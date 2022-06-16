U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,683.82
    -106.17 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,018.14
    -650.39 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,712.53
    -386.63 (-3.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.53
    -75.61 (-4.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.81
    +0.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +22.60 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3160
    -0.0790 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    +0.0146 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1820
    -1.6370 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.24
    -106.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.87
    -28.14 (-5.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.37
    -214.04 (-2.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Demand for Global Benzoic Acid Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1.72 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.58% | Benzoic Acid Industry Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global benzoic acid market attained revenue growth of 1.22 billion in 2021 and it is projected to reach around USD 1.72 billion by 2028, growing at a 5.58% CAGR. Benzoic acid is a white and crystalline aromatic carboxylic acid. Benzoic was first made from the resin of trees belonging to the genus Styrax. Benzoic acid is widely used to preserve items in the food and beverage sectors. It aids in the control of bacterial and fungal development. Benzoic acid is employed as a chemical reagent as well. Because of the rise in working-class people and rising urbanization, demand for packaged foods and drinks has propelled the market for benzoic acid.

Zion Market Research Logo
Zion Market Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Benzoic Acid Market Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Benzoic Acid Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.58 % (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Benzoic Acid Market was valued approximately USD 1.22 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1.72 Billion by 2028.

  • Rising per-capita disposable income and a steady move toward packaged goods, the use of benzoic acid has gradually increased across Asia Pacific during the last few years.

  • India and China are the two highest contributors in this area. During the forecasted period, North America is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR after Asia Pacific.

  • Developments in preservation methods that use benzoic acid are introducing new alternatives of ready-to-go meals, ranging over a wide spectrum of dairy products, bakeries, snacks, meals, poultry, confectionery, ready meals, and others.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as  "Benzoic Acid Market By End User (Food & Beverage, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, & Others), By Application (Benzoates, Benzoate Plasticizers, Alkyl Resins, & Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Benzoic Acid Market: Overview

The global benzoic acid market is growing in response to the rising global supply of processed foods and drinks. To prolong the shelf life of such items, benzoic acid is used. Because the capacity to create intended impact is dependent on the pH of food, benzoic acid is often used to preserve acidified food items such as pickles, effervescent beverages, and fruit juice.

Benzoic acid is used in a variety of sectors, including polymers, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Animal feed, color compounds, and medicinal applications are all possible uses for benzoic acid. Athlete's feet, ringworm, tinea, and other fungal skin infections are treated with benzoic acid. As a disinfectant, benzoic acid is used extensively in the cosmetics industry. Benzoic acid is found in toothpaste, antiperspirants, mouth rinses, and other products.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/benzoic-acid-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 190 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Benzoic Acid Market: Growth Drivers

  • Increased demand for processed food items to drive market growth.

To satisfy their daily meal requirements, customers are moving their approach towards processed food and beverage goods such as appetizers, fruit drinks, processed meat, and others. In several European nations, the popularity of omitting breakfasts or lunch has led to consumers' increased desire for packaged and processed food and beverage goods. Because preservatives, such as benzoic acid, are an essential component in packaged food and beverage products, end-user sectors are constantly searching for benzoic acid advancements, which has given producers great opportunities to acquire a substantial market placement by diversifying their product profile and introducing new products.

Benzoic Acid Market: Restraints

  • Fluctuating price of toluene to restrain the market growth.

The variation in crude oil prices is the most recent market pattern gaining traction. The aromatic chemical toluene is a key element to make benzoic acid. Gasoline is a major component in the production of toluene, which is produced during the production of coke from coal. The price of crude oil influences the price of raw materials, which influences the cost of producing toluene, in turn affecting the global benzoic acid market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/benzoic-acid-market

Global Benzoic Acid Market: Opportunities

  • Increased variety of preserved and processed food items to provide opportunities for market growth.

Developments in preservation methods that use benzoic acid are introducing new alternatives of ready-to-go meals, ranging over a wide spectrum of dairy products, bakeries, snacks, meals, poultry, confectionery, ready meals, and others. Several regional, traditional and local meals are now available in ready-to-go packs, which are affordable for the middle working-class community, offering opportunities for growth of the global benzoic acid market.

Global Benzoic Acid Market: Challenges

  • Strict regulation of food additives and preservatives to affect market growth.

The expansion of the benzoic acid industry has been hampered by strict regulation in emerging nations, which has hampered the rise of alkyd resins. However, unfavorable health concerns connected with benzoic acid may stymie the industry in the next years. Furthermore, constant exposure and usage might harm the gastrointestinal system and lungs.

Global Benzoic Acid Market: Segmentation

  • The market is bifurcated based on applications, end-users, and region.

The market, by application is divided into benzoates, benzoate plasticizers, alkyd resins, and others. Due to the increasing consumption of non-plasticizers, which also include benzoate plasticizers in varied uses such as wires & cables, flooring & wall coverings, and consumer products, among others, the benzoate plasticizers industry is estimated to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

The market, by end-user is segregated into food & beverages, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others. In the given period, the food & beverage category held the largest market share of the entire market. Growth of the market for processed foods is being driven by growing urbanization and lifestyle changes of the population.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/benzoic-acid-market

List of Key Players of Benzoic Acid Market:

  • The Chemical Company

  • Merck KGaA

  • Chemcrux Enterprises

  • Emerald Performance Materials

  • IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Benzoic Acid Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Benzoic Acid Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Benzoic Acid Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Benzoic Acid Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Benzoic Acid Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 1.22 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 1.72 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 5.58 % 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

The Chemical Company,Merck KGaA,Chemcrux Enterprises,Emerald Performance Materials,IG Petrochemicals Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.  

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3306

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/benzoic-acid-market

Recent Developments:

  • In 2021, Lanxess (German-based chemicals giant), acquired the Emerald Kalama (American chemicals business) brand to increase its reach in benzoic acid manufacturing, strengthening its position in the market.

  • In 2021, Tata Consumer Products acquired Tata SmartFoodz, a brand of ready-to-eat meals and processed food items, strengthening its grip over the Asian food market. Tata SmartFoodz was known to use innovative technologies to preserve taste, texture, and nutritional value of processed foods.

Regional Dominance:

  • Asia Pacific to lead global market due to increased preference for packed foods in India and China.

Because of rising per-capita disposable income and a steady move toward packaged goods, the use of benzoic acid has gradually increased across Asia Pacific during the last few years. India and China are the two highest contributors in this area. During the forecasted period, North America is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR after Asia Pacific.

Global Benzoic Acid Market is segmented as follows:

Benzoic Acid Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Food & Beverage

  • Chemical Industry

  • Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Others

Benzoic Acid Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Benzoates

  • Benzoate Plasticizers

  • Alkyl Resins

  • Others

Benzoic Acid Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Benzoic Acid Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-benzoic-acid-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Picric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global picric acid market was worth around $3300 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around $7200 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period.

  • Ammonia Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Ammonia Market accrued earnings worth approximately 55.4 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 89.4 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Propylene Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Propylene Market accrued earnings worth approximately 91.2 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 138.01(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-global-benzoic-acid-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-1-72-billion-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-5-58--benzoic-acid-industry-trends-growth-price-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301569494.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • 10 Safe Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 safe stocks to buy in 2022 according to Seth Klarman. You can skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Seth Andrew Klarman is a billionaire hedge fund manager with a […]

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”

  • These 15 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 15 important value stocks that are losing value in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that are losing value in 2022, go directly to These 5 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022. Value stocks have provided investors with some much-needed relief from a devastating […]

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    A stock's price can be adjusted lower by a stock split or pushed higher by a reverse stock split. In reality, however, a stock's absolute price can impact the market's perception of that company. A handful of corporations even seem to make a point of maintaining an inflated stock price to suggest something of an elite status, while other companies prefer to keep their stocks' prices relatively modest so more small, would-be shareholders feel comfortable stepping into a position.

  • 70% of economists in a new poll say America is headed for a recession in 2023. Here’s how pros say to approach investing in light of that

    It has taken the S&P 500 only 4 months, on average, to recoup losses from the 23 market corrections (declines of 10% to 20%) since World War II, and 14 months, on average, following the 10 “garden variety” bear markets (declines of 20% to 40%) during that same time period, according to data compiled by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Warren Buffett himself emphasizes the importance of investing for the long term and trying not to time the market, at least for most investors. “Don’t watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC back in 2016.

  • Ford and GM Diverge on Dividend Policies. Here’s Why and What It Means.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout. Here’s what that says about their capital-return philosophies and investing in growth.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Builds $5.7 Billion Bet Against European Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has emerged as the biggest short seller of European stocks, wagering more than $5.7 billion against them in a bid to profit from a potential decline in value.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Like Growth? You'll Love These 2 High-Yield Stocks

    These two real estate investment trusts can provide investors with massive, safe, and growing dividends.

  • Amazon Isn't Weak, But the Fundamentals Changed: Here's the Trade

    Beleaguered FANG name Amazon announced on Thursday morning that the firm's annual Prime Day discount event will start on Tuesday, July 12th at 03:00 am ET and run through July 13th. This goes for Amazon customers in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US. Amazon customers residing in Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will have a separate discount event on a different date.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Gores Guggenheim, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GGPI) Share Registry?

    A look at the shareholders of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GGPI ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders...

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.