a global solution.

Failure to move with the times could be detrimental to hiring strategies. According to Everest Group, 75% of the global workforce are currently looking to change jobs. With 57% of respondents indicating that wellness programs including financial wellbeing have a direct impact on their employee experience, while 43% stated that process improvement was a strong influencer, future talent attraction and retention strategies could be hindered without EWA solutions.

CloudPay CEO, Paul Bartlett, commented: "The shift to more flexible payroll solutions has been gaining speed for some time, but it's certainly accelerated in a post-Covid landscape where agile working options, combined with cost-of-living concerns, are rife. At CloudPay we've witnessed this evolution and have been adapting our global solutions as a result. It's clear from Everest Group's report that we're only on the cusp of the adoption of Earned Wage Access and with a breadth of market drivers continuing to influence the market globally, this demand will only increase. However, there's long been a reluctance across payroll to change processes that seemingly work.

"As the war for talent rages on, businesses need to ensure they are giving their people what they need, and to offer parity across a global workforce. According to this latest insight from Everest Group, people want more control over when and how they access their pay. Those who don't provide this will lose out on top talent."

This latest news follows recent data from CloudPay which revealed that the number of employers signing up for "on-demand pay services" has risen globally. This is alongside the number of withdrawals per month of earned wages that has more than doubled since October, with the average amounts withdrawn dropping from £97 to £66. This is indicative of employees increasingly accessing money they've already earned as and when they need it to cover daily costs of living.

The Everest Group report demonstrates that there are five key drivers of this global demand for payroll evolution:

  • Generational shift in the workforce: Millennials and Gen Z will account for more than 65% of the workforce by 2025. These talent groups have different priorities and motivations and expect their employers to meet their requirements. While millennials are driven by purpose, Gen Z professionals desire flexibility and security, particularly financial security

  • The need for a modern pay experience: Younger working-age populations are digital natives. They have grown up amid paperless transactions and quick resolutions at their fingertips. As consumers, they are habitual to instant gratification and have similar expectations from their employers – fast and flexible payments and a seamless digital experience

  • New workforce models: The proportion of the temporary workforce, such as contingent workers, gig workers, and freelance consultants, has increased in the overall talent mix due to changing skill requirements, the need for flexibility, and the elimination of strict geographical boundaries. Part-time or hourly workers have also significantly increased in sectors such as healthcare, retail, and hospitality. Payroll operations that are hassle-free and more frequent than the bi-weekly or monthly cycle are better suited for this section of the workforce

  • Financial flexibility: Living expenses, education loans, housing, etc., consume a substantial share of the pay check for working individuals and can result in a liquidity crunch, especially if an emergency expense arises. EWA is increasingly being used by such workers to help manage unexpected expenses, in addition to allowing them to align pay dates with their personal financial commitments

  • Sense of fairness: Today's employees believe that they deserve access to the wages that have already been earned. Enterprises that can offer this by redesigning the employee payroll experience will fare better in the war for talent – and innovative businesses are already beginning to reap the rewards.

Download your copy of the report here

About CloudPay
CloudPay is the only provider that guides global companies with vision and care toward the comprehensive pay experience their employees deserve. CloudPay connects all employee pay processes – including payroll, payments, and on-demand pay – through a unified solution. CloudPay experts implement best practices, navigate change, optimize operations, and improve employee experiences.

Contact: Vickie Collinge , 01582 790 705, vickie@bluesky-pr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1918624/CloudPay_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-flexible-pay-solutions-is-growing-but-payroll-is-behind-the-curve-301646952.html

SOURCE CloudPay

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    One of the 800-pound gorillas in the auto industry will compete head-to-head with the company in an important segment.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Did you buy a house before 2022? If the answer is 'no,' you will likely be on the wrong end of financial inequality over the next decade — here's why

    And it's not impacting the country equally either.

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — but here are 3 ways you can actually make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • Credit Suisse stock falls amid Justice Department investigation

    Shares of Credit Suisse are tumbling after reports surfaced that the Justice Department is investigating its role in asset hiding.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gig worker labor law: 'Uber is better positioned than Lyft as most would think,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's proposed labor laws protecting gig workers and how that would impact ride-share giants Uber and Lyft.