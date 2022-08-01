Demand for Global Anticoagulants Market Size to Hit USD 42,756.02 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.01% - Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Anticoagulants Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 23,817.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow over USD 42,756.02 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.01% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited GlaxoSmithKline plc., johnson & johnson, janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Others.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Anticoagulants Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Drug Class (NOACs, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral anticoagulant, Injectable anticoagulant), By Application (Atrial fibrillation & heart attack, Stroke, Deep vein embolism (PE), Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anticoagulants Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 23,817.5 million in 2021 and it is projected to exceed around USD 42,756.02 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Anticoagulants? How big is the Anticoagulants Market?

Market Overview:

When blood thickens and forms a semi-solid mass in any part of the body, blood clots occur. This can lead to significant complications such as stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, transient ischemic attack, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). As a result, doctors all across the world are prescribing anticoagulant medicines to patients who are at high risk of clotting. These medications aid in blood thinning, preventing or lowering blood clotting, and extending clotting time.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 23,817.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 42,756.02 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Aspen Holdings, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited GlaxoSmithKline plc., johnson & johnson, janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Others Key Segment By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Anticoagulants Market Dynamics

According to recent studies, hypercoagulability in those infected by the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) pandemic may be one of the major causes of death worldwide. As a result, the increasing number of cases is positively influencing the need for anticoagulant medications to treat thrombosis in critically ill or hospitalized patients. Additionally, risk factors such as prolonged sitting, smoking, trauma, blood disorders, and autoimmune diseases can cause blood clotting in various sections of the body. This, combined with the rising frequency of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C, Lyme disease, obesity, cancer, and chronic inflammation, is another key driver bolstering market expansion. Aside from that, the world's aging population is causing an increase in demand for surgical services. Surgery frequently necessitates prolonged bed rest, which raises the risk of blood clotting and the overall sales of anticoagulant medicines.

Furthermore, rising diagnosis rates and rising demand for target therapies are propelling the industry forward. The rise of internet pharmacies is also fuelling the global demand for anticoagulant medications. However, the worldwide anticoagulants market is hampered by rigorous regulations imposed by various governments. Furthermore, the danger of side effects and difficulties connected with the use of oral anticoagulants impedes the global anticoagulants market's growth.

Anticoagulants Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the rapid pace of research, COVID-19 infection is predicted to have a significant impact on the anticoagulant business. According to a study published in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs in 2020, more than ten clinical trials are currently underway to assess the potential of anticoagulants in COVID-19 patients, and research on parenteral administration strategies for these drugs is being conducted for use in critically ill COVID-19 patients. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have both direct and indirect effects on the market.

Major anticoagulant companies are focusing on launching clinical trials of anticoagulant drugs to reduce the risk of COVID-19-related blood clotting in adults. Over the pandemic period, almost every industry in the world has suffered a setback. This is owing to significant interruptions in their respective production and supply-chain activities caused by multiple precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by governing bodies throughout the world.

Anticoagulants Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Anticoagulants market is segregated based on Drug Class, Route Of Administration, and Application.

In terms of Drug Class, the NOACs category is currently a prominent revenue-generating segment in the anticoagulants market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period, owing to expanding NOAC adoption in developing countries and rising use of NOACs over warfarin. NOACs medications are available on market, including rivaroxaban, betrixaban, apixaban, edoxaban, and dabigatran. Furthermore, NOACs have several advantages over warfarin, including a faster onset of action, less drug and food interaction, predictable pharmacokinetic activity, a shorter half-life, and no dietary restrictions. These have contributed to the market's expansion.

In terms of Application, the atrial fibrillation & heart attack category is currently a key revenue generator and is expected to remain dominant over the projected period because of the vast target population and rising use of anticoagulants in the treatment of these disorders. However, DVT is predicted to be the fastest-growing market segment, owing to increased DVT prevalence and technical advancements in DVT diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Anticoagulants market include -

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Limited GlaxoSmithKline plc.

johnson & johnson

janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Anticoagulants market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.01% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Anticoagulants market size was valued at around USD 23,817.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 42,756.02 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

In terms of Route of Administration, oral anticoagulants are expected to earn the most market revenue.

In terms of Drug Class, the NOACs category is now a key revenue-generating area in the anticoagulants market and is likely to dominate during the projection period because of increased NOAC adoption in developing countries and rising usage of NOACs over warfarin.

On the basis of region, the “North America” is likely to lead the worldwide market throughout the projected period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Anticoagulants industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Anticoagulants Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Anticoagulants Industry?

What segments does the Anticoagulants Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Anticoagulants Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America accounted for almost half of the global market in the forecast period and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This was ascribed to increased demand for novel therapies, the presence of major stakeholders, early diagnosis, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of qualified medical experts, and a larger target population. Due to growing knowledge about the therapeutic benefits of anticoagulants in disease management and the country's expanding obesity incidence, the United States accounted for the largest proportion of anticoagulants in the region. Furthermore, it has the world's highest obesity rate. Thus driving the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific area, on the other hand, is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period, owing mostly to improved healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, higher diagnosis rates, increased health awareness, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease and VTE. Furthermore, continuing economic development, such as the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the improvement of healthcare awareness, has aided market growth.

The global Anticoagulants market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Class

NOACs

Heparin & LMWH

Vitamin K Antagonist

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral anticoagulant

Injectable anticoagulant

By Application

Atrial fibrillation & heart attack

Stroke

Deep vein embolism (PE)

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

