Demand for Global Adaptogenic Beverages Market Size & Share Is Expected 9.2% CAGR Rise, Will Hit To USD 3060.2 Million Globally By 2026 | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Market Research Store

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a Market Research Store study, Global demand for the Adaptogenic Beverages market was estimated at approximately USD 1,200.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,060.2 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2021 and 2026.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Adaptogenic Beverages Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Adaptogenic Beverages Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.2% (2021 - 2026).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Adaptogenic Beverages Market was valued at approximately USD 1200.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach roughly USD 3060.2 Million by 2028.

North America is expected to have the largest market share which is likely to stimulate the market growth of adaptogenic beverages. Also, Asia-Pacific and Europe are estimated to maintain their strong position in the market during the forthcoming years.

Market Research Store published the latest report titled "Adaptogenic Beverages Market By Ingredients (Mushrooms, Ashwagandha, Maca, Holy Basil, and Lavender), By Distribution Channel (Health & Beauty Stores, Modern Trade Channel, Online Retailers, and Other Retail Formats): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026"

Adaptogenic Beverages Market: Overview

Adaptogens is a special group of non-toxic substance or plant extract which help out the body adapt to stress and have newly observed a gradual growth in demand. Industrialists in the food manufacturing industry are exploring the possible use of adaptogenic herbs as food and beverage ingredients due to the worldwide consumers' choice changing towards such food products which is full of ingredients to reduce stress and make better immunity. The increasing popularity of adaptogens has brought on a variety of beverages that achieve to develop both mental and body function.

While multiple brands are achieving usual attention out there using adaptogens, the foodservice outlet is also testing with these useful ingredients. Moreover, the adaptogen herbs such as holy basil and maca have been used for ages in various medicinal traditions, brewed into teas, sometimes consumed as supplements as well as taken as a part of the meal. Presently, these herbs are originated in expanding list of powders, tea, and drinks which is likely to boost the market growth of adaptogenic beverages.

Industry Dynamics:

Adaptogenic Beverages Market: Growth Dynamics

Leading companies together with small companies in the beverage field are extensively contributing to its evolution, though the adaptogenic beverages market is however at the normal stage. For example, Starbucks started the Latte drink mixed with turmeric which was called 'Golden Milk', in London, in August 2017. Due to such collection of drinks that are healthy and beneficial related with adaptogens, beverage industrialist is adopting them as a leading element in their products. Also, numerous manufacturing companies are gaining this idea to a whole new level by the usage of powder packets and tins of adaptogenic herbs which then can be combined for suitable drinks. Moreover, the adaptogenic beverages meet up to the needs for several forms of nutritious food and personal care which gives importance to health. These significant factors are likely to give growth opportunities in the adaptogenic beverages market.

Many manufacturers are trying innovative ways in beverages instead of food using adaptogens such as ready-to-drink and meal replacement beverages. Increasing demand for adaptogenic in the beverage industry is likely to drive the market growth of adaptogenic beverages.

Global Adaptogenic Beverages Market: Segmentation

On the basis of market segmentation, the adaptogenic beverages market is classified into ingredients and distribution channels. Based on the ingredients, the market is divided into Mushrooms, Ashwagandha, Maca, Holy Basil, and Lavender. The market of adaptogenic beverages based on the distribution channel is separated into Health & Beauty Stores, Modern Trade Channel, Online Retailers, and Other Retail Formats.

List of Key Players of Adaptogenic Beverages Market:

Organic India

Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Amax NutraSource Inc.

REBBL

Nutra Industries Inc.

MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Changsha Organic Herb Inc.

Xi'an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd. Inc.

NutraCap Labs

PLT Health Solutions

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 1200.6 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3060.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.2% 2021 - 2026 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2021 - 2026 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2026 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Organic India, Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Amax NutraSource, Inc., REBBL, Nutra Industries Inc., MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Inc., Xi'an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd., Inc, NutraCap Labs, and PLT Health Solutions. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Regional Dominance:

Maintain their strong position in the market

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to have the largest market share which is likely to stimulate the market growth of adaptogenic beverages. Also, Asia-Pacific and Europe are estimated to maintain their strong position in the market during the forthcoming years.

Global Adaptogenic Beverages Market is segmented as follows:

Adaptogenic Beverages Market: By Ingredients Outlook (2021 - 2026)

Mushrooms

Ashwagandha

Maca

Holy Basil

Lavender

Adaptogenic Beverages Market: By Distribution Channel Outlook (2021 - 2026)

Health & Beauty Stores

Modern Trade Channel

Online Retailers

Other Retail Formats

Adaptogenic Beverages Market: By Region Outlook (2021 - 2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

